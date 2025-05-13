James Gunn is finally releasing the first full Superman trailer. Yes, after months of teaser crumbs, a 5-minute IMAX sneak peek, cryptic tweets, and a Milk-Bone Krypto campaign, we’re finally getting something a little more super for Superman.

To build the hype, Gunn pulled a very Clark Kent move—quietly appearing in Times Square and looking up at a billboard teasing the film. That same teaser—15 glorious seconds of David Corenswet’s Superman soaring into the clouds—has now been released online.

Gunn posted, “I’ve been waiting too long to share this with you all! Full Superman Trailer this Wednesday,” while the official Superman X account chimed in with, “Keep your eyes to the skies.” You know, just in case you missed the billboard-sized clues.

Image Credit: James Gunn on Threads

The new promo starts with Superman and Krypto sitting on a rooftop, staring out over Metropolis. The Daily Planet looms in the background. Then we tilt to the skies as “LOOK UP” fades in, and boom—Superman rockets past the camera like he’s late for a date with Lois.

But let’s talk about the other promo that dropped because… what even was that? The limited-edition Milk-Bone x Superman dog treat is happening. The promo, titled Honor, shows us the playful pup enjoying his favourite snack. And if your pup is into comics (no judgment), the Milk-Bone x Superman box is said to include a free Superman comic book featuring Krypto.

Now, let’s address the kryptonite in the room: fan reactions so far have been split. Some love the hopeful tone, the retro suit, and Corenswet’s hairline. Others miss the shadowy Snyder days. But Gunn promised those early clips were barely scratching the surface. He’s still working on the film, and he’s been clear: those teasers were “not even a fraction” of what’s coming.

So, will this trailer win over the Snyder loyalists? Will it bring back the goosebumps? Will Krypto get his own spinoff? Who knows. But if you love Superman—whether it’s Cavill’s brooding hero or Corenswet’s classic Boy Scout—you’re probably watching tomorrow.

