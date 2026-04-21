Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy stands out as one of the most beloved comic book adaptations on screen. While fans might find it tough to choose a favorite among the three movies, I think many would agree on one point: Peter probably should have dated Ursula and moved on from Mary Jane.

Besides the cookies and good vibes, Ursula seems to be one of those characters destined to play a larger role in the story – only for her arc to be cut short, like the rest of Tobey Maguire’s trilogy. If you’ve ever wondered what happened to the actresses who played Spider-Man’s best girl, the answer is much more magical than you might think!

Mageina Tovah was born in 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tovah has been active since 2001, three years before her role in Spider-Man 2 as the lovable Ursula Ditkovich. Before she became Spidey’s neighbor, Tovah had made appearances in popular shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Six Feet Under, and NYPD Blue.

In 2003, she joined the cast of Joan of Arcadia – a fantasy series that ran for two seasons. There, she played Glynis Figliola, a regular character who appeared in 23 of the show’s 45 episodes.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Tovah was one of the hundreds of young actors auditioning for a part in Sam Raimi’s next Spider-Man film. After the first movie became a massive box office hit, everyone in Hollywood wanted a part in the project, no matter how significant. Tovah auditioned to play a very minor role, as a nameless female bystander. Sam Raimi had a different idea.

The director was so impressed by her performance that he cast her as Ursula Ditkovich, a character who was also a tribute to Spider-Man’s co-creator, Steve Ditko. She was only in a couple of scenes in the second movie, but she would later play a more significant role in Peter Parker’s character arc in Spider-Man 3.

Mageina Tovah in Born Dead. Image Credit: Hooptie Entertainment

After Spider-Man 3, Tovah kept herself busy, primarily appearing in TV roles. She was in one episode of American Horror Story’s first season and an episode of How to Get Away with Murder, among a myriad of other shows. When it came to movies, Tovah usually played minor roles on direct-to-video projects and short films.

However, that all changed in 2016, when she joined the cast of Syfy’s The Magicians. The fantasy series follows a new student at a prestigious magical university, with Tovah playing Zelda Schiff, the enigmatic Head Librarian of the Neitherlands. Though she joined the show as a guest star in Season 1, she was promoted to a regular character for the rest of the show’s remaining four seasons.

Nowadays, Tovah remains very active on social media, highlighting some of her most popular roles and interacting with her fans. Her Instagram profile (@Mageina) is equal parts Spider-Man and The Magicians, bringing together both fandoms and instructing them about her other major passion: protecting animals.

From boosting adoption campaigns to sharing pictures of her own shelter rescues, Tovah has used her fame to create a positive change in the world. Again, that only goes to show that Peter Parker really missed out.

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