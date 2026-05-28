Actor Armie Hammer is officially back, and apparently nobody got the memo, or nobody seems to really care. The trailer for Citizen Vigilante, his first real shot at a Hollywood comeback, arrived on May 27, and the numbers certainly tell a story. Quiver Distribution’s official YouTube upload only has 2,207 views after 23 hours. That’s really bad. JoBlo pulled 9,000. One Media managed 18,000. That’s a rough start for the Uwe Boll-directed film that actually looks pretty decent.

Hammer, the Golden Globe-nominated actor who was once one of Hollywood’s leading actors, watched his career collapse after sexual assault allegations surfaced in the early 2020s. By 2022, he was actually out of work and doing a desk job as a concierge at a hotel in the Cayman Islands. He called the whole period a “brutal experience,” saying he had been “canceled” and that he was actually “broke.”

By 2025, Hammer’s career started to take off again. And for the first time in a long time, he was actually turning down roles. Then he announced Uwe Boll’s The Dark Knight, which has now been renamed Citizen Vigilante after Warner Bros. issued the filmmakers a cease-and-desist letter.

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

Like Batman, who probably inspired the film’s original title, Citizen Vigilante follows a vigilante named Sanders who takes justice into his own hands. He hunts down criminals and becomes a public hero. This draws the attention of Interpol chief Henry, played by Costas Mandylor, who sees him as a threat.

Boll, the German filmmaker behind House of the Dead and Alone in the Dark, described it as a “very dark and violent movie” rooted in what he calls the current climate in Europe. But considering some of his films sit in IMDb’s Bottom 100 list, it’s hard to imagine this to be a masterpiece. Citizen Vigilante will be his 37th feature film, so perhaps he’s learned a thing or two by now, especially since he called himself “the only genius in the whole f***ing [movie] business”.

The trailer itself looks more competent than Boll’s reputation might prepare you for, and Hammer appears genuinely committed to the role. Citizen Vigilante is scheduled for release this summer via Quiver Distribution. Whether anyone shows up is a different question, and right now, 2,207 YouTube views in 23 hours suggests the answer is still up for debate.

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