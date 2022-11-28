Long-time Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon had the internet in a bit of an uproar lately after one of his latest tweets, seemingly announcing that NetherRealm’s next project will either be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. However, boon seems to enjoy engaging with fans over what is happening at NetherRealm. In response to a Twitter user’s question, he might have revealed another exciting detail: Mortal Kombat 12 could bring back Konquest mode.

It seems like Ed Boon is hinting at bringing back a mode that hasn’t been seen in a Mortal Kombat game in the last 15 years. During a Twitter interaction, a user asked Ed Boon if we would be seeing a reboot or remaster from Mortal Kombat Deception, to which Ed Boon responded: “Not likely. More likely do a new Konquest.” – Ed Boon (@noobde) Nov 20, 2022.

It’s important to note that there haven’t been any official announcements on either of these fronts, that there’s either an Injustice 3 or a Mortal Kombat 12 in the works, or what features will be involved, but it’s doubtful that Ed Boon would steer us completely wrong.

Konquest

If you aren’t a big Mortal Kombat person, you might be asking, ‘What is Konquest?’ Well, it is a single-player mode that first debuted with Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance and then brought back again for Mortal Kombat: Deception and Mortal Kombat Armageddon. Unfortunately, the feature has not been seen in the franchise since then, leading to hundreds of fans asking for the mode to return.

Konquest gives players a way to master the moves and combinations of the various playable characters as well as unlock many of the secrets of the game. The mode changes between rounds, and so do the conditions that need to be met to get the unlockables. For example, in Deadly Alliance, players must complete all the missions with each playable character.

Konquest also allows players to play a pseudo-story mode where they can learn to play each character and some of the lore of the Mortal Kombat universe.

When Can We Expect An Announcement?

We don’t have tweets from Ed Boon to go off of yet, and we haven’t had any official announcements from NetherRealm, so when do we expect an official statement? Luckily for us, The Game Awards 2022 are sneaking up on us shortly, which is when NetherReal and Warner Bros. Games announced Mortal Kombat 11 in 2018, so we might be hearing an announcement clarifying which game is coming next then.

Also, Ed Boon has been very vocal as of late, openly discussing future projects, which could indicate that an announcement should be coming our way soon enough.

Just remember, it has yet to be officially announced, so there is no guarantee that the Konquest mode will return in Mortal Kombat 12. Other than that, Ed Boon looks pretty keen on it being reintroduced to the franchise.

Would you like to see a Konquest mode returning in Mortal Kombat 12?