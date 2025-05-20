For all the powers Superman has — laser eyes, flight, being invulnerable — his strongest asset might just be his dad. Not the shiny space hologram who monologues from a crystal, but the flannel-wearing, corn-fed Kansas farmer who actually raised a hero. If you’re a fan of Pa Kent, you’ll be glad to know that James Gunn didn’t phone it in when casting Clark’s Earthly father for Superman (2025). In fact, he had someone very specific in mind while writing him: Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Pruitt, who has made a career out of playing characters with a quiet intensity, is no stranger to live-action DC movies either. He played Father Hennessy in Constantine. Now, he will play a very different Pa Kent in the DCU.

After a fan asked if it was tough to cast the Kent family on Threads, Gunn responded, “Not too difficult although we did audition a lot of people for Pa. But Pruitt was someone I had actually thought of while writing so it seemed like a natural choice.”

That’s the kind of confidence you want in your casting. And judging by the trailer, Pruitt’s version of Jonathan Kent feels more in tune with the Pa Kents we grew up with in Smallville and the classic comics — warm, loving, a moral compass with boots on the ground. A man who doesn’t just talk about doing the right thing but actually teaches it over breakfast.

Let’s be honest, after Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Pa Kent needed a hard reset. Kevin Costner, who usually nails the “dad who throws a baseball” vibe, gave us a version of Jonathan Kent that was… confusing, to say the least. Should Clark save a school bus full of kids? “Maybe.” Should he reveal his powers to the world? Shrugs. Should he just let his dad get sucked into a tornado? He did. That Pa Kent seemed just as confused about Clark’s future as he was.

But Gunn’s take is very different. From what we’ve seen so far, we can expect a much more grounded Pa. In the Superman (2025) trailer, you hear Pa Kent tell young Clark, “Your choices, your actions are what make you who you are.” Like the monologue Uncle Ben gives Peter Parker, it’s the kind of line that sticks with a kid. And for a character who’ll grow up to become the world’s greatest hero, it matters that those words come from someone like Pruitt — someone who looks and feels like the real deal.

It also helps that Neva Howell, playing Martha Kent, totally nails it, too. Gunn confirmed they screentested the pair together, like with Clark and Lois, and Neva “killed it.” That chemistry is vital. Ma and Pa Kent aren’t just background parents. They’re the heart of the Superman background as Clark Kent.

And that’s where Gunn’s vision is already winning points. This Superman isn’t confused about who he is. He doesn’t need a Fortress of Solitude therapy session to figure out whether saving people is a good idea. When Lois challenges him in the trailer, he fires back, “People were going to die!” That’s the Superman we’ve been missing. Unapologetic. Clear. Heroic. Raised right.

And for that, you can thank Pruitt Taylor Vince’s Pa Kent.

But he’s not the old great actor to play Superman’s dad. Here are a few others that stand out from the rest:

1. Eddie Jones (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman)

Image Credit: ABC

Eddie Jones’ version of Pa Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman breaks the mold. Unlike most interpretations of Clark’s dad — who tend to drop life-changing wisdom and then drop dead — Jones’ Jonathan Kent actually sticks around. No heart attack. No tornado. And that changes everything. Instead of being a fleeting memory or a ghostly moral compass, this Pa Kent is present. He gets to watch Clark grow into adulthood, make mistakes, fall in love, and put on the cape — and he still gets to be part of his life. That’s something no other live-action version really gives us. He’s more Mr. Rogers than stoic farmer.

When Clark first appears in the suit, ready to reveal himself to the world, you can see a flicker of fear in Jonathan’s eyes. Not because he doubts his son — but because he knows how the world might react. Then, just like that, the nerves fade and he delivers the perfect line: “Well, that’s my boy.” Simple. Proud. And very human.

Jones plays him with quiet warmth — similar to what Pruitt Taylor Vince brings to the Pa Kent role in Gunn’s Superman, but less campy and with more conviction.

2. Glenn Ford (Superman 1978)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In Superman: The Movie (1978), Glenn Ford’s Jonathan Kent doesn’t get much screen time — but he makes it count. In one of the most powerful scenes in the film, Pa Kent turns to a young Clark and says, “You are here for a reason. I don’t know whose reason, or what it is… but I do know one thing. It’s not to score touchdowns.” Then he promptly drops dead in the next scene.

Still, those few words stick with Clark. They haunt him in the best way — pushing him to figure out who he is, why he has these powers, and what he’s meant to do with them. That single moment plants the seed for Superman’s entire journey of purpose. It’s what eventually leads him to uncover Jor-El’s legacy and Kal-El’s greater mission on Earth.

Ford plays Jonathan with quiet authority — a principled Southern man who doesn’t need big speeches or dramatic music to make a point. He doesn’t raise his voice. He doesn’t need to. He’s the kind of dad who teaches morality with a glance and shapes Superman with a single line.

The difference between Taylor Vince’s Pa Kent and Ford’s is probably that we’ll see more of Pa Kent in Gunn’s Superman. It looks like he’ll be an important part of Clark’s life as an adult and journey as the world’s most powerful hero.

3. John Schneider (Smallville)

Image Credit: The CW

Of all the live-action, Smallville’s Jonathan Kent (played by John Schneider) had the longest time to actually be a dad to Clark. Over the show’s 10 seasons (2001–2011), he was a guide for his journey from awkward small town farm boy to becoming a world-saving icon.

But this version of Jonathan wasn’t perfect at all. He was the archetypal American father: honest, hardworking, stubborn, fiercely protective, and sometimes a little too quick to judge — especially when it came to Lex Luthor. And if it came to it, he wasn’t afraid to throw a punch either, especially if someone threatened Martha or Clark.

However, despite his many flaws, Schneider’s Pa Kent owned them. He made mistakes. He tried to fix them. And most importantly, he grew. Just like Clark did.

What made Smallville’s Pa Kent so different from the rest was that he didn’t just teach Clark about being good — he showed him what it means to wrestle with your own limitations. He wanted his son to be better than him in every way. And, thankfully, Clark listened. Their father-son bond, complete with tension, love, guilt, and forgiveness, helped shape the boy not just into a hero, but into someone grounded in humanity.

While I doubt we’ll get to see Pruitt’s get aggressive or throw a single punch, we imagine he’ll have the same conviction when it comes to protecting his family at all costs.

Tell us, who is your favourite live-action Pa Kent?