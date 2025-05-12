Is Superman poor now? That’s the burning question some fans are asking after James Gunn revealed Clark Kent’s new childhood home in the upcoming Superman movie. And honestly, it’s got people divided—like Batman v Superman all over again, but this time over a farm.

It all started when DC Studios Showcase hosts Frankey Smith, Tyler Coates, and Coy Jandreau were chatting on the official podcast about Clark’s childhood. Coates and Jandreau argued the Kents were poor—farmers barely making ends meet. Smith, who grew up in New York City, disagreed, saying, “I always thought he was middle class.” They backed it up with logic: the Kents owned land, had equipment, and managed to hold on to a house.

Still not convinced, they took the debate to Threads and tagged Gunn directly: “Is Superman poor? I always thought he was middle class, but [Coy Jandreau] and [Tyler Coates] are saying I’m bugging.”

Gunn didn’t leave the question hanging. He replied: “Our house in Superman is a converted double-wide trailer. I wanted his upbringing to reflect more closely the Missouri farmers I was raised around.”

So yes—Superman grew up differently here. Traditionally, we’ve seen the Kents in a classic white farmhouse straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Big porch, open land, maybe a rocking chair or two. This new approach? Way less postcard, way more paycheck-to-paycheck.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. Some cried “virtue signalling”, while others saw it as a necessary update for a modern Superman. “Oh hell yeah. I love this,” one Redditor wrote. “If Clark was raised in the 2000s, more than likely his farmer parents had next to no money left over.”

Another chimed in: “I remember Clark sending part of his checks to his Ma when he starts at the Planet. That’s not something you do for your middle-class family that’s going well on their own.”

Fans like Cherry_Bomb_127 appreciated the realism: “I like this. It’s a difference that makes sense in the world we currently live in.”

At the end of the day, who cares where David Corenswet’s version of Superman grew up? It’s not about minimum wage and trailer park roots. It’s about a humble hero saving the planet. It’s about “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” And that’s always going to be a little political.

What do you think? Does James Gunn’s poorer Superman make him more relatable—or is this just DC turning heroes into social commentary?