Kevin McCallister is back. For the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin has reprised the role in a new ad campaign with Home Instead. It’s called “Home But Not Alone,” and instead of battling burglars, Kevin’s on a mission to protect his aging mom from the perils of everyday life. Bubble wrap, salt on the stairs, and nailed-down carpets… this is Kevin’s new battleground.

During one of his elaborate preparations, Kevin tells a sibling over the phone, “I’m just worried about Mom being by herself, y’know? What if she falls down or gets snowed in? They never did catch that South Bay Shovel Slayer.” The mention of that mysterious shovel murderer is enough to make anyone smile.

Then comes the twist: a shovel scraping outside. Kevin freezes, clearly still traumatized by childhood trauma. Only this time, it’s not Old Man Marley. It’s his granddaughter clearing the snow. And she delivers the kind of wisdom Marley once did: “Have you tried to talk to her about getting a little help?” Kevin hesitates. “I’m afraid to bring it up,” he admits. Her reply hits home: “The scariest part is starting that conversation, then at least you’ll know and can stop worrying about it.” Then, in true Home Alone fashion, she nails the performance when Kevin gushes, “It was just like your grandfather! The face, the eye, the boots! It gave me chills. You nailed it!”

Other ads in the campaign bring back the slapstick we love, too. Kevin ordering pizza, fumbling groceries, and finally leaving his mom safe at home. No tarantulas and no burglars this time.

At 44, Culkin seems to have found peace with the character that both made and haunted him. During a 2023 tour called A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin, he told audiences he once considered buying the actual Home Alone house when it went up for sale. “I had half a mind to buy it—just for giggles,” he said. His plan? Turn it into a “movie fun house” where fans could sled down the stairs. Thankfully, sanity (and fatherhood) won. “I got kids,” he said, referring to his two sons with actress Brenda Song. “I’m busy, man.”

Still, he’s open about the strange legacy that comes with being Kevin McCallister. “It was kind of a curse and a blessing,” Culkin once said. And that’s so true. See, Home Alone might look like a festive comedy, but deep down, it’s a childhood horror movie in disguise. Think about it: an eight-year-old abandoned by his family, stuck in a mansion with burglars breaking in. The McCallisters’ chaotic trip to Paris in 1990 left Kevin fending for his life – just like a character in Scream would. He was basically a young Sydney Prescott.

In fact, as funny as it all seemed, Kevin’s story hit real fears like abandonment, isolation, and the creeping sound of footsteps in an empty house. Yet, he fought back, frying pans blazing, surviving what should’ve been a psychological meltdown. He’s horror’s youngest final boy, and somehow, he made it out smiling.

So, three decades later, Kevin’s still looking out for family. No burglars, no BB guns, just love, responsibility, and the occasional snow shovel. Somewhere, Old Man Marley would be proud.

