Win double tickets to an early screening of Backrooms, A24’s terrifying adaptation of the internet’s most iconic horror phenomenon.

What Is The Backrooms?

Image Credit: A24

You know the feeling — that unsettling sense of being somewhere you shouldn’t be, in a place that has no end. That’s the essence of the Backrooms, and A24 is bringing it to the big screen in a big way.

Backrooms is directed by Kane Parsons, the 20-year-old YouTube filmmaker who turned a creepypasta concept into a viral sensation with millions of views. Now, with A24 behind him, Parsons has made a feature film starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve — and yes, they built a real, physical, 30,000-square-foot maze to shoot it in. In fact, the cast and crew reportedly got lost in it during production.

The story follows Clark, a furniture store owner who “noclips” out of reality mid-afternoon and finds himself in an endless maze of yellow-walled rooms, buzzing fluorescent lights, and something else — something that shouldn’t be there.

Backrooms opens in South African cinemas on 29 May 2026 at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro. But you can see it a few days earlier.

Image Credit: A24

How To Win Tickets To The Early Screening of Backrooms

Johannesburg & Cape Town: Wednesday, 27 May 2026 — doors at 19:30, film starts at 20:00.

Complete the form below and tell us, in the comments, which room you’d least want to get stuck in (JHB or CT) — and you could score double tickets to an exclusive early screening of Backrooms.

The competition closes on Monday, 25 May 2026. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email, and will be provided with venue details. The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash or exchanged for a different date or venue.