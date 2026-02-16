Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a hot (read divisive) topic since the rise of ChatGPT and deepfake technology. There are plenty of celebrities who seem to have no problem using AI in their work, including music producer Timbaland, who launched an AI generative music project this year, and Ryan Reynolds, who jokingly read from a script ChatGPT wrote in one of his Mint Mobile ads in 2023. That said, there are those in the entertainment industry who are still adamantly against the use of AI, particularly with the absence of established rules to govern how these technologies are being used. We’ve put together a list of 10 celebrities who have spoken out against AI and absolutely hate it.

1. Celine Dion

Image Credit: Sony Music

Celine Dion has had to actively defend her legendary voice against the misuse of AI. The singer’s team turned to Instagram to speak out against the spread of fake music generated with AI technologies. “It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers.” The statement went on to say, “Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

2. Jenna Ortega

Image Credit: Netflix

Jenna Ortega openly admitted to hating AI in an interview with The New York Times. The actress shared what can only be described as a traumatic event she experienced as a teen, in which a “fan” sent her explicit AI-generated photographs of herself via Twitter (now known as X). Needless to say, the event had a negative impact on her opinion of the technology.

3. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Image Credit: Applet TV+

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been very vocal about his concerns with how developers and corporations are handling AI. The star of 500 Days of Summer has written many an article for publications like the Washington Post and Hollywood Reporter, expressing his views on the unethical use of AI and the need to compensate artists whose works have been used to train AI systems without their consent.

4. Kate McKinnon

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

The bubbly Kate McKinnon has joined many other celebrities in signing an online petition and statement condemning the unauthorised use of creative works to train generative AI. The Saturday Night Live actor is currently one of 50,544 signatories to the statement.

5. Nicolas Cage

Image Credit: IMDB

While accepting his well-deserved award for best actor in a film this year (2025), Nic Cage made a moving speech about the effects of letting AI infiltrate acting. The actor shared his concerns, saying, “I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us. Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us.” He continued, “That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can’t let that happen.”

6. Samuel L. Jackson

Image Credit: IMDB

Samuel L. Jackson is taking special precautions to make sure that AI technology can’t be legally used to replicate his likeness in future projects after he dies. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actor shared his wisdom with fellow actors to help prevent their likenesses from being exploited by AI technology. “Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words’ in perpetuity’ and ‘known and unknown’ on it: I cross that s**t out,” said the actor. “It’s my way of saying, ‘No, I do not approve of this.'”

7. Scarlett Johansson

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

ScarJo has firsthand experience with how AI can be used to perpetuate harmful narratives. The actress’s likeness was exploited in a deepfake video, which shows her and other Jewish celebrities sending an alleged protest message to Kanye West. She responded to the video, saying, “I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind.” The actress continued: “But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it.”

8. Sza

Image Credit: Netflix

SZA straight-out asked her fans not to create AI-generated images using her image or voice. The Grammy-winning singer wrote, “Hey, I hate AI,” continuing, “If you f*** w me PLEASE don’t make any AI images of me or songs.”

9. Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Republic Records

Last year, Taylor Swift posted on Instagram about the dangers of AI after fake “Swifties for Trump” images were shared online. “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.” She continued: “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

10. Tim Burton

Image Credit: Netflix

Tim Burton was very clear about his feelings regarding AI-generated images in his distinct style when he spoke with The Independent. The acclaimed director described the experience of having images manipulated in his artistic style as “a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

RELATED: 20 Actors Who Succeeded in Hollywood While Living With Disabilities