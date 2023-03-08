Back in the ’90s, there weren’t many animated comic book shows better than X-Men: The Animated Series. In fact, it’s probably one of the main reasons for the Marvel characters’ popularity today. The show boasted some really great writing and took on many deeper topics, including racism and sexism. Clearly, it was a show ahead of its time and still holds a special place in the hearts of X-Men fans today. But how many fans remember the time Wolverine became a Christian?

As he searches for answers, Wolverine discovers religious belief and its power to shape his destiny in this thrilling episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, which explores faith and courage.

The episode starts off with an angry Wolverine having heated debates on religion and theology with Nightcrawler, who is currently serving at a Christian monastery. Before the episode is over, the blue-skinned mutant hands him a Bible and manages to convert him (or at least to pray).

NIGHTCRAWLER: My pain drove me to seek God. Yours drove you away. WOLVERINE: Don’t tell me about God. What kind of God would let men do this to me? NIGHTCRAWLER: Our understanding of God is limited. But we take comfort in the fact that His love is limitless. WOLVERINE: I used to buy into all of that. But I’ve lived too long and done too much. NIGHTCRAWLER: Life will always be hard. I understand this better than most. Yet despite it all, people of faith believe there is a God who loves them. Can so many be wrong? Open your heart, Herr Logan. Would it hurt so much to see the world through different eyes?

Regardless of your thoughts on the matter, it’s amazing to see that a comic book show like the X-Men: The Animated Series dealt with such deep and heartfelt issues. It’s a pity we only got to see some of this side of Wolverine in Logan or any of the X-Men movies.

