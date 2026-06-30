Netflix has confirmed that all three seasons of Hannibal will return to the platform on July 27, giving the cult psychological horror series another shot at the wide audience that never quite found it the first time around. The show was pulled from Netflix back in 2021, and its comeback lands at a moment when star Mads Mikkelsen and creator Bryan Fuller are both still publicly campaigning for a Season 4 — and now, for the first time, explaining in detail exactly what’s been standing in the way.

All Three Seasons Return to Netflix on July 27

All three seasons will be available to stream starting July 27, giving longtime fans an excuse to rewatch and new viewers a way into the show for the first time. Whether that translates into the kind of streaming-driven momentum that helped revive other cancelled series remains to be seen — but for a fanbase that’s been counting down for over a decade, it’s the closest thing to good news the franchise has had in years.

The Real Reason Hannibal Season 4 Never Happened

Image Credit: NBC

Hope for a Hannibal revival just won’t stay dead. Even though Bryan Fuller’s Lynchian slow-burn psychological horror-thriller show was canceled by NBC in 2015, fans (and the cast and crew involved with the series) have kept speaking out about just how much they’d love to see Hannibal Season 4. And every time the light seems to dim on the possibility, Bryan Fuller or Mads Mikkelsen speaks out about the story and where it would go next.

The biggest update is on the rights situation, which Fuller addressed directly on the Horror Queers podcast. The cast, he said, remains fully on board: “Everybody wants to return. Hugh [Dancy], and Mads [Mikkelsen], definitely. But also Lawrence Fishburne, Katie Isabelle, Caroline Dhavernas, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Aaron Abrams, and Scott [Thompson] all want to come back to the story.” The complication, Fuller explained, traces back to the 2021 death of executive producer Martha De Laurentiis, who controlled much of the franchise’s rights through the De Laurentiis Company. “Right now, it’s a little complicated since Martha de Laurentiis’ passing,” he said. “They’re all being navigated in a way that is going to be a little trickier to iron out now. They’re in process, and I keep on touching base and trying to encourage folks to get back together.”

What Bryan Fuller Says Season 4 Would Actually Look Like

Just recently again, while promoting his directorial debut family horror film, Dust Bunny, Fuller shared some of his plans for Hannibal Season 4 with Flickering Myth. And, again, he promises something truly special.

“What was really lovely about the experience with making Hannibal is that everybody seemed to love the process. To an actor, everyone wants to return, even some of the dead ones and there’s ways to do that with the idea for Season 4. If you liked Season 3, and some people were like ‘I wasn’t wild about Season 3’, but Season 3 for me was my favourite and where I felt like this is exactly what I wanted to do. Season 1 and 2 were uneven for me and there were episodes I was proud of and some episodes that I wasn’t, certainly more of those in Season 1, less of those in Season 2, but when we got to Season 3 I felt like this was the show I always wanted this to be and that would be the trajectory we would be following. So if you like Season 3, you’re in for a treat with what we have planned for Season 4 because it’s just going to get crazier.”

For those who don’t know, the acclaimed series, based on characters and elements appearing in Thomas Harris’ novel Red Dragon (1981) and its sequel Hannibal (1999), ended on a cliffhanger in Season 3, with the fate of the two main characters up in the air. Over the years, there’s been plenty of begging from fans for a revival or a continuation of the story, especially since it gained popularity again on Netflix years after its release.

Mads Mikkelsen: ‘I Would Love to Go Back’

Image Credit: NBC

Actor Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the beloved cannibalistic psychopath and serial killer, remains hopeful for a series revival, too. Speaking with Vulture, he reflected on just how demanding the original shoot was: “The work itself was brutal because we had long hours, with scripts coming in late. It’s TV, and what we were doing was elaborate. The texts were high-IQ texts. The monologues or the dialogues were always about fine art, music. You had to learn Japanese, Hungarian, and words you had simply never heard before. And you had to do it within two hours because everything came so late. Having said that, I would love to go back. Everybody wants to go back, and if there’s only one season and we’re sure about that, he can finish it in a proper, surprising, stunning way,” Mikkelsen revealed.

What Did That Final Scene In Hannibal Season 3 Really Mean?

Fans will recall that the show, known for its moody shots, surreal artistic visuals and cryptic imagery, ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Hugh Dancy’s Will and Hannibal embracing as they fall off a cliff — after defeating the show’s antagonist, Francis Dolarhyde (Richard Armitage). And although it ended on a high note, for many, this “ending” felt a little unsatisfactory — leaving viewers to guess the outcome of the two beloved main characters. Did they die? Do they live?

Then there’s also the post-credits scene at the end of the final episode of Season 3, where we see Gillian Anderson’s Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier, Hannibal Lecter’s psychiatrist and colleague, about to eat her own leg. Was it more of the illusions, symbolism, and dream sequences we’ve become accustomed to with the franchise? Or did the notorious villain survive the fall? Are Special Investigator Will Graham and Dr. Lecter having her for dinner at the end of the third season of Hannibal?

Well, it seems leaving it open-ended has worked in the creators’ favour, as it gives them an opportunity to continue the popular show’s story with new episodes in a possible season 4 of Hannibal.

Bryan Fuller: ‘We Just Need Someone to Bite’

Image Credit: NBC

Like many shows that have found their way onto Netflix, the television series has gained a stronger following in recent years. Speaking about the potential of a season 4 of Hannibal on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mads said that because the show “has found a new home on Netflix… the talks have been revitalized” around another order of episodes.

Fuller wrote on Twitter in May 2019 that “no one has given up” on a new season of the show, adding, “I’ve made it clear I want to do it, the cast wants to do it and Martha wants to do it. We just need a network or a streaming service that wants to do it, too. I don’t feel there’s a clock on it or an expiration date for the idea. We just need someone to bite.”

Bryan Fuller’s Backup Plan: A Silence of the Lambs Series With Zendaya

Zendaya in Malcolm and Marie. Image Credit: Netflix

Bryan Fuller has never stopped thinking about Hannibal. Even a decade after NBC pulled the plug on his slow-burn psychological horror series in 2015, Fuller is still dreaming big. The show, based on Thomas Harris’ novels, was a stylish new take on the story of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, turning the cannibalistic psychiatrist into one of television’s most interesting villains. Fans have been hoping for a revival ever since, and now Fuller is openly sharing an idea for a continuation: a limited series adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Zendaya.

“I would put that into the universe,” Fuller told ScreenRant at TIFF, where his new horror movie Dust Bunny, also starring Mikkelsen, has been earning solid reviews. He’s talking about a world where Clarice Starling is played by Zendaya, bringing fresh energy to one of modern cinema’s most memorable female characters. Jodie Foster set the bar decades ago, with Julianne Moore and Rebecca Breeds offering different takes later, but Fuller wants to reimagine the cat-and-mouse tension of Harris’ novels for a new generation.

Mads Mikkelsen, of course, is all in. He’s already spoken at length about how punishing the original shoot was — long hours, late scripts, and dense, high-IQ dialogue that demanded he learn snippets of Japanese and Hungarian on short notice — yet he’s made clear he’d go back in a heartbeat, telling interviewers everybody involved wants to give the story a proper ending.

For fans, Mikkelsen’s Lecter might have even been better than Anthony Hopkins in the role. Alongside Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham, he created one of TV’s most memorable psychopaths. The series combined fine art, classical music, and the psychological, setting it apart from other adaptations.

Fuller’s idea is to build on what worked, without repeating mistakes from previous film adaptations.

On Horror Queers, Fuller went further, suggesting the Silence of the Lambs route might specifically sidestep the rights tangle around Hannibal itself. “I’ve talked a little bit about wanting to do a The Silence of the Lambs adaptation, which may be free of certain obligations to include Gaumont [International Television], who is the studio on Hannibal,” he said. “You can’t copyright a performance, you know? So there are things that we’re trying to figure out if we can get away with that would make an easier path that might shake the possibilities loose of things that we might be hindered from doing at this point, given the status of the rights.”

It’s been a decade since Hannibal ended after three seasons and 39 episodes, yet fans are still begging for the show to return. With both Fuller’s ideas and Mikkelsen’s excitement to return, fans could see Hannibal again someday… in Hannibal Season 4 or maybe in a series based on The Silence of the Lambs.

Why Hannibal Couldn’t Use Clarice Starling

In June 2016, showrunner Bryan Fuller (who failed to secure a deal with Amazon Prime for the show) teased a few ideas on where he planned for a new season to go. He also indicated that most of the cast, including Dancy and Mikkelsen, was ready to return. As it turns out, the creators were hoping and discussing how to incorporate Clarice Starling (either played by a black actress or played by Elliot Page (previously Ellen Page)) and plot points from The Silence of the Lambs into season 4 of NBC’s Hannibal back in 2017 already.

As we now know, they failed to secure the rights, and CBS developed their own show based on the character (which was initially made famous by Jodie Foster in the films starring Anthony Hopkins). Unfortunately, Clarice (40% on Rotten Tomatoes) wasn’t well-received, with many calling it a Hannibal knock-off, and it lasted only one season.

Of course, according to creator Bryan Fuller (Dead Like Me, Pushing Daisies, Star Trek: Discovery, and American Gods), none of this really has an impact on Hannibal Season 4. “Martha [and] I tried many times to work with MGM to include Clarice into our Hannibal story. They ultimately told us they had their own plans for Clarice, and they didn’t need Hannibal to tell her story,” Fuller tweeted. “Don’t think this impacts a potential #HANNIBAL [season 4] as we never had Clarice rights,” he shared on social media.

Inside Bryan Fuller’s Wild Plan for Season 4

Image Credit: NBC

Fuller continues to stand behind developing more of the show, telling Rolling Stone: “I think I’ve said that season four is Inception meets Angel Heart. And that means that there’s going to be considerable mind-palacing and obfuscating of reality, or at least the perception of reality. And the thing that I’m most excited about is, because there’s going to be such a mental landscape to explore, that means actors who play characters who have previously died can manifest in the mess of Will Graham’s brain.”

This means anyone can show up at any time, including favourites like Caroline Dhavernas as Alana Bloom, Laurence Fishburne as Jack Crawford, and Gillian Anderson as Bedelia Du Maurier — along with plenty of other familiar faces from the original cast.

Why Bryan Fuller Isn’t Worried About Running Out of Time

Fuller also believes that the show could still pick up after all these years — even if the actors are a little older. “Whatever’s going on in Will Graham’s head and with his perception of reality and morality, it feels like however long it is before we get to dive back into the toy box, there is a narrative rationale for what could’ve happened in that period. So I don’t panic like we’re running out of time. I don’t feel like there is a calendar deadline for when we can return and at what point we can no longer return.”

The showrunner has also expressed his interest in exploring a twisted romantic relationship between the two main protagonists (now possibly on the run together) — even hoping that he had ended the season 3 finale with the two sharing a kiss. Perhaps this is something he will pick up in Hannibal season 4.

Why Hannibal Still Has One of TV’s Most Loyal Cult Followings

There’s no doubt that the fourth season of Hannibal would continue to explore the bizarre killings, strange happenings, and the uncomfortable relationships between the lead characters of the horror series. It would be violent, beautiful and delicious. Most importantly, we’d get to see more of the series star Mads Mikkelsen. And moreover, Frederick Chilton might finally meet a grisly fate.

Over 200 000 people have rated Hannibal on IMDb, and the average score of the show is 8.5. Starting as a prequel, Hannibal, arguably the best horror-thriller series of its time, was initially envisioned as a 7-part series (later cut down to six). Hannibal fans essentially only got half of that before the TV series was cancelled.

Critics have only grown kinder to the show with time — both Season 2 and Season 3 currently sit at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, numbers that have helped cement Hannibal’s reputation as one of the best-reviewed horror series ever to air on network television.

There’s so much more to explore in this twisted world. There are a lot more characters to meet. A possible fourth season (and maybe a final season) could sum up everything that’s happened before and possibly even make room for more. Heck, we’re even interested in spin-off series based on some of the characters. How about a prequel show that follows Jack Crawford’s story? Or maybe a spin-off with Miriam Lass as she navigates this dark world?

Will Hannibal Season 4 Finally Happen?

Hannibal has gained cult status amongst viewers over the years. Mads Mikkelsen’s portrait of the iconic literary character Hannibal Lecter has haunted the dreams of many viewers. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the most interesting villains of all time. We want more, please. The award-winning show needs to be renewed for a 4th season. Keep signing those petitions.

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