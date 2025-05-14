DC just dropped the first full feature trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot, and as expected, it’s packed tighter than Clark Kent’s briefs with easter eggs, world-building, and subtle nods to the character’s comic book history. Let’s dive into everything you might have missed — from political controversies and mysterious villains to Kryptonite being used to weaken the Man of Steel.

1. The Lois Lane Interview Callback

Image Credit: DC Studios

The trailer for James Gunn’s Superman opens with a direct homage to Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman film — Lois Lane interviewing the Man of Steel in her classic “Cronkite” reporter mode. It’s a cute way to reintroduce the character dynamic, with echoes of the original Christopher Reeve film’s charm, but updated with some modern-day snark.

2. Lois and Clark Are Already Dating

Image Credit: DC Studios

Behind-the-scenes reveals confirmed Lois and Clark have been secretly dating for three months — and yes, it’s clear from this introduction that she knows his secret identity. No more “glasses fooled me” nonsense here. They’re floating in the sky together, literally and figuratively. This heated exchange between the two shows just how complicated their relationship can be.

3. Superman vs. The U.S. Government?

Image Credit: DC Studios

In a bold twist, the U.S. Secretary of Defense — revealed to be Rick Flag Sr. (yes, Peacemaker fans, that Rick Flag’s daddy) — isn’t exactly thrilled about Superman’s off-the-books intervention in a Middle Eastern war. Supes thinks he’s just saving lives. The government sees it as unauthorized vigilante diplomacy. Cue the controversy.

4. Enter: The Hammer of Boravia

Image Credit: DC Studios

We get glimpses of Superman fighting a helmeted mystery figure. Zoom in on a newspaper from a previous trailer and you’ll spot the headline: “The Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown.” This metahuman appears to be brand new, though some fans believe it’s actually Ultraman in disguise — a twisted doppelgänger version of Clark from an alternate universe.

5. Lex Luthor’s War Suit

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

That bulky, militarized tech suit worn by The Hammer of Boravia could be an early version of Lex Luthor’s iconic war suit, the one he uses to fight metahumans. Toys, comics, and animated shows have all featured it, and Gunn might be slowly setting the stage for Lex to suit up and throw hands. Could that be the film’s final battle?

6. Boravia: A Fictional War-Torn Nation

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The trailer for James Gunn’s Superman introduces Boravia, a fictional Middle Eastern country that’s central to the political drama. It looks like Superman helped end a war there — but it might come back to haunt him. Bassem Youssef claims he was cut from the film due to real-world conflict, hinting at some heavy scenes left on the cutting room floor. This seems very similar to what happened with Henry Cavill’s Superman in Batman v Superman.

7. Stagg Industries Appears

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

As Supes walks the city streets (getting canned in the face for his troubles), he passes Stagg Industries, a key location from the Arkham Knight game. Could Simon Stagg be involved? He’s often tangled up in shady business and scientific experiments — the perfect kind of guy Lex might team up with.

8. A 1930s Art Deco Aesthetic

Image Credit: DC Studios

Much like The Batman’s Gotham or even Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this film’s Metropolis is dripping in 1930s art deco flair — think Superman: The Animated Series or even Superman Returns. It’s moody, metallic, and stylish, giving the reboot a vintage vibe with modern stakes.

9. Cat Grant & Steve Lombard Join the Daily Planet

Image Credit: DC Studios

Two more newsroom characters get the spotlight: Cat Grant (tabloid reporter supreme) and Steve Lombard — a mustached alpha who bullies Clark to look cool. Both are ripped straight from the comics, with Steve particularly inspired by All-Star Superman.

10. Metamorpho Holding Kryptonite?

Image Credit: DC Studios

One of the biggest surprises is how loyal Gunn is to the comics visually. Metamorpho (played by Anthony Carrigan) pops up in all his multicoloured, chemically warped glory — and yes, it actually works. In the imprisonment scene, where a few baddies are beating up Superman, Metamorpho seems to be holding Kryptonite. There also seems to be two other beings or people imprisoned there (a lady seated on the right and a man standing on the left). No idea who they are.

Tell us, what other hidden details did you pick up in James Gunn’s Superman trailer?