It’s been a while since last we saw Hugh Jackman’s leather-clad vampire-hunting character take on a whole army of some of the most recognizable faces in the world of classic horror films. But is it too late for Van Helsing 2, and could a sequel even work today?
Complaints About Hugh Jackman’s Van Helsing Movie
Released in 2004, Van Helsing was an ambitious action flick that centred around a Victorian vampire hunter who faces off against not just Dracula but also a wolfman and even Frankenstein’s creature. The movie came at a time when dark retellings of classic fairy tales were all the rage, with the Brothers Grimm being another prime example of the period.
Unfortunately for fans of the picture, critics weren’t so pleased with the film’s visuals or the disappointing character development. The action gothic flick was met with disastrous reviews – and yet, it still managed to gross over $300 million worldwide, doubling its production budget.
All things considered, it’s a mystery why we never got a sequel to Van Helsing. The movie ends on a high note, and the promise of a lycanthrope vampire hunter sounds every bit as awesome as humanly possible. Considering that Underworld, a series with a similar premise, has had five films released so far, we don’t see why we can’t continue the story of Hugh Jackman’s gothic vampire hunter for just one more sequel, Van Helsing 2.
A Van Helsing Reboot Rises
In 2012, the first talks of a reboot of the Van Helsing franchise began appearing over the internet (simultaneously revealing the death of Van Helsing 2). Universal Pictures announced that the project would be a modern reimagining of the original film, this time starring Tom Cruise as the movie’s protagonist. While that doesn’t sound all that bad – and, admittedly, a sequel to the 2004 movie would also have to be set in modern times – it still ignores the events at the end of the Hugh Jackman original.
Needless to say, this reboot never came to be. While Tom Cruise would star in his own monster-hunting adventure in 2017’s The Mummy, he never became Van Helsing, leaving fans with yet another missed chance to see the vampire hunter in action again.
However, that might change rather soon, as there seems to be another reboot in the pipeline. Announced late in 2020, this new Van Helsing reboot would be produced by James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring series) and would be written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Godzilla vs. Kong.) Again, having Wan as a producer in a Van Helsing reboot might sound like a dream come true for some fans, but it still leaves us with the question of what happens to the characters at the end of the 2004 film.
The Vampire And Monster Hunter Sequel We Want
It seems like such a waste to simply ignore the character that Hugh Jackman built in the 2004 Van Helsing film. The entire mythos of the movie – not to mention the endless narrative possibilities of seeing a monster hunter become a monster himself – lends itself to an entire franchise worth of fascinating stories to explore and new monsters to hunt.
The moral conflict at the centre of Van Helsing 2 would also be interesting to explore in a modern setting. Van Helsing’s immortality would allow the character to face new threats across history – maybe a vampire-hunting trip across WWII Europe? The possibilities are endless, and with Hugh Jackman leading the project, fans would flock to theatres to see one of the most beloved actors in film history – especially one that still avoids modern Marvel movies like the plague – reprise one of his most iconic roles of the early 2000s. With his return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine after so many years, anything seems possible now, right?
Tell us, do you want a Van Helsing 2, or is it too late for a sequel? Or how about Real Steel 2?
|
Van Helsing
|
The famed monster hunter is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula, who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for nefarious purposes.
|Studio: Sommers Company, Stillking Films, Universal Pictures
|Running Time: 131 minutes
|Release Date: May 7, 2004
|Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, Shuler Hensley, David Wenham, Elena Anaya, Will Kemp, Robbie Coltrane
|Director: Stephen Sommers
|Writers: Stephen Sommers
|Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
|Box Office: $300.2 million
He wouldn’t be a lycanthropic vampire hunter in a sequel. Review the closing scenes in the film. The finale pivots around reversing his curse. He wouldn’t be a monster that was a monster hunter, just a monster hunter.
At the end of the original we learn that Gabriel has been the right hand of god for 400 years. How? Why? There is so much to be explored and it would be a shame if we never got a sequel.
pls, yes, sequel. No Tom C, tho. He’s got the MI franchise. Let him chill there. Bring on Jackman & Co. before it’s entirely too late and they become……ahem, sort of unded themselves.
I just finished watching the original Al (again) and I’m in total agreement of Van Helsing 2 with Hugh Jackman and as many of the original cast members as possible. But Tom Cruise is a hard “hell no”. I’d skip that one.
Fan. Yes please give us a sequel.
Hell yea bring it on its never to late for a sequel, what tooks do damm long in the first place.
OMG YES! Original cast plus more Werewolves & other old black and white classic film monsters
Original cast is a must,……and use classic monsters again, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, Creature From tThe Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame….
The 1st was a Great entertaining Movie!!! Never could understand why a sequel was NOT done!!!
van helsing 2 would be a big hit at box office
Yes please I would love to see
Van Helsing 2 with Hugh Jackman!!!
Just finished watching Van Helsing for the hundredth time!!
van helshing 2 would be a big hit at box office
Yes! Sequel PLEASE!! Bring Hugh Jackman as the character too! Would TOTALLY watch it!
I would love to see a part 2. With same cast. I loved the movie.
Yes, the sequel to such a great film starring Handsome & Gifted Jackman, is long overdue! Please, bring him back in a great mind boggling sequel. too, even greatee than the 1st….thank you!! ????
Yes there should be a Van Helsing part 2!
Why not. The original Van Helsing movie had incredible graphics and special effects, and the story as well as the acting and special effects were pretty good as well. It would probably make double the box office as the original did. Just get the right actors to play the main… Read more »
We need a sequel starring Hugh Jackman the original was and still is awesome
They should make another Van Helsing I like the videogame also.