If we’ve learned anything from horror films, it’s that road trips can go very, very wrong. KillTrip is another warning to all travellers: there are some scary towns out there. Quiver Distribution have secured the rights to the horror flick and plans to release it in the U.S. on July 17, 2026.

Stop me if you’ve heard this plot before… A group of friends head out to a music festival in Texas, and somewhere between excitement and bad directions, their car gives in… in the middle of nowhere. They manage to hitch a ride with a strange van driver and end up in a strange town that feels frozen in time. When nighttime arrives, people go missing, and things get weird.

But director Kristian McKay promises that he isn’t just chasing the usual boring jump scares here, though. This isn’t another one of those. Instead, he describes KillTrip as “a slow descent—beautiful, hypnotic, with classical terrors,” and that it is “less about what you see and more about what you start to feel.” That makes it sound a little more promising and not just another one of those cheap road trip horror films.

Image Credit: Quiver Distribution

Filmed in Bastrop, Texas, the cast here has a few familiar faces. Samaire Armstrong, Corin Nemec, Stelio Savante, and Todd Jenkins form part of the cast.

KillTrip is McKay’s first American feature, but he’s not exactly new to horror or thrillers. Ventaja, one of his earlier works, a thriller, actually did well at cinemas back in 2019, and there were even talks about Ecuador’s Oscar submission. His next project, Do Not Open, is already preparing to shoot in Texas this summer.

If you’re planning a road trip anytime soon, maybe double-check your route. KillTrip is your warning.

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