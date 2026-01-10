Circle your calendar. Godzilla is stomping back into theaters on November 6 in 2026, on Godzilla Day in Japan. No, not that Hollywood one. The other one. The one that isn’t frenemies with King Kong. The sequel to Minus One is titled Minus Zero and will be the 39th film in the Godzilla franchise.

The title dropped at Godzilla Fest 2025 at Tokyo’s Kanadevia Hall, complete with a logo hand-drawn by director Takashi Yamazaki, who is back directing, writing, and handling visual effects. Toho played coy at first, but money and praise talk. Minus One pulled off the rare combo of box office heat and awards clout, including an Oscar. Even popular filmmakers lined up to say their piece. Guillermo del Toro called it one of the “Top 3 Godzilla films of all time (actually top two).” Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan joined in too. James Gunn has even said Superman (2025) drew inspiration from Minus One and classic tokusatsu like Ultraman.

Image Credit: Toho

So what does “Minus Zero” mean? Officially, nobody’s saying anything. The announcement teased, “Stay tuned for further updates.” Unofficially, speculation is running wild. A deeper remix of the 1954 original? A straight narrative continuation? Yamazaki’s recent comments suggest the latter. Filming reportedly began about three months ago, with a higher budget and wider scope.

Distribution mirrors the last release. GKIDS handles North America, while Toho pushes globally instead of dragging releases across months.

Image Credit: Toho

Minus One earned it by grounding Godzilla in postwar Japan, set in 1947, following guilt-ridden kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima, played by Ryunosuke Kamiki. No English dub. The black-and-white Minus Color version doubled down on that choice, echoing the original 1954 film’s tone.

Minus Zero isn’t chasing nostalgia for fun. It’s building on momentum. And judging by that release date, it’s not wasting time.

