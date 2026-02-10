Mark Ruffalo has a funny way of turning a straightforward press chat into a tiny disaster movie. He did it multiple times with the MCU movies, and now he’s doing it again with Crime 101. In a joint interview with Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, Ruffalo admitted to fumbling his lines multiple times on set. His reason? Berry “is a goddess”.

In a VT interview, the group got hit with a “one take or 100 takes?” question – basically, whether they’d prefer doing a scene once or multiple times while filming. All the actors agreed that they’d much rather do one take than do multiple takes of a scene. “Just gotta bring your A-game. You gotta do a lot of rehearsal,” Berry teased. Then Ruffalo changed his answer. “But none of us would work. We’d never get a chance to work with Fincher. Or Michael Mann.”

When the conversation turned to who needed the most takes on Crime 101, Ruffalo didn’t even fake humility. “Oh, definitely me.” Berry and Hemsworth backed it up, but not in a mean way. “Because Mark is always coming in hot and different,” Berry revealed.

That’s when Ruffalo admitted the real issue. “No. I forgot all my lines when I was working with Halle because I was so nervous with her. She’s a goddess.” Berry tried to shut it down. “Aww. That’s not true. That’s a lie. That’s a lie.”

But Hemsworth jumped in like a teammate with bad timing and worse honesty: “Absolutely. Absolutely. I was like, wait, it’s my line.”

With the film landing in cinemas on 12 February 2026, people keep talking about the cast of Crime 101 like it’s a lineup for a fantasy football match: Chris Hemsworth as master thief Mike Davis, Mark Ruffalo as relentless detective Lou Lubesnick, Halle Berry as insurance broker Sharon Colvin, Barry Keoghan as a criminal named Ormon, Monica Barbaro as Maya, Corey Hawkins as Det. Tillman, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Angie, and Nick Nolte as Money. And that’s not even the full list of actors involved with the project.

Bart Layton’s Crime 101 leans into that sleek cat-and-mouse energy of ’90s thrillers. Hemsworth told Pinkvilla, “I went through the script and found it captivating because it reminded me of 90s thrillers.”

The film’s synopsis reads: When an elusive thief whose high-stakes heists unfold along the iconic 101 freeway in Los Angeles eyes the score of a lifetime, with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices—and the realization that there’s no turning back.

And if you’re wondering why every interview keeps drifting toward Marvel, blame the lineup. Berry’s Storm history. Hemsworth’s Thor. Ruffalo’s Hulk. They even teased the rules of the interview after being told to stick to Crime 101, with Ruffalo playing up his “Spoiler King” rep after that Avengers: Infinity War slip.

So yeah, the movie’s coming. The cast has the goods. Ruffalo might not remember his lines, but he remembers being there. He remembers Berry’s eyes. And he’s right. She’s a goddess.

Crime 101 will be released in cinemas on 12 February 2026.