While promoting Supergirl (2026) on a new episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the rapper asked Milly Alcock to rank her favourite actors to play DC and Marvel superheroes and villains in live-action. Her answers were sharp, occasionally diplomatic, and in one case, almost certainly career-motivated.

Here’s how Alcock broke it down:

Best Batman actor: Christian Bale. Her reason? “He’s Christian Bale,” she said. Kid Cudi couldn’t help but agree.

Best Joker actor: Heath Ledger. Alcock acknowledged the obvious, “I mean, as a fellow Australian, I don’t have a choice.” Still, it was probably the right answer.

Best Catwoman actor: Michelle Pfeiffer. Both Alcock and Kid Cudi agreed, with Cudi calling Pfeiffer’s iconic 1992 suit “really dope.”

Best Spider-Man actor: Kid Cudi went with Tobey Maguire, citing his generation, but Alcock picked Andrew Garfield.

Best Hulk actor: Both picked Mark Ruffalo. “I just enjoy watching him on screen. He just seems like the coolest guy ever,” Alcock admitted.

Best Superman actor: David Corenswet. Alcock admitted that she probably couldn’t say anything else without risking her job. But she did point out that when she first met Corenswet, her immediate reaction was: “Oh. You’re the guy.” She also mentioned that “he just is Superman.”

Image Credit: DC Studios

One thing that’s pretty obvious, however, is that Dean Cain will probably never make her list of favorite Superman actors. He played Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and, just days ago, he publicly laughed at a cruel meme comparing Alcock’s appearance to a fictional ape creature from a 1970s TV series. The public, including many Superman fans, called his posts mean and very “unSuperman”.

Of course, playing superhero characters always comes with some public critique. Casting news always gets pushback from fans.

Still, even with that aside, Alcock faces a real battle with Supergirl when it opens June 26. The 1984 original bombed so badly that it nearly took the Superman franchise down with it, and the character has never been in a solo film since.

But even if Alcock doesn’t manage to break the Supergirl curse, she’s already confirmed to return as Kara Zor-El in Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn’s 2027 sequel to Superman (2025). The two cousins will be joined by Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern as they go up against Lars Eidinger as Brainiac.

Alcock hasn’t had the best press tour for Supergirl. Earlier interviews received some backlash. Alcock’s observations about online entitlement toward women drew strong reactions from some fandom spaces, prompting heated discussion across social media. “It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” Alcock said in an interview with Variety. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.” Several commenters accused the actress of alienating an entire demographic with her words.

The Big Bro clip is the kind of positive press Supergirl needs fifteen days ahead of one of DC’s most important releases in years. It’s exactly the kind of energy you want from a lead.

RELATED: James Gunn Explained How Supergirl Got Her Ears Pierced and It Actually Makes Sense