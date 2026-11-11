One-star reviews from India are piling up on IMDb for Yamazaki’s new film. The kicker? Godzilla Minus Zero doesn’t open there until November 20. So why are moviegoers causing such a stir online?

Takashi Yamazaki is a much-loved and highly respected Japanese director, both locally and internationally. Some of his best-known works include The Eternal Zero (2013), Stand by Me Doraemon (2014), and Lupin III: The First (2019). And then there was his Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One (2023), which gave rise to the smash-hit sequel: Godzilla Minus Zero (2026). The film opened with a whopping $31.6 million in North America over its November 6–8 opening weekend (a record for a live-action foreign-language film), and received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike . It also edged out Ramayana at the worldwide box office with roughly $63 million , even though it hasn’t opened in India yet.

But it’s being bombed with one-star reviews from India, and here’s why…

Godzilla Minus Zero vs. Ramayana: The IMAX Clash Behind the IMDb Review Bombing

Image Credit: Robot Communications, TOHO Studios

Godzilla Minus Zero opened the very same weekend as the highly-anticipated Indian film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. However, the Indian release of the Yamazaki film was postponed from November 6 to November 20 to avoid IMAX screening clashes , as Ramayana holds a two-week IMAX exclusivity window in India.

It’s suspected that Indian audiences are review-bombing Godzilla Minus Zero so that Ramayana will come out on top. If you take a look at IMDb , you’ll see that one-star ratings accounted for roughly 37% of the votes when ScreenRant checked, even outnumbering 10-star ratings.

Ideally, IMDb users shouldn’t vote on a film that is yet to be released in their region…

How Fans Are Reacting to the Godzilla Minus Zero Review Bombing

And of course, the internet had to chime in. Comments on @ddoseofanime’s Instagram post announcing the review bombing have been mixed:

@pradyuman_x: “I think we should respect art for both the Legendary Ramayana and oscar winning movie sequel godzilla”

@zub.xd: “Lets review bomb ramayana then 😂”

@akash_pujar_98: “Ramayana on top🔥”

Review Bombing Isn’t New: How Ghostbusters (2016) Got Hit Before Release

Review bombing has been around for years. It happens when people try to flood a movie’s ratings to sink the score for reasons that have nothing to do with the quality or storytelling.

A good example is Ghostbusters (2016). When the trailers came out, featuring the all-female cast, the movie was hit by a barrage of negative IMDb ratings prior to its release.

RELATED: Critics Trashed These 10 Movies at Release — Now They’re Hailed as Masterpieces

Is Godzilla Minus Zero Worth Watching Despite the One-Star Reviews?

Image Credit: Robot Communications, TOHO Studios

So, next time you see a movie with a slew of one-star reviews, you may want to do a little extra digging before deciding it’s not worth your time. Considering Godzilla Minus Zero sits with an impressive 90% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer (and a 96% audience score on the Popcornmeter) , it’s worth seeing for yourself. It’s in theaters now and opens in India on November 20, 2026.

Where to watch: Godzilla Minus Zero is playing exclusively in theaters (including IMAX).

RELATED: Godzilla Minus One Would Never Have Worked With An English Dub