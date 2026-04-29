Aside from delivering a magnificent performance as Wolverine in Logan, Hugh Jackman has also shown his range in films such as Prisoners, Les Misérables, Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, and The Greatest Showman. Yet somehow his best-reviewed film is now The Sheep Detectives, a mystery comedy where a flock of sheep set off to solve the mystery of who murdered him (yes, he dies early on in the film). Isn’t life strange?

The Sheep Detectives, filmed in June to July 2024 already, has had an interesting journey to the big screen. Aside from its release date being shifted around three times, the film has also been renamed (from Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie). It arrives in theaters on May 8 – yes, the same day as Mortal Kombat II. But while everyone seemed to have written it off, it’s 96% Rotten Tomatoes score says it’s definitely worth checking out. And, for the record, that score is higher than Jackman’s Logan, which had 93%, and 2019’s Bad Education, which has 94%. In fact, with that score, it’s one of the highest-rated films of the year so far.

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

In The Sheep Detectives, Jackman plays George Hardy, a quiet shepherd with a habit of reading detective novels aloud to his sheep. So, when George dies, the sheep step in to take a crack at the case.

If you’re scratching your head, you’re not alone. Still, as weird as the plot sounds, it seemed to have worked.

Directed by Kyle Balda, who worked on Minions: The Rise of Gru and Despicable Me 3, critics are calling the film Paddington and Babe meets Knives Out. It probably also helps that The Sheep Detectives has an incredible cast line-up that includes big names like Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

Unless Hugh Jackman finds a way to deliver a film with a higher score, The Sheep Detectives will forever be at the top of the list of his best-reviewed movies… of his entire career.

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