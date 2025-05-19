James Gunn is stepping into the Kryptonian boots with a lot more than just a red cape and a fresh-faced Superman. With Superman (2025) set to land in July, all eyes are locked onto how it performs at the box office. The number to beat? Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which pulled in $670.1 million back in 2013. But can James Gunn’s Superman actually beat Man of Steel‘s numbers?

Now, you might be thinking, “That’s not a crazy number in today’s blockbuster economy.” But the landscape has shifted harder than a multiverse collapse. We’re not in 2013 anymore. Superhero fatigue is setting in really fast, and big studios can’t just slap a cape and muscles on a popular comedian and expect a billion-dollar payday anymore.

Marvel, the once-unstoppable comic book movie juggernaut, has hit some brutal turbulence in the last few years. Outside of Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.6 million on a $250 million budget) and the unstoppable Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.338 billion on a $200 million budget), Phase 5 has been a box office minefield. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania barely cleared $476 million after costing almost $390 million. The Marvels straight-up bombed, making just $206.1 million on a whopping $374 million budget. Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* (which is currently in theatres) didn’t do much better, hovering in the $400 million and $300 million range, respectively.

Image Credit: DC Studios / Warner Bros.

So, what makes Gunn’s Superman different? For starters, it’s rebooting the DC universe. New actor (David Corenswet), new tone, and a new direction that hopes to erase the chaos of Warner Bros.’ Snyderverse while keeping fans invested. That’s a bold move, considering Snyder fans are already warming up their Twitter fingers to boycott and review-bomb the film. And let’s not forget: Henry Cavill truthers are still out here treating Cavill’s exit like the Kennedy assassination.

Yes, Superman needs to beat Man of Steel at the box office. Not because of bragging rights (well, that too), but because perception is everything. This film is the launchpad for the entire DCU reboot. If it limps out of the gate, the rest of Gunn’s ambitious plans could face a huge credibility problem.

The timing is rough, too. Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps drops at the exact same time. That’s a direct punch to the gut, especially since Fantastic Four has nostalgia, hype, and four lead actors that social media absolutely loves.

Still, Superman has something no other hero does: legacy. He’s the original superhero, the blueprint. He should be printing money at the box office. But the numbers don’t lie — Superman films haven’t exactly been goldmines over the years.

Let’s look back at every Superman movie ranked by box office:

1. Man of Steel (2013) – $670.1 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Man of Steel is the second-highest-grossing Superman movie of all time. Despite dividing fans, Zack Snyder’s reboot soared to $670.1 million on a $258 million budget. It also racked up an extra $120 million from DVD and Blu-ray sales. So, while Superman snapped a neck and fans snapped online, Warner Bros. was snapping up stacks of cash. It’s also the second-biggest reboot ever, right behind The Amazing Spider-Man. It also sits at number 23 on the list of the best selling Blu-rays of all time.

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $873.6 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Batman v Superman (although technically a team-up flick) opened globally with a thunderous $422.5 million, then immediately started free-falling in the second weekend. Still, it crushed it in countries like India and Indonesia, becoming WB’s top-grossing film there. The film was also successful with home video sales.

3. Superman (1978) – $300.5 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

This is the one that made you believe a man could fly—and apparently, about 120 million people did. Adjusted for inflation, Superman: The Movie starring Christopher Reeve would be sitting at well over $1 billion today. With a $55 million budget and $300.5 million gross, it was Warner Bros.’ biggest hit at the time.

4. Superman II (1981) – $216.3 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Zod showed up. Lois found out. Superman gave up his powers, then punched a dude through glass. Superman II broke records on opening day, pulling in $5.5 million and beating the record previously set by Star Wars (1977).

5. Superman Returns (2006) – $391.1 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Brandon Routh tried. But Superman Returns became a love letter to Donner’s original rather than capturing modern audiences. Despite grossing nearly $400 million, its $223 million budget (plus marketing) meant it wasn’t the comeback DC wanted.

6. Superman III (1983) – $80.2 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Despite making back double its budget, Superman III was the beginning of the franchise’s slow-motion crash. It was the Kryptonite the franchise really didn’t need.

7. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – $36.7 million

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Quest for Peace was the cinematic equivalent of Superman fighting a solar-powered clone on a school stage. With a $17 million budget and a script that Reeve himself said turned the movie into a “catastrophe from start to finish,” Superman IV single-handedly killed the franchise for 19 years. Release the Furie Cut already!

RELATED: Superman (2025) Trailer Breakdown – 10 Hidden Details You Probably Missed

If Gunn wants to prove his Superman is the Superman movie, he needs his film to fly high. Higher than Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Higher than $700 million. Otherwise, it’s back to the drawing board — and probably another Snyder hashtag campaign.

Tell us, do you think James Gunn’s Superman (2025) will beat Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel at the box office?