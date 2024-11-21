Logan wasn’t just one of the most epic superhero hero films of all time—it was also Hugh Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine. Or so we thought. Since his return in the MCU, fans have been buzzing with the wild idea that an R-rated follow-up might actually happen. We’ve seen the fan-made trailers, photoshopped images, and social media posts calling for a sequel. Now, 7 years later, Marvel and X-Men fans have once again begun campaigning for more claws, more blood, and probably even more existential grumbling for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Logan 2. But could Weapon X show up in other surprising places in the MCU first?

Hugh Jackman’s Two Decades as Wolverine

Back when Star Wars: Episode VIII brought the infamous “No one’s ever really gone” tagline into the collective subconscious, I bet no one thought that mindset would apply to Hugh Jackman and his tenure as the one and only Wolverine. Jackman’s Logan has remained the only part of the live-action X-Men that just refuses to change in a medium that sees legacy actors replaced with a new generation almost yearly. And fans love him for it.

Jackman has worked on this character for over two decades. He has become the Wolverine in the eyes of many fans, comic book or otherwise. The day we see another actor taking up the yellow and black cowl will surely be a shocking occasion for us all (except if Marvel embraces the Cavillrine, of course). Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine has reminded us all why we love Hugh Jackman so much, and why he should return as Wolverine at least one more time.

The Return of Wolverine Is a Shot in the Arm for the MCU

Along with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Jackman emerged from the latest Deadpool film a new man. He’s been vindicated in the eyes of fans who believed that, at 56, the Aussie actor could no longer play a believable Logan. Not only was he outstanding in every dramatic scene, but he also looked damn good during the more action-oriented sequences. And yes, that was really Jackman’s torso during the Madonna-infused climax of the film – no body double required.

Not only was Deadpool & Wolverine the shot in the arm the Marvel Cinematic Universe so desperately needed – it was also a good reminder of how good superhero movies can be. It’s not a high-concept movie by any means, but Deadpool & Wolverine is an absolute crowd-pleaser that triumphs largely because of the dynamic duo on the cover.

Despite the rave reviews and box office success, one can’t help but wonder where the MCU will go next regarding Logan. According to Kevin Feige , the MCU still hasn’t seen the last of either Deadpool or Wolverine. A recent change in Disney+’s Marvel banner might also be an indication of how seriously Disney is taking Deadpool’s success, as the Merc with a Mouth just replaced She-Hulk in the franchise’s official header image .

A New Continuity for Logan

Not everyone was hyped to learn that Jackman would return as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine. Even Feige mentioned how the character had the “greatest ending in history” with Logan. However, one thing some fans often ignore when discussing the MCU’s version of Wolverine is that this isn’t the same Logan Howlett from the X-Men/Wolverine movies.

The MCU established a new continuity for Logan in which he can finally be together with his beloved daughter, Laura. Still, as content as he might seem on the surface, this Logan’s still haunted by some past demons we haven’t fully explored yet. The fact that Deadpool & Wolverine established such a complex and tragic character in what’s effectively a superhero comedy film is nothing short of impressive – and absolutely deserves a follow-up in the shape of a new solo Wolverine movie, like Logan 2.

Wolverine’s MCU Return Teased by Kevin Feige

Speaking with Omelete at D23 Brazil, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will show up in future MCU projects, and probably pretty soon, too. “The plans with ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ will always be the same: we’re always wondering where we can fit them in and how fast,” he revealed.

This implies that both characters will show up in multiple films moving forward. Most people believe it could be in Avengers: Secret Wars. But there are also rumours that they could show up in Spider-Man 4. After all, both Peter Parker and Wade Wilson have worked together plenty of times in the comics.

Logan 2

If we ever get a Logan 2, it wouldn’t affect the original film’s legacy. As Deadpool & Wolverine proved, there’s still so much you can do with these characters to appeal to every Marvel fan, even the ones who believed Logan was the last they’d see of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Now, more than ever, Jackman has cemented the idea that he is the one and only live-action Wolverine. There might be a time when Marvel will certainly need to recast the character, but I believe everyone can agree that we’d love to see Hugh Jackman releasing his claws once again in the event of a Logan sequel.

Tell us, would you like to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in Logan 2?