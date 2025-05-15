James Gunn’s Superman (2025) is starting to look less like a superhero movie and more like a DC boss battle royale. With the full trailer now out and that jaw-dropping 5-minute IMAX preview making the rounds, we’ve already spotted a gallery of villains including Lex Luthor (played by a bald and bitter Nicholas Hoult), The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan, naturally), The Hammer of Boravia, Maxwell Lord, Eve Teschmacher, a kaiju-sized beast, Ultramna, and maybe even Solaris the Tyrant Sun. But just when you thought the villain list for Gunn’s Superman couldn’t get any longer, along comes a toy Yeti.

No, seriously. Thanks to Amazon Sweden, of all places, we’ve now got a peek at the Spin Master “Superman” Movie 3″ Fortress of Solitude Battle Set. It includes Superman, Krypto the Superdog, a Fortress playset, and a giant, angry white snow monster.

Naturally, the internet is asking: is this Yeti canon or just toy shelf filler? The fact that it’s part of an official movie tie-in toy set, complete with “signature details inspired by the SUPERMAN movie,” suggests this Yeti isn’t just some throwaway villain.

And here’s where it gets weirder. The toy description says the Yeti’s limbs are removable—as in, tearable. That raises a few eyebrows. Could Superman or Krypto rip this beast apart in the film?

The five-minute IMAX clip shows Superman getting dragged—literally—by Krypto to the Fortress of Solitude after what appears to be a brutal beatdown. Could this snowy brute be the one who serves Superman a cold dish of defeat before breakfast? It would make sense. The toy set clearly places the Yeti inside the Fortress scene, and that’s not usually where you’d stage a random encounter with a random monster.

Beyond the lore, the toy itself is packed with gimmicks. There’s a spinning device on top of the Fortress that lets Superman and Krypto “fly” together—basically every 10-year-old’s dream reenactment device. There’s even a door on the Fortress that matches the one from the movie, complete with Superman’s iconic crest. So this isn’t just merch for the sake of merch. It feels like it’s based on an actual scene.

So, do we need a Yeti in Superman? No. Are we getting one anyway? Most likely. And honestly, why not? If this new DCU is going full comic book chaos, then give us all of it—Kryptonian dogs, snow beasts, evil suns, and Nicholas Hoult plotting evil while wearing cool sunglasses.

