If you recall, Fortress of Solitude conducted an interview with Reacher star Alan Ritchson where he revealed he wanted to play Batman a few years ago. Everybody weighed in on the topic, but the general consensus was that it would be a stellar coup if James Gunn cast Ritchson as the DC Universe’s Dark Knight.

Now, nothing has happened on that casting front – mostly because Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II keeps being delayed more times than a South African Airways flight and Gunn doesn’t want to cause confusion with two Batmen running around in the DCU. Even so, that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming of Ritchson as Gotham City’s greatest hero. In fact, he gets asked about the possibility on a regular basis.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote Motor City, Ritchson was asked about the Batman rumors again. In what’s likely to be music to many fans’ ears, he confirmed that he’s in regular communication with Gunn, though he didn’t outright confirm which role they have discussed.

“There’s so much to unpack here that you don’t even know,” Ritchson said. “I really respect James. I would like to do something with James. James would like to do something with me, but my litmus test for what I will take is strict.”

Ritchson added that he wants to be a part of a movie he’s proud of, so the project and opportunity have to be right for him and DC to work together. When host Josh Horowitz asked Ritchson if he had a character in mind to play and mentioned Batman, Ritchson smiled. “Look, the future is bright and the horizons are broad and anything is possible for any of us,” he said.

Image Credit: SPDRMNKYXXIII

The fact that Ritchson has been extremely vocal about playing Batman in the past and refuses to shut down any rumors is cause for cautious optimism here. Whether it ever happens or not is another story, but considering Ritchson’s physical presence, rising star, and charisma, it’s difficult to imagine a better actor to play the Dark Knight right now.

Fans agree, too. In the comments section of the podcast, one commentator wrote, “It would be stupid if they don’t at least try a Batman show or movie with Alan; they already fumbled Jon Hamm. Hopefully something happens.” Another said, “Would be an amazing DCU Batman and very different from Rob’s which would be cool.”

So, there you have it, James Gunn. The people have spoken. Make the offer and do the right thing here. Stop messing around before the MCU swoops in and casts him as the new Eddie Brock or something. And maybe if Ritchson is cast as Batman, you could get his neighbor to play the Joker and have round two of their infamous (one-sided) fight on the big screen.