Spider One – Rob Zombie’s brother and frontman for the highly underrated Powerman 5000 – helms Big Baby. Even though it’s a brand-new horror film, it slots in as the perfect companion to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare from 1994.

On the surface level, it’s about a screenwriter, Adam Lewis (Brandon Scott), whose new horror script features the scary masked killer, Big Baby (Adam Marcinowski), who comes into the real world. However, this is actually a clever commentary about an artist’s complex relationship with their work and how obsession leads to self-destruction.

As a musician and filmmaker, Spider One understands a thing or two about what it’s like to put your art out into the world and have it be thrown back in your face. He brings it across in this script, showcasing how Adam reacts to bad reviews – especially from two podcasters, Vampire Greg (Jordan Elsass) and Steve Strange (Radek Lord). Their words cut deep as Adam bemoans the fact that nobody understands the meaning behind his work and criticizes him.

Image Credit: Brainstorm Media

Through this combination of anger, heartache, and frustration, Adam creates a slasher script starring Big Baby. Yet this becomes more than a story to him; it becomes Adam’s entire purpose and strains his relationship with his partner, Kate (Krsy Fox). What’s even more concerning is how Adam starts to see Big Baby’s actions off the page – and nobody believes him.

So, the question is: does Big Baby really exist? It doesn’t really matter. This is beyond the physical monster; it’s about the monster built in the head. For Adam, his art means everything to him, but he’s unable to let go of it when it goes out into the world. His desire to control how his work is seen destroys him from within and tears apart everything that matters in his life. It’s something that anybody who creates art can relate to on some level or another.

Big Baby doesn’t have the biggest budget in the world, and it’s noticeable when the dummies replace the physical actors for the kill scenes, but this only adds to its charm – especially since the story teeters between the real and unreal, so you could hand-wave away what’s happening. Again, it brings back memories of ’80s slasher films when everybody made do with practical effects and so little, demonstrating that the magic was always in the seeds it planted in the mind.

Image Credit: Brainstorm Media

While Adam Marcinowski brings a physicality and haunting presence to Big Baby, it’s Brandon Scott who makes the movie as Adam. Scott plays the role of a tortured artist to perfection; yes, Adam takes things too personally and he’s his own worst enemy, but you can’t take your eyes away from watching him unravel in such a catastrophic way. Also, if anybody is taking requests, can we get a spin-off movie featuring Vampire Greg and Steve Strange? They’re opinionated little sh*ts who embody the worst parts of fandom, but they’re helluva entertaining to watch.

Obsession and Backrooms brought new voices to horror in 2026 – rightfully so, I might add – but let’s also go gaga for Spider One’s Big Baby, which is ambitious, thought-provoking, and dares to be bold with its message. While the world worries about the market being flooded with AI slop from all the prompt puppets, rest assured that there are real artists out there keeping the industry alive with imaginative films like this.

Big Baby hits VOD on August 7, 2026, courtesy of Brainstorm Media.

Big Baby Successful horror screenwriter Adam struggles for inspiration until a terrifying nightmare about a masked killer sparks an idea for his new script. As he delves deeper into the story, the line between reality and fiction begins to blur. Studio: Brainstorm Media Running Time: 1hr 43 mins Release Date: Aug 7, 2026 Cast: Brandon Scott, Krsy Fox, Torio Van Grol Director: Spider One Writers: Spider One Genre: Horror Box Office: n/a