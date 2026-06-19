A $750,000 horror film is about to cross $300 million worldwide — and its director has a message for Hollywood.

How Curry Barker, Kane Parsons, and Markiplier Turned the Internet into Hollywood’s Biggest Talent Agency

Horror has been undergoing a big transformation this year. A new generation of filmmakers have taken over the genre with a fresh set of ideas. And the box office numbers speak for themselves. From Markiplier’s Iron Lung becoming a surprise hit ($51 million off a $3 million budget) to Curry Barker’s Obsession ($297.4 million off a $750,000 budget) and Kane Parsons’ Backrooms ($262.6 million off a $10 million budget), 2026 will be remembered as the year when YouTubers and “zoomers” took charge. And while Hollywood studios are genuinely shaken by the numbers, Barker has a message for them: Gen Z is tired of the industry’s “slop.”

Ask any moviegoer, and they’ll explain exactly why the slew of low-effort, all-too-similar films has turned going to the movies into a chore for some audiences. Everyone gets it, except Hollywood. But this new group of YouTube filmmakers might have the cure.

How a $750K Horror Film Out-Earned Hollywood’s Biggest Bets

Image Credit: Focus Features / Universal Pictures

Most studios follow a single rule that works flawlessly most of the time: play it safe. Films that don’t belong to a well-known IP (like Superman, Batman or Harry Potter) or that don’t use nostalgia (like Masters of the Universe, The Matrix Resurrections and Space Jam: A New Legacy do) to sell tickets are not worth the investment. At least, that’s what they all believed before the breakout horror films upset their plans.

2026 has been a surprising year at the box office. Sure hits like Mortal Kombat II, Masters of the Universe and The Mandalorian and Grogu, failed to break even (and the DCU’s Supergirl could be next). To make matters worse, studios allocated gargantuan budgets for these projects, which only made their failures hurt even more.

Barker’s Obsession, on the other hand, continues to pull in record-breaking numbers at the box office. In fact, it’s on its way to cross the $300 million mark worldwide. That amount on its own sounds great, but it’s even better when you consider that the film’s budget was just $750,000. That’s student film kind of money.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Barker was very clear about what he wants Hollywood to learn from Obsession’s success. “I wish they understood that we’re tired of slop,” he said. “We want good movies back. People are still hungry for movies that are original without some big IP, as long as the story is good.”

Universal has signed Barker to an eight-figure deal to write, direct, and produce his next horror film, with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster returning as producers. “They’ve built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of,” Barker said of the partnership.

But does that news mean Hollywood is actually listening now?

The Hollywood Slop Problem Is Much Bigger Than the Box Office

The slop problem at the box office isn’t confined to cinema. A recent report by Kapwing found that 59% of videos served to a new TikTok account’s For You feed were AI-generated content. And that’s around three times the amount found on YouTube. It’s a number that underscores a broader problem: audiences are constantly bombarded with hollow, algorithmically-generated content on every screen. And what’s more is that they are now able to recognise and reject it quicker.

As we’ve covered previously, some of Hollywood’s biggest names (from Nicolas Cage to Tim Burton) have been quite vocal about AI’s threat to authentic storytelling. So, when Higgsfield AI released Hell Grind, billed as the world’s first fully AI-generated feature film, audiences weren’t impressed at all. In fact, all the comments we’ve seen on our social media posts about the film have been very negative. Made in fourteen days for $500,000, it looked exactly like what audiences hate about AI: it’s cold, lifeless, and creatively empty.

Considering that AI is everywhere now, audiences are making a considerable effort to find content that doesn’t feel like slop.

The YouTubers Who Are Quietly Taking Over Hollywood Horror

Image Credit: A24

In 2016, David F. Sandberg directed Lights Out, a spine-tingling horror film that originated as a short film on Vimeo. A few years before that, in 2013, Andy Muschietti gave us Mama, the long version of his original short film. And then YouTubers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou made 2022’s Talk to Me, one of the best horror films of the last decade – and again for a small budget (just $4.5 million). The internet has been a goldmine of talent and ideas, only waiting for the right studio to notice its potential.

The recently released Backrooms perfectly illustrates how studios like A24 are turning viral hits into blockbuster giants and YouTubers into acclaimed filmmakers. Kane Parsons (who is just 21 years old) delivered this unnerving exploration of grief and isolation based on his YouTube series.

The indie allure of A24, combined with Parsons’ skilled filmmaking, turned Backrooms into a major hit, quickly becoming A24’s highest-grossing domestic release. That would explain why studios are now scouring Reddit and YouTube for the next viral sensation.

Whether it’s former “Let’s players” like Markiplier (Mark Fischbach) outperforming Sam Raimi’s Send Help with Iron Lung or Parsons’ making everyone afraid of yellowish wallpapers, Curry Barker’s declaration stands true. Gen Z is not as easily entertained by Hollywood slop, and it might be time for older franchises and filmmakers to move aside and let a new generation of filmmakers raised on the internet take the spotlight. They seem to appreciate quality a lot more.