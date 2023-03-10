Step into a galaxy far, far away with this exciting PSVR 2 game – Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge! But is it worth playing? Learn more about this immersive experience.

RELATED: Is The PSVR 2’s Moss 1 & 2 Worth Playing?

This first-person shooter VR game was initially released in 2020. However, an Enhanced Edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was released this year for the PSVR 2. Players take on the role of a droid mechanic who crashlands on the planet Batuu near the Black Spire Outpost. The game was inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and allows players to play through the main story and three separate ones that span different parts of the Star Wars timeline. The main story features several new and old characters, but players aren’t forced to follow a linear narrative. Instead, they can live out their own adventures while exploring different parts of the galaxy.

The Story

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge takes place sometime between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Players take on the role of a droid mechanic who wakes up on their cargo ship before their ship crash lands on the planet Batuu. When they arrive, they meet Seezelslak, the owner of the Cantina, and Mubo, the owner of the Droid repair show, who is also the player’s main smuggling client.

They are quickly drawn into the usual chaos expected from the Star Wars universe and go on several adventures, some of which fall a bit outside the pay grade of a droid mechanic.

The Last Call DLC is where the story starts to shine, and the characters become more interesting. It also adds two main stories and tales to the game.

The first main story shows you helping R2DR and C3PO set up the Resistance Base. While doing so, Dok-Ondar asks you to recover a force relic from the old Jedi Temple. Players will find themselves fighting against the Guavian Death Gang while searching for the first half of the clue to open the Jedi Temple and solving a few puzzles to find the second half.

In the second, you must rescue Seezelslak from the First Order with the help of Hondo Ohnaka while also destroying the facility the friendly bartender had been taken to.

The first of the two tales follows the continued story of Ady Sun’Zee. She teaches her padawan three lessons before giving up her old master’s kyber crystal. The second tale tells the story of IG-88 before we see the droid in The Empire Strikes Back. He ends up taking out a local crime boss like a one-person army.

RELATED: Is The PSVR 2’s Horizon: Call of the Mountain Worth Playing?

Environment

The Enhance Edition of the game received a visual upgrade. Jacob Edelen, the Experience Design Lead for the game, said that many environments begin to pop. He explained that darker environments look better, especially “with blaster bolts whizzing everywhere”. He particularly liked the improved looks of the Jedi Temple and First Order facilities.

“The reflective surfaces make a really big difference in terms of it looking more like you’re in your own Star Wars story and universe. Things just look a lot more clear, and you can see things off in the distance more clearly looking down iron sights.”

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge looks significantly more realistic and is, therefore, more immersive, especially in PSVR 2.

RELATED: Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Purchase Sony’s PSVR 2

Gameplay in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Weapons

Many of the weapons you use throughout the game are incredibly lifelike, making it feel like you are holding actual Star Wars props. In addition, the Sense controllers’ trigger resistance and Haptic feedback make the weapons feel even more realistic.

Using the Force

You can use the Force when playing through the DLC content, and it reacts interestingly. Because the controls for operating the Force are finicky, you have to be patient, a lesson that you teach your padawan. It feels appropriate because when you begin to get frustrated with the mechanics, it becomes more challenging to use the Force. It might not be intentional, but it adds something to the game.

Notable Issues About Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Most of the main campaign levels feel linear and straightforward. Unfortunately, they make you feel like you’re just playing through a tutorial a couple of times, only for it to be you essentially running down a few hallways before finding a treasure chest or an audio log. You can redo the missions for loot, but most are pretty monotonous.

Many who played Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge thought the main campaign’s first three hours were badly written. Characters are extremely cheesy at the beginning of the game, making it incredibly difficult to listen to them. This is made worse because you can’t skip through any of the dialogue.

It was only after downloading the Last Call DLC that most players felt like they were getting a worthwhile game with interesting stories and dialogue that didn’t make them want to roll their eyes.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge provides players with a mostly immersive experience, but sometimes you get a glitch that takes away from that. These are most notable when you pick up objects that aren’t fully physics-simulated and don’t respond well to your hand movements. It’s unfortunate, but it can also be kind of funny.

RELATED: Fans are Shocked – Aloy’s Height in Horizon: Call of the Mountain?

TL;DR The Enhanced Edition of Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge was released recently.

There were many improvements which made gameplay feel significantly more realistic and immersive.

Unfortunately, glitches and poor writing still take away from the game.

What do you think of the Enhanced Edition of Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge on PSVR 2?