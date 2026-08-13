As Space Jam turns 30 in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery is giving the film its own special moment. It’s a full-blown birthday party for the original Michael Jordan Looney Tunes film, which includes Dolby Cinema theatrical re-releases, HBO Max streaming from October 1, and plenty of merch. And almost right on cue, the ghosts of Space Jam sequels past have begun to resurface too.

Two months ago, pro-skater Tony Hawk talked about the failed Skate Jam film (a skateboarding sequel) that Warner Bros. nearly made in the early 2000s. That film was shelved after Looney Tunes: Back in Action flopped.

It seems Warner Bros. has had a few ideas over the years, including bringing in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s about to be named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on August 16, for Space Jam 3. And, who knows, that could still happen.

When Space Jam debuted in 1996, it shot straight to the top as a must-see movie. It brought together basketball great Michael Jordan and the cartoon antics of the Looney Tunes, resulting in a film that earned a gigantic $250.2 million across the planet. That’s roughly three times the budget of the film itself, which was $80 million. And remember, the box office isn’t counting all the memorabilia, sneakers and toys the characters sold during and after the movie’s run.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) entered the scene next, with LeBron James stepping onto the court instead of MJ. But unlike its predecessor, the sequel didn’t exactly soar. With a production budget of $150 million, it only managed to scrape together $163.7 million worldwide—hardly the slam dunk the studio was hoping for.

Yet that hasn’t put a stop to fans and those connected with the franchise dreaming about Space Jam 3.

Could Dwayne Johnson Actually Lead Space Jam 3?

Composite by Fortress of Solitude. Image Credit: Warner Bros. / WWE

Even thought Space Jam 3 doesn’t have an official release date, that doesn’t mean the idea is completely off the table for Warner Bros. either. Before Space Jam 2 was greenlit, the studio was reportedly working on something entirely different: Skate Jam. In a 2023 interview on Hot Ones, legendary pro skater Tony Hawk divulged that he was once in discussions to helm a Space Jam sequel that would focus on skateboarding. Sadly, after Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003) tanked, Skate Jam was quietly shelved.

But before that, in 2021, Malcolm D. Lee, director of A New Legacy, also looked at the chance for a third movie. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I never say never. It’s all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you’ve got to find a script and story that’s good enough to not repeat what’s been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.”

Lee also suggested a name: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be different. I’m not exactly sure what his skill set would be; maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting,” Lee said.

Considering The Rock’s past of diving headfirst into sequels, this idea isn’t too crazy. Plus, the concept of the Looney Tunes in a wrestling tournament? Come on, that writes itself. Picture Tweety cracking a chair over Sylvester’s head. Or Taz spinning into a title match. Or, for that matter, a no-holds-barred slapstick match between Bugs Bunny and, oh, I don’t know, John Cena?

Even if the second attempt at execution was not flawless, Warner Bros. might not be done with the franchise just yet. The mixed reception of A New Legacy notwithstanding, the combination of sports icons and Looney Tunes has been a consistently winning concept.

Currently, there is no confirmation from Warner Bros. that a fresh take on the Looney Tunes in live-action/animation hybrids is in the works. But if the studio does develop such a project—and that’s a very big “if”—who might star in it? Maybe Steph Curry and the Tune Squad shooting threes from half-court? Or Messi and Bugs Bunny taking on aliens in Soccer Jam? Anything’s possible.

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