Ninja Gaiden just had its biggest year in over a decade — a remaster, a critically acclaimed side-scroller, and a long-awaited mainline sequel that brought the franchise roaring back. So why is Hollywood still sitting on one of gaming’s most cinematic franchises?

The video game movie renaissance is upon us. Thanks to Mortal Kombat and the upcoming Street Fighter, the world has rediscovered its passion for roundhouse kicks and fists to the face. Maybe it’s the product of our times, but it’s glorious, nonetheless. As Hollywood studios scramble to pick up new IP to adapt into movies, there’s a glaring hole in their catalogue of potential projects — and that is the lack of a live-action Ninja Gaiden movie.

What Is Ninja Gaiden Actually About?

If you ever played on an NES, you’ll know all about Ninja Gaiden by TECMO. Released in the late ’80s (early ’90s in some regions), it’s one of the most uncompromising and difficult games ever made, making Dark Souls 3 seem like a walk in the park. You needed to perfect your skills and timing to get far in the game, but it was totally worth it due to its innovative level designs and gameplay that pushed the boundaries for its time.

The franchise was the brainchild of the late Tomonobu Itagaki, the legendary Tecmo designer who passed away in October 2025 — a loss that makes the case for a proper cinematic legacy even more urgent.

But what exactly was Ninja Gaiden about? The basic premise is all about a ninja named Ryu Hayabusa who discovers a letter from his missing father that tells him to speak to an archaeologist in America. Once Ryu meets with the said archaeologist, he finds out that there are two statues hidden that if combined could end the world. Naturally, Ryu needs to find them before they end up in the wrong hands. How does that not sound like the perfect storyline for an action flick?

The Two Actors Who Should Star in a Ninja Gaiden Film

Image Credit: Team Ninja / Warner Bros.

Right now, the action genre is rife with talent. Whether it be Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais, or even Tony Jaa, there are so many performers who aren’t just good actors but also fantastic martial artists. If a Ninja Gaiden film were to be made, though, there are two performers who should be at the top of any list: Andrew Koji and Joe Taslim.

Both actors built their reputations on the TV show Warrior, and they’ve more than proven their mettle since. Even though Koji was the supporting lead in Snake Eyes, he stole the show in an otherwise bland film — and Hollywood has clearly taken notice, casting him as Ryu in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Taslim, meanwhile, continues to prove he’s got lightning in his fists and kicks — he tore down the house in The Night Comes for Us and as Sub-Zero in the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, a role he reprised in Mortal Kombat II. Plus, they’ve already played ninjas, so they know the drill for playing Ryu.

Why Ninja Gaiden 4’s Success Makes the Case for a Movie Impossible to Ignore

Image Credit: Team Ninja

There’s a gap in the market for action films going straight to streaming. As shown by Mortal Kombat on Max, the audience wants to watch this kind of film from the comfort of their own homes. It makes sense, especially since the genre found huge success in the video rental market of the late ’80s/early ’90s.

While it might be difficult to justify buying big-name IPs and throwing them straight onto streaming, a project like Ninja Gaiden might be more viable since it isn’t as well-known as some other video game franchises. It doesn’t need to be a $100 million film; it could even be a third of that. The point is, it holds just enough interest to lure in a few extra eyeballs while also launching the potential for a franchise if the first film is successful.

Ninja Gaiden 4 — co-developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames — launched to rave reviews in October 2025, proving the franchise still commands a passionate global audience. If there was ever a moment for a studio to greenlight Ryu Hayabusa’s big-screen debut, that moment is now.

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