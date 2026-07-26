Bond 26 has spent all of 2026 stuck in casting limbo — but that changes this month. Deadline reports that director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have quietly started calling back a shortlist of actors for a second round of auditions taking place this August — the closest the search has come to a real decision point since Amazon MGM took over the franchise. No names are confirmed, but names like Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner, and Jacob Elordi are reportedly in the mix for the male lead.

What exactly does playing a leading lady in a modern James Bond movie take? Striking beauty? Brains? Wit? Complexity? A special allure? We’d say it requires all of this and still much more. Contrary to popular belief, becoming a Bond girl involves more than just being a pretty face; in order to captivate viewers alongside the famous spy, you need to have a certain amount of charisma and presence on screen. We feel that these actresses have the perfect combination of beauty, talent, and intrigue to play the Bond Girl in the franchise’s next era.

Margot Robbie: The Fan-Cast Favorite Bond Producers Can’t Ignore

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

There are few roles Margot Robbie can’t tackle. Her versatility as an actress has been demonstrated by her compelling performances in everything from The Wolf of Wall Street to Barbie. Robbie also has some well-honed combat skills, as she apparently performed many of her own stunts in the Birds of Prey film. Not to mention her charm, beauty, and unmistakable screen presence. It’s honestly no surprise that the 35-year-old actress has been a fan favourite for the role of a Bond girl for quite some time. Plus, all the fan edits of her alongside Henry Cavill only help to demonstrate how well she fits the character.

Robbie’s range keeps expanding — she’s currently attached to a gender-flipped American Psycho reboot and producing Tim Burton’s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake — proof she’s not slowing down or narrowing her lane.

Ana de Armas: The Only Actress Bond Producers Have Already Tested

Ana De Armas in No Time To Die. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Although Ana De Armas has previously been in a James Bond movie, 2021’s No Time to Die, to be more specific, many fans would undoubtedly want to see her character, Cuban intelligence operative Paloma, play a bigger part in the venerable series. She was intelligent, feisty, and entertaining and added fresh life to her Bond girl character. But if the actress’s preceding role in a 007 movie isn’t enough to persuade you, her 2025 headlining turn in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie, shows you that De Armas is unquestionably a bada**. Oh, and the mere fact that she is currently one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous actresses should help her case for landing a more prominent role in the Bond franchise.

Florence Pugh: Already Bond-Adjacent Through Her Rumored Amazon Spy Series

Florence Pugh in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Florence Pugh has already shown that she can be successful in the world of on-screen espionage with her roles as Yelena in Black Widow and Charmian “Charlie” Ross in Little Drummer Girl. But the fact that the English actress is already rumoured to be starring in an Amazon spin-off James Bond series essentially makes her a strong candidate for any Bond girl role. She can play a strong, independent character while also bringing a level of vulnerability and depth that would make her a compelling companion or love interest to the iconic spy. And with a string of critically lauded roles in film and television, like Little Women, Oppenheimer, and Hawkeye, she has demonstrated why she is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.

Zendaya: The Black Belt Fans Already Cast as a Spy

Zendaya in Malcolm and Marie. Image Credit: Netflix

Emmy-award-winning actress Zendaya has built an outstanding resume in such a short period of time, with standout performances in projects like Euphoria and Dune Part Two to her credit. From her earlier roles as a Disney star, we’ve seen that she has the fighting skills to handle the physical demands of a Bond film (yes, Zendaya has a black belt in karate!). Still, she’s also blossomed into a mature and versatile actress who can add nuance and complexity to any character, as demonstrated by her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria. That’s likely why she has become everyone’s go-to choice for a versatile and talented leading lady right now. So, we’re not at all shocked to discover that the young actress has been considered for a Bond girl role in the upcoming film.

Bond isn’t the only spy-franchise rumor attached to her name right now — Universal is reportedly in talks with Zendaya to take over the Bourne franchise from Matt Damon, a rumor that broke in June 2026. Between that and the Bond chatter, Hollywood clearly already sees her as its next great action lead.

Sydney Sweeney: The Stunt-Ready Star at the Height of Her Fame

Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

If the producers of the upcoming James Bond movie are searching for a mixed martial artist who performs her own stunts, Sydney Sweeney could be the ideal woman for the job. But while she can certainly handle any physical demands the role could possibly throw at her, the young actress can also carry her weight when it comes to the acting, as evidenced by her compelling performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. And we obviously can’t forget that Sweeney has both men and women fawning over her undeniable beauty. We’d say she is the complete package for a Bond girl.

Her momentum hasn’t slowed down since — see our full breakdown of why Sweeney is becoming Hollywood’s biggest star right now.

Vanessa Kirby: The Mission: Impossible Star Who Keeps Winning Fan Polls

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Vanessa Kirby keeps popping up in your fan-cast dreams for James Bond, and you can see why. In The Crown, she plays it sharp, controlled, and messy in the best way. Then Mission: Impossible hands her the White Widow, and she doesn’t blink when the action turns brutal. If you want a major female lead opposite 007, she already runs the audition on screen.

Rachel Zegler: The Controversial Pick With Undeniable Range

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Given the criticism surrounding her part in the live-action Snow White adaption, Rachel Zegler might be a bit of a controversial name to throw into the ring as a Bond girl. Still, there is no doubting her extraordinary talent. Her breakthrough performance in West Side Story alone demonstrates her extraordinary range and emotional depth in acting, dancing, and singing (although we’ll admit not all those talents are entirely necessary for a Bond film). Zegler’s skills and versatility could add new and exciting energy to the job of a 007’s female counterpart—well, just as long as she doesn’t say anything that gets her in trouble with fans again.

Controversy has followed her past Bond-adjacent roles too — see our coverage of fans reacting to her Action Movie Star win at the People’s Choice Awards for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Lupita Nyong’o: The Oscar Winner Bond Already Almost Cast

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In 2019, Deadline reported that Lupita Nyong’o was being courted for a role in the next Bond film. At 36, and already an Oscar winner since 2013 for 12 Years a Slave, she hardly fits the arm-candy brief. Still, she’s definitely proven that she can play a character who can take care of herself. Give her some weapons and fighting skills and she could fight alongside him.

Worth noting for accuracy: Deadline’s original report on the courtship also included a same-week follow-up saying her team indicated it ‘won’t work out’ — she was reportedly out of Bond 25 contention within about 24 hours of the story breaking.

Adria Arjona: The Action Résumé That Reads Like a Bond Audition Tape

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

While many DC fans are hoping Adria Arjona could be the next Wonder Woman, there’s no doubt she’d make an equally alluring Bond Girl in the upcoming 007 film. The Puerto Rican actress would be a compelling addition to the James Bond franchise for pretty much the same reasons she would make a promising Champion of the Amazons. Number one, Arjona has a convincing lineup of action-packed films to her name, including Morbius, Star Wars: Andor, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Number two, she’s pulled off a range of diverse roles, so we know she can add depth and complexity to any character she plays. Last but not least, she demonstrated in Hit Man that she has a femme fatale quality, and we know that Bond prefers his women with a little bit of danger and intrigue.

Naomi Scott: The Real-Life Black Belt With Spy-Movie Credentials

Naomi Scott in Smile 2. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Another amazing actress with experience in the spy world is Naomi Scott, who starred in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels revival. We know the actress and singer has the range to make a captivating and dynamic leading lady thanks to her most recent appearance as pop sensation Skye Riley in the 2024 horror Smile 2, which many have hailed as an award-worthy performance. But aside from her undeniable acting skills, the British beauty is also a black belt in karate, so she can definitely hold her own against/next to 007 as a foe, friend, or romantic interest in the Bond franchise.

Whether it’s Sweeney, Zendaya, or a name nobody’s called yet, one thing’s certain – once 007 is cast, the internet is going to have opinions about who stands beside him.