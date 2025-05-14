It’s finally here. After months of tweets, a five-minute IMAX tease, and yes, a random Krypto Milk-Bone campaign, the first full trailer for James Gunn’s Superman (2025) has finally landed. And it’s not just a trailer—it’s a declaration. A loud, proud, comic book love letter to everything Superman fans have been begging for since Christopher Reeve first made us believe a man could fly. It’s official now. The DCEU is dead. The DCU is here.

David Corenswet Is Superman

There’s no need for an awkward adjustment period. From the very first second he hits the screen, he’s a confident mix of Christopher Reeve’s charm, Henry Cavill’s presence, and yes, a dash of that overlooked Brandon Routh sincerity. Whether he’s soaring over Metropolis like a bird, sharing a soft moment with Lois Lane, or just chilling with Krypto, Corenswet nails every beat in the first full trailer for James Gunn’s Superman.

You Spotted The All-Star Superman Nods, Right?

From the gentle acts of kindness to the hopeful sun-drenched shots that jumped off the pages of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s comic book—it’s all there. In bright colors no less. However, what really hits hard is how this Superman feels: hopeful. He’s not the detached god among mortals like Henry Cavill was. He’s a guy who wants to help. Who shows up. Who feels accessible again. He feels a bit more human again.

Image Credit: James Gunn (via X)

The Superman Trailer Shows A Hopeful Man of Steel

I guess that’s kind of the point and the real difference here. Gunn isn’t trying to erase the DCEU era. He’s just carefully moving on from it. And sure, while Snyder fans are still chanting #RestoreTheSnyderverse, the DC universe has shifted. And honestly, Gunn knows what he’s doing here. He’s giving us a Superman who sells toys and cool merch, sure, but also one who smiles and enjoys being a hero. One who makes kids want to be better. And, yes, that’s something we need in our world right now. Desperately.

With everything feeling like it’s constantly on fire, maybe what we need is a symbol again. Maybe what we need is Gunn’s Superman. Not another grim one. Not another reluctant one. Maybe we need a guy dressed in a red cape and red underies doing the right thing.

And I’m so here for all of it.

Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are. #Superman – Only In Theaters and @IMAX July 11. Watch the official trailer now and ❤️ this post to get updates from @Superman before it hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/OR0F8Ob2bQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 14, 2025

