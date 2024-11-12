A new fan theory suggests that every other Spider-Man variant in the MCU multiverse has died, and they were killed off by a new villain that might show up in Spider-Man 4.

The Impact of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Peter Parker

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home were incredibly life-changing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and fans have gone crazy with different theories and wondering where Marvel will decide to take his story next. After how catastrophically traumatising the third movie was for the character, I think it’s safe to say that Peter deserves a break. Unfortunately, with the 4th movie confirmed to be in development, it doesn’t look like he’s going to get one anytime soon, as goes the Peter Parker luck.

Multiverse Chaos and the Missing Spider-Men

Besides typical Parker life difficulties, Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced us to the chaos of the multiverse after its debut in Loki and left fans with a couple of questions, most pertaining to where the other Spider-Men in the multiverse are and whether they’ll be introduced in the next Spider-Man movie.

With the lack of their appearance and America Chavez commenting that she didn’t know who Spider-Man was despite having travelled to 73 different universes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there has been a theory rising among fans that the rest of the Spider-Man variants were killed.

Who Would Want to Kill Spider-Man?

Well, based on the comics, a lot of people, but in this context, the person most likely to have taken out the other Spider-men is a villain known as Morlun. He is a psychic vampire who has the power to absorb life force energy (along with a couple of other abilities) and craves the life force of a “totem” being.

A “totem” is a bridge between beast and man that has the properties of both and in the comics, it is explained to Peter that the spider that bit him did it so that it could pass on its abilities before it died, making him the ideal totem and thus the perfect meal for Morlun.

Morlun and his people (the Inheritors) made it their mission to consume the life force of every Spider-Man in existence and were quite successful in their mission until the remaining Spider-Men banded together and banished Morlun and the Inheritors to Earth-3145, where they were forced to feed off of the only life-forms that had managed to survive on the world: mutated spiders.

Tell us, do you think Morlun will show up in Spider-Man 4?