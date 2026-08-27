If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that Hollywood isn’t particularly kind to child actors. Many struggle to come to terms with the early success, while others spiral out of control in the lavish West Coast lifestyle. For Macaulay Culkin, things have never been better. The Home Alone star celebrated his 46th birthday on August 26, 2026. And it’s been quite a year for the actor. Aside from appearing in a number of popular commercials recently, he’s also returned to his first live-action role in years, playing Lacerta Legate in Prime Video’s Fallout. So much has changed for Culkin over the years. Here’s a look at what his real life looks like today.

The Home Alone Years

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Chris Columbus’s Home Alone launched Culkin’s career to unexpected heights. Even now, 35 years later, most people remember the actor for his iconic role in this holiday classic. This was both a blessing and a curse for someone like Culkin, who thrives on reinventing himself. Unlike other child actors, however, Culkin embraces the spirit of Kevin McCallister, especially since his own kids, Dakota and Carson, love Home Alone.

RELATED: Watch Home Alone Again… It’s Actually a Really Scary Horror Movie

Growing Up in Public

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Back in 2012, the internet was surprised to see the radical change in Macaulay Culkin’s appearance. For many who were used to seeing him as a bright-eyed child star, the image of an older, slightly disheveled Culkin gave them a bit of an emotional whiplash. Though Culkin has vehemently denied ever being an addict, the pictures were shocking, to say the least, leading some to think he was yet another “troubled” young star.

Finding Peace With Brenda Song

Image Credit: Instagram / brendasong

Around 2017, Culkin began dating Brenda Song, another teen actress who fans fondly remember for her numerous Disney Channel performances. Their shared understanding of the entertainment industry — and how it treats younger talents — strengthened their bond. Song has been an extremely positive influence in Culkin’s life, and even changed his “troubled” image for a more successful “family man” persona.

The New Mr. McCallister

Image Credit: Instagram / brendasong

Song and Culkin’s first child, Dakota Song Culkin, was born in 2021, while his brother, Carson, was born in late 2022. Culkin, who had issues with his own upbringing, promised to become a more involved father with his children. Since then, he’s fully embraced the “suburban dad” mentality — and that includes wearing Crocs, something he once vowed would never happen.

Parenthood also brought a new sense of self for the former child star. Now, Culkin appears more grounded, which might also have something to do with his partner, as Culkin once half-jokingly told the Daily Mail, Song had to introduce him to “Even the most basic grooming habits.”

A Consummate Performer

Whether he’s a family man or a child acting prodigy, Macaulay Culkin has always been on a quest to find new ways to entertain his audience. Culkin has long moved away from the pressures of mainstream success, embracing television and online content creation instead.

His superb performance as a troubled screenwriter in American Horror Story: Double Feature was easily a career-defining moment for the star. Paired with his Bunny Ears podcast, it’s safe to say that, even if he embraces his past, Culkin has his sights aimed straight at the future. He has finally achieved something rarer than fame: a life that feels genuinely his own.

Macaulay Culkin’s Most Important Movies and TV Shows

Title Year Type Role Uncle Buck 1989 Movie Miles Russell Home Alone 1990 Movie Kevin McCallister My Girl 1991 Movie Thomas J. Sennett Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1992 Movie Kevin McCallister The Good Son 1993 Movie Henry Evans The Pagemaster 1994 Movie Richard Tyler (voice) Richie Rich 1994 Movie Richie Rich Getting Even with Dad 1994 Movie Timmy Gleason Party Monster 2003 Movie Michael Alig Saved! 2004 Movie Roland Robot Chicken 2005–2010 TV Various (voice, recurring) Kings 2009 TV Andrew Cross Changeland 2019 Movie Ian American Horror Story: Double Feature 2021 TV Mickey Home Sweet Home Alone 2021 Movie Kevin McCallister (cameo) Entergalactic 2022 Movie/TV special Downtown Pat (voice) Fallout 2025–present TV Lacerta Legate

In 2025, Culkin surprised fans by returning to acting with his first role in the second season of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic hit, Fallout (the show based on Bethesda’s video game franchise). On the show, he plays Lacerta Legate, a ruthless member of Caesar’s Legion.

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Returns to Home Alone – But There’s a Catch

Fallout is a Prime Video original and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The good news is that a third season has already been confirmed. Watch a clip from Season 2 below.