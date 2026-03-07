If you enjoy monster movies that throw subtlety out the window and are packed with spectacle that includes vampires, action and more CGI than a PlayStation 2 cutscene, there’s good news. Hugh Jackman’s Van Helsing has made its way onto Tubi for free streaming starting March 1.

Critics Hated Van Helsing When It First Released

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

If you remember, critics actually tore Van Helsing apart when it was released in 2004 (even if it pulled around $300 million worldwide at the box office at the time). Thankfully, over the years, fans have gained a special appreciation for over-the-top monster flick.

Directed by Stephen Sommers, the same filmmaker who gave us The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), Van Helsing casts Jackman as monster hunter Gabriel Van Helsing, who travels to Transylvania to fight Count Dracula (played by Richard Roxburgh). Along the way, he teams up with Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale), and together they take on the Count and Frankenstein’s Monster (Shuler Hensley).

Van Helsing Disappeared From Netflix Before Landing on Tubi

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Netflix previously hosted the film until October 1 last year, when it quietly disappeared from the library. Thankfully, it’s back, waiting on Tubi for anyone curious about the moment Hollywood tried to mash Dracula, Frankenstein, Van Helsingand werewolves into one giant action movie.

The surprising thing is that Universal wanted more. They had plenty of crossovers and sequels planned.

Dark Universe Canceled Their Planned Van Helsing & Dracula Untold Crossover Movie

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Once upon a time… Universal and Legendary Pictures toyed with the idea of teaming up Dracula with Van Helsing in a Dracula Untold sequel. Unfortunately, it was cancelled. But why?

Hollywood’s Long History With Cinematic Universes

Image Credit: Dark Universe at Epic Universe

Throughout cinema’s history, there have been periods when a certain sub-genre of films completely dominated the box office. We’re experiencing this at the moment with the constant barrage of superhero movies, but let’s not forget how massively popular action flicks were in the 1980s or, even better, how much of a cultural revolution monster movies were during the 1950s.

Cinematic landmarks like Bela Lugosi’s and Boris Karloff’s works have become icons of the film medium, which might explain why, from time to time, there’s been a push to resurrect the classic style of creature features that haunted the nightmares of our grandparents.

That was the core idea behind Universal’s now-defunct “Dark Universe:” an answer to the extremely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, with classic monsters instead of superheroes. On paper, it sounded like a great idea – but fans thought otherwise, and even the first film in the series failed to live up to Universal’s ambitions.

Dracula Untold Was Supposed to Start the Dark Universe

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Dracula Untold presented audiences with a much more relatable version of the classic blood-drinking Count. In an effort to redeem himself, Dracula had a tragic story that turned him into one of the Dark Universe’s many planned horror antiheroes. Despite the Dark Universe’s early failure, Universal already had plans for a Dracula Untold sequel—one that would take the immortal character to the modern era and form an uneasy alliance with one of his most famously sworn enemies: Abraham Van Helsing.

Granted, this would not have been the same version of Van Helsing immortalized by Hugh Jackman, but rather a new take on the character that would have been much more similar to the one written by Bram Stoker. Still, a Van Helsing solo movie was something that had been in the works for the longest time, even when Anthony Hopkins was the one who was supposed to star in a 1992 Dracula spin-off.

In the now-cancelled Van Helsing solo flick, we would have seen a modern-day vampire hunter joining forces with the same vampire from Dracula Untold. Their unlikely alliance comes after the duo sets their aims on hunting a Dark Universe version of the real-life serial killer, Elizabeth Báthory.

This crossover film would also have reintroduced some elements of the Dark Universe that we’d seen in 2017’s The Mummy. Van Helsing was supposed to be a member of Prodigium, a secret society of monster hunters that would act as this cinematic universe’s counterpart to the Avengers.

The Van Helsing Spin-Off That Never Happened

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The idea behind this Van Helsing spin-off – which also would have worked as a Dracula Untold 2 of sorts – doesn’t sound all that bad. Perhaps if the project wasn’t ever associated with Universal’s Dark Universe in the first place, the movie would have had a chance to see the light of day.

As it stands now, Universal’s ambitious cinematic universe has been cancelled, meaning almost every film tied to it has been permanently canned. The only movie that was supposed to belong to the cinematic universe and has been retooled to be a stand-alone film is a new version of Frankenstein’s Bride starring Scarlett Johansson.

Fans of the Dark Universe – or at least of the idea behind the franchise – might need to find their dose of vampires, werewolves, and other creatures of the night somewhere else. Fortunately, there’s never been a period of scarcity when it comes to the world of horror movies – especially since there are so many amazing independent productions out there.

RELATED: Should Van Helsing 2 Happen? Why Hugh Jackman’s Vampire Hunter Deserves a Sequel