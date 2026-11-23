The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (82% on Rotten Tomatoes ), starring none other than Brad Pitt, is the latest culprit in a long string of movies accused of using generative AI.

The backlash started after the first reviews landed on November 19, when viewers and critics noticed visual glitches and action scenes that ‘didn’t look quite right.’

Has David Fincher Used AI Before? What He’s Said and Done

Back in March 2026, Bloomberg reported that Fincher had used technology from InterPositive — Ben Affleck’s AI post-production company, now owned by Netflix — on an upcoming Brad Pitt film. It only makes sense that it would’ve been Cliff Booth, although the film wasn’t named.

Fincher has also been open about how he views AI. In 2023, he told British GQ that he doubted AI could yet match what a human artist brings, but called it “a really powerful tool.” In 2025, he told Entertainment Weekly that AI tools helped clean up imperfections in the 4K restoration of Se7en — his 1995 crime thriller.

Why Critics Say Cliff Booth Uses Generative AI

Giovanni Lago’s Next Best Picture review is seen as the catalyst. He wrote that Fincher’s use of generative AI is “noticeably distracting” and “nothing but an eyesore.”

Filmmaker Patrick Tomasso chimed in on X, stating that he walked out of Cliff Booth “completely gutted,” saying that it was “some of the most blatant and egregious AI use” he’d ever seen in a studio film.

In addition to critical reviews, screenshots and alleged visual glitches have begun circulating on social media. While none of this is outright proof, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture. Netflix has not publicly addressed the allegations.

How David Fincher Responded to the Cliff Booth AI Backlash

Image Credit: Netflix

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times , Fincher said, “I’m not a Luddite, so I don’t fear the unknown.” He noted that cinema is barely a century old, so there’s no reason to stop iterating now.

He also used the example of being able to change an actor’s eye color with a click of a button and asked if filmmakers should refuse such a tool.

So, his comments are definitely a little vague, but they give us an idea of how Fincher feels about new technologies… and I think we can read between the lines. The main question is, why are we surprised?

While Quentin Tarantino wrote the script and joined in on the press tour, the legendary Oscar-winner has not publicly commented on the AI cloud of controversy hanging over Cliff Booth.

Where to watch The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: It opens in IMAX theaters on November 25 for a two-week run before landing on Netflix on December 23.