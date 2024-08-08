Deadpool & Wolverine proved to moviegoers that all you need to make superhero movies popular again is a likeable cast (and maybe some dramatic scenes with an eighties soundtrack.) The epic team-up flick saw the return of fan-favorite pre-MCU characters like Gambit, Elektra, and Wesley Snipes’ Blade, while also bringing back mutants from the X-Men alternate timeline. In short, it was pure, unadulterated fan service – and it was great. It also showed us who should play the MCU’s next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman: Dafne Keen.

Friends Old And New

While the film’s narrative is very self-contained, Deadpool & Wolverine presented some convincing first looks for iconic characters. We saw what could have been with Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and I’m sure every Marvel fan would love to see Henry Cavill stay as Logan (or Cavillrine ) in the MCU.

Unfortunately, these characters don’t stick around for too long – at least, the versions of them we meet in the film. There’s one of them that holds a special meaning for long-time Marvel fans, however: Dafne Keen’s X-23.

We last saw the Spanish actress in a Marvel film with Logan, where she stood by Logan’s side as the mutant finally found peace. Now, seven years later, Keen is all grown up and ready to tackle even more serious roles – and that includes a possible central character in the MCU.

Multiverse of Madness

Beware: we’ll be discussing spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine in the next section!

Near the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, the ragtag group of disposed heroes led by Laura/X-23 help Logan and Wade fight against Cassandra Nova’s grunts. Unfortunately, they’re seemingly gobbled up by Alioth. However, in true comic book fashion, they are brought back to life by the end of the film, as we see Laura happily chatting with Logan at Deadpool’s party.

As for Deadpool’s place in the MCU? Well, the movie makes it clear Wade would rather stay in his universe than join the Avengers on Earth-616. It’s a clever way for Shawn Levy and the film to establish that Deadpool doesn’t need to be a part of the MCU – and that’s okay.

However, Deadpool & Wolverine establishes that Laura is also a part of the Multiverse, meaning there must be an alternate version of her in the mainline MCU. As the MCU steadily unveils its Mutants, Laura suddenly appears as a prime candidate to be the MCU’s new Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Passing The Torch To Dafne Keen

As much as we all love Hugh Jackman’s Logan, it’s time for these characters to find new faces fit for a new generation of X-Men fans. We’ve seen this happen before when Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy became the new Magneto and Professor X. It’s all part of the ever-evolving landscape of superhero movies.

Dafne Keen as an alternate version of Wolverine fits perfectly with Marvel’s new approach to superheroes. A young face that offers a unique spin on a well-established character. She’d fit right in with someone like America Chavez or Kamala Khan, especially now that The Marvels teased Mutants might be closer than we expected.

Even if calling her “the Wolverine” might go too far for some Logan fans, X-23 is a beloved character who fans would no doubt welcome with open arms to the MCU. Keen has proved she has the acting chops and emotional gravitas to play a conflicted character like her. And if all else fails, Disney should ask Robert Downey Jr. if he’s available to play Wolverine while he’s not busy shooting any scenes as Doctor Doom.

Do you agree? Should Dafne Keen be the MCU’s Wolverine?