Earlier this year, when the prestigious Hasty Pudding Theatricals named Michael Keaton their 2026 Man of the Year, president Daisy Nussbaum quipped: “We know he can handle the Joker, but let’s see if he can handle the jokes.” Then the 74-year-old actor suited up as Batman one more time on the Farkas Hall stage with the Bat-Signal burning behind him.

Versatility is a talent that every actor in Hollywood dreams to achieve. That said, only a handful have obtained such skills to the same degree as Keaton. From comedic roles to touching tearjerkers, Keaton has done it all. However, most of us DC fans will always remember him as the live-action Batman that defined a generation.

Seeing an older Keaton dressed as Beetlejuice once more in 2024’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice – and looking as sharp as ever – made me realize something: he would be the perfect Joker.

Now, before you grab your pitchforks, hear me out. Sure, Keaton is synonymous with one of the most iconic portrayals of Batman, but no one can deny that Keaton steals every scene when he plays a villain. To me, he made Spider-Man: Homecoming bearable as the Vulture, and I’m sure Daniel Espinosa would agree with that sentiment, seeing how he featured him in Morbius.

Why Michael Keaton Already Thinks Like a Villain

One key element about the Joker is that he balances comedy with sadism to turn him into a unique breed of comic book villain. Who better to embody this wicked mix of qualities than the guy who starred in Mr. Mom?

In a sense, Keaton already gave us a glimpse (twice) into what his Joker would be like. Beetlejuice is almost as twisted as the Joker in many aspects, especially now that we saw his deranged backstory in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Keaton nailed the part, delivering one of the most likable villains in movie history. Again.

And then there’s a scene in Batman (1989), when the Joker arrives at Vicki Vale’s apartment, and Keaton’s Bruce Wayne grabs a metal fire poker, smashes a vase, and erupts at Jack Nicholson’s Joker with “You wanna get nuts? Come on! Let’s get nuts!” What many don’t know is that Keaton actually rewrote the scene himself to expose the repressed mania inside Bruce Wayne’s head. And that one simple scene shows us that Bruce is basically as crazy as Joker – except that he chose to channel his crazy for good.

Another thing we can’t forget is how integral Batman has become in Keaton’s career. Movies like Birdman show that the Dark Knight remains closely tied to the celebrated actor, even when he’s far away from anything DC-related. Even a movie as… “unique” as The Flash was made infinitely better thanks to Keaton’s participation. The film saw the epic return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and it was clear that his acting was way above the requirements for a movie starring Ezra Miller.

The Case For Michael Keaton As The DCU’s Joker

Image Credit: Warner Bros. / DC Comics

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton’s The Vulture became one of the MCU’s most interesting villains. Not only is he grounded and likeable, but also genuinely menacing. Unlike most of the Marvel villains, Vulture has a real motive, and he’s memorable because of it. That’s the kind of psychological depth you expect from Joker.

I know most of this idea might sound crazy. Turning Michael Keaton into Joker? That’s blasphemy to die-hard DC fans – however, what if we took some ideas out of the MCU’s playbook for this one? After all, isn’t that the same they’re doing right now with Robert Downey Jr.?

While RDJ’s Victor Von Doom might need some serious explaining, the DCU is practically a clean slate now. If Keaton suddenly appeared as Joker in this new universe, no one would question it. Sure, it might get a few weird looks from fans, but ultimately, it would just be a testament to Keaton’s versatility.

As I mentioned before, Keaton’s Batman is an integral part of his career, and that legacy isn’t going anywhere. From his stunning return in The Flash to the meta-commentary in Birdman, his connection to the Dark Knight is undeniable.

Ultimately, an actor like Keaton thrives on challenging expectations and pleasing fans at the same time, and playing the Joker would be the ultimate mic drop for a career as impressive as his. Also, we really need him back in the DC universe – he’s just that good.

RELATED: What Happened to Michael Keaton’s Batman After Batman Returns?

Tell us, do you think Michael Keaton could play both Batman and Joker?