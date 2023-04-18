The opening crawl of the Star Wars movies is easily one of the most enjoyable moments of any of the films. Most fans can easily remember watching a Star Wars movie on the big screen for the first time. Everything fades to black as the previews finally end, and it seems deadly silent as everyone seems to hold their breath in anticipation. Then you are deafened by the iconic music as the Star Wars logo comes on screen, followed by a wall of yellow text that catches you up on everything the characters have been up to since you last saw them. It was a great moment that united all Star Wars fans, no matter which trilogy they preferred. Many fans worried we would never see them again after the latest Star Wars movies, Rogue One and Solo’s lack of iconic opening crawls. However, Kathleen Kennedy assured fans this would not be the case.

Bringing Back the Opening Crawl

The Star Wars Celebration event was recently held in London, during which several new projects were announced. Among these projects were three new movies, which led Kennedy to reveal that the Crawl would be coming back.

The three new movies will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chino, separately. Mangold’s film will take place 25 000 years before A New Hope and will probably take a deep dive into the long and complicated history of the Force and the beginnings of the never-ending war between the Sith and the Jedi.

Filoni’s movie will tie in to the events of The Mandalorian and allow many beloved characters to shine on the big screen for the first time. Finally, Obaid-Chino’s movie will focus on Rey and what she has been up to in the 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Kennedy further assured fans that the crawl wasn’t only coming back for Rey’s movie.

What Kennedy Had to Say About the Rey Movie

“As we move into the future space – this story is about 15 years outside of The Rise of Skywalker – obviously we realized post-war, post-First Order rise of the New Jedi Order, we left Episode 9 with Rey making a commitment to Luke Skywalker that she would rebuild the Jedi Order.”

“And so year we are – we’re ready to do that. And it took a lot of discussion because obviously we’ve been developing stories in different spaces, and television has been a big focus of our attention right now. But there’s still so much interest in what happens after The Rise of Skywalker. So we’re excited to be doing that.”

Fans are most excited about the upcoming movies. Still, those that are worried hope the new movies will be consistent with the established lore and just as well written as some of Star Wars’ more recent projects, notably Andor and Kenobi.

