Whether you are an avid anime fan or a casual one, being part of this community means you have seen your fair share of memorable moments in the biggest anime franchises. But how many moments have you seen while watching a series that genuinely stayed with you? From an epic transformation to the death of one of your favourite characters, there has been a series of moments from popular anime shows that have broken the internet. And with the time and effort studios put into these shows, it is no surprise that these iconic moments in anime history had all of us on the edge of our seats or crying our eyes out.

As such, we have compiled a list of the best anime moments in history. Naturally, there are many iconic moments in one singular series, so the maximum number of entries per anime will be three. Furthermore, as many of these scenes will be discussed in detail, this serves as your spoiler warning if you have not yet seen any of these shows. However, it is safe to say with the popularity of some of these moments; there is a good chance you have heard of them already. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the most iconic moments in anime history.

25. Death Note – Light Yagami Eating the Potato Chips

It goes without saying that Death Note was many people’s first real taste of the anime world. And there is no doubt everyone remembers Light Yagami’s intense chip-eating session. Knowing he was under suspicion of being Kira, Light pretends to study while simultaneously writing in his Death Note. He snacked on a bag of potato chips to ensure nobody caught on to what he was doing. Although it seemed a very normal and mundane thing for a teenager to do, Light’s dramatic inner dialogue, in addition to the cinematic shots and music, skyrocketed this scene to legendary status. Of course, this scene became one of the biggest memes on the internet, with the joke still being relevant today.

24. Re:Zero – Subaru Rejects Rem

With Rem being one of the biggest waifus in the anime community, everyone was in an uproar when Subaru flat-out rejected her in episode 18. While we all understood how much he loved Emilia, it still stung for many to watch him confirm this fact. Although Subaru was the one to offer Rem the chance to run away together, she refused this offer because she knew he would be miserable as her lover. For many people who had been fans of the show, this moment ended up being the reason fans stopped watching. At this point, Emilia did not return Subaru’s feelings, and understandably, many felt Rem would have been a better choice because of her unconditional love for him. Naturally, this is still one of the most memorable moments in anime, even though it leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

23. Pokémon – Ash Ketchum Wins the World Championship

As the protagonist of the Pokémon franchise, everyone knew Ash’s goal was to become a Pokémon master. And finally, after two decades, Ash achieved his dream in November 2022. Episode 1217 showed us Ash finally partaking in the world championship, going up against Leon, the strongest in the world. Ultimately, Ash managed to beat Leon by having Pikachu go up against Leon’s Charizard and beat him. Of course, this moment made headlines, as anyone who knew about the show had been waiting for this to happen. Admittedly, many fans thought it would never happen, but Ash proved us all wrong when he finally became a Pokémon Master. Good job, Ash and Pikachu!

22. Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo Satoru Removes His Blindfold

Jujutsu Kaisen gifted the anime community with one of the best white-haired anime characters in a while. And while Gojo comes across as a nonchalant and silly guy, we all knew there was a reason he rarely ever got serious when fighting. Of course, that was followed by many wondering what he looked like without the blindfold. And episode 7 of season 1 certainly delivered an iconic moment, revealing Gojo’s icy blue eyes underneath his mask. Then, to make matters scarier, we got a glimpse into the absolute scale of his power, quickly coming to realise alongside Jogo that he could not be touched. This was followed by his use of Domain Expansion to take the villain out. And naturally, this moment had the anime community buzzing.

21. Chainsaw Man – Makima Shows Her True Colours

As a reasonably new anime, there were some great villains in Chainsaw Man’s first season run. And even more so, there were some epic moments. However, none compared to the shock everyone got when Makima was shot in the forehead while on her way to an important meeting. We get a gruesome shot of her lifeless body and a sinking feeling of hopelessness as Katana Man appears before Denji and the Devil Hunters. And suddenly, she appears behind her murderers on the train, alive and covered in blood, with a menacing smile. We quickly come to realise there is more to her character than we initially thought, especially when she reveals a fraction of her rare ability, Force Manipulation.

20. A Silent Voice – Shoya Ishida Crying

While this is an anime film and not a series, it still has one of the most powerful and memorable moments in anime history. At the film’s end, Shoya attends the school festival with his new group of friends. Here we watch as he opens himself up to the world again, watching as the X’s that covered everyone’s faces begin to fall off. Of course, he begins to cry tears of joy, with audience members crying along with him. What makes this moment so emotional is the realisation of how much Shoya has suffered because of his and his classmates’ actions as a child. He finally forgives himself and realises he has redeemed himself. Overall, this is a fantastic movie, but the ending is one of the best so far.

19. The Seven Deadly Sins – Escanor Stops Estarossa

Although there were many epic moments in the show, few compared to the second episode of season 2. With the Ten Commandments proving themselves to be quite the menace for the Sins, Estarossa has gotten the best of Ban and the Holy Knights. Naturally, this is not something Escanor is going to let slide. After striking Escanor and drawing blood, Estarossa gets the shock of his life when the Lion Sin of Pride sends him flying. This is followed by Escanor’s Cruel Sun, an energy ball as hot as the sun that blasts a speechless Estarossa into the lake below. The beginning of this fight had many fans’ skin prickling with goosebumps, especially knowing Escanor’s power was endless as long as the sun was out.

18. Demon Slayer – Nezuko’s Berserk Demon Form

Also known as her Awakened Form, Nezuko’s transformation in season 2 broke the internet when the episode first aired. While fighting the Upper Six demon, Daki, Tanjiro was unfortunately at his wit’s end. However, Nezuko would not let her brother die, letting herself out of her box to help him. Daki made quick work of her, severing many of her limbs. That is until she transformed and regenerated at a speed that shocked even Daki. Nezuko did not hold back and had many people believe she was about to take Daki out alone. And to be fair, if she did not lose control, she might have been a match for the Upper Six, as we later see her hold her own against an Upper Four demon in season 3.

17. Bleach – Ichigo Turns into A Full Hollow

As one of the most hyped-up moments in the entire show, episode 271 of Bleach sees Ichigo going up against Ulquiorra. Much to Orihime’s shock, the Arrancar uses a Cero Oscuras and blasts it through Ichigo’s chest, seemingly killing him. However, when Orihime cries for him to help, Ichigo acknowledges her cries somewhere deep inside and wills himself to get up to save her. While he does manage to get up, it is not in his human form. No, he has fully transformed into his Hollow form and uses telepathy to retrieve his Tensa Zangetsu. So, of course, he dominates the fight, leaving Ulquiorra in a state of shock and denial, and he struggles against Ichigo’s new form. While there are some epic moments before this, everyone anticipated Ichigo’s inevitable transformation, and it did not disappoint.

16. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure – Jotaro Fights DIO

Until now, we all knew Jotaro as an aloof and nonchalant guy. In addition, we also knew DIO’s The World Stand was significantly stronger than Jotaro’s Star Platinum. And at the beginning of the episode, Jotaro was plotting to reveal The World’s true power. That is until DIO kills Joseph and Kakyoin. The cool, calm demeanour we had grown accustomed to immediately dissipated, and Jotaro lost his cool and went into a rage. Not holding back, he recklessly attacks DIO, proving their stands were on a more even footing than we all initially thought. Bombarding him with punches faster and more powerful than his Stand could handle, Jotaro beats DIO.

15. Dragon Ball Z – Goku Goes Super Saiyan for the First Time

For a good majority of the anime community, Dragon Ball was their introduction to the genre. And many grew up watching the series, making some of the moments even more iconic. However, nothing in the series can compare to Goku’s first Super Saiyan transformation. This came after he tried to take Frieza out with a Spirit Bomb the alien managed to deflect. As a result, Frieza kills Krillin in front of Goku, sending him into a rage that resulted in the legendary Super Saiyan transformation. For many, the fight that ensues after is a blur because we were too busy cheering at the epic moment. Easily, this is one of the most iconic anime moments in history and in the show’s run.

14. Demon Slayer – Tanjiro Awakens Hinokami Kagura (Breath of the Fire God)

Episode 19 of season 1 brought us the moment that elevated Demon Slayer to legendary status in terms of animation, music and emotional impact. While fighting the Lower Rank Five demon, Rui, Tanjiro realises he is about to lose, and Nezuko will die. We see his life flash before his eyes before he unlocks the Hinokami Kagura and goes in to behead Rui. With the animation already overwhelming for viewers, the music and voice acting had many in tears. In fact, the manga author, Koyoharu Gotouge, was in tears when they first saw the sequence animated by Ufotable. This sequence was nothing less than perfection, perfectly encapsulating the show’s essence.

13. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Roy Mustang Goes After Envy

Although Mustang is usually playful, we all collectively agreed that Envy should die at his hands after he murdered Hughes. And we came close to this happening if not for Mustang’s vow that he no longer wanted to kill people. However, nothing will compare to the pure rage and pain we felt as Mustang finally got his chance to kill the homunculus. Using the Flame of Vengeance, we watch as he brutally burns Envy snap after snap, the human-hating creature screaming in agony. While it was great seeing Envy’s smug smile being wiped off his face, it still is a bit annoying that Mustang was not the one to kill the homunculus at the end of the day despite coming so painstakingly close.

12. Naruto – Rock Lee Drops His Weight Restrictors

Although this fight happens early in the series, it still proves to be one of the most memorable anime moments. When Gaara of the Sand challenges Rock Lee to a fight, the latter shinobi accepts after briefly talking with his master. Initially, Gaara is leading the battle, using his sand so Rock Lee cannot touch him. That is until Rock Lee drops his weight restrictors after gaining permission from his master to do so. Everyone was shocked by the small crater they created in the group before Rock Lee dominated the fight with unmatched speed. As one of the most goosebump-inducing moments in the show, this easily earned its spot on this list.

11. Mob Psycho 100 – Shigeo Kageyama Goes 100% For the First Time

Although we have seen Mob reach his breaking point twice before this, he reaches 100% in record time when his brother, Ritsu, comes to harm. After finally gaining psychic abilities by the eighth episode of the first season, Ritsu becomes mad with power, starting a fight with a group of thugs. However, Mob defends him and grovels at their feet before a power esper named Cadre Koyama appears to kidnap Ritsu, mistakenly thinking it is Mob. Of course, Koyama hurts Ritsu to do successfully, sending Mob into a blind rage, quickly unleashing 100% on the psychic. Because he is overwhelmed by Mob’s intense strength, Koyama uses a cursed spray to knock him out and escape. However, this moment was iconic in its own right, solidifying many as avid fans of the show.

10. One-Punch Man – Saitama Gets Serious Against Boros

Now, One-Punch Man is one of those shows where we spend an entire season anticipating a proper fight involving the protagonist, Saitama. And the first season’s big bad did not disappoint, giving us the best action of the series. Although Saitama starts off the fight with a nonchalant attitude, we get an epic moment where he tells Boros he is about to get serious. From here, the Caped Baldy releases some of the most powerful attacks we have seen in the series, completely annihilating Boros. Of course, the end of the fight reveals that Saitama was still holding back, much to fans’ dismay, but further solidified this moment as an iconic anime moment.

9. Demon Slayer – Kyojuro Rengoku’s Death

The Mugen Train Arc still feels like the show creators were trying hard to ruin everyone’s day. With many fans still salty about the Flame Hashira’s death, it still ended up being one of the best anime moments ever. Upon encountering the Upper-Rank Three demon, Akaza, Rengoku engaged him in battle. With sheer determination, Rengoku managed to be an even match for the smug demon, pushing Akaza to the point of panic. Going out in an epic fashion, Rengoku held on to the demon as the sun rose despite suffering from fatal injuries. Akaza, clearly spooked by Rengoku’s strength, ripped his own arms off to get away. Shortly after, we get a beautiful and heartbreaking shot of Rengoku saying goodbye to Tanjiro, Inoskue and Zenitsu before dying with a smile on his face. Indeed, everyone was in tears with this one.

8. Death Note – Light Yagami Kills Shoko Maki

As one of the most disturbing moments in anime history, Light finding out the real name of Raye Penber’s fiancee is genuinely surreal. Using the fake alias of Shoko Maki, Raye’s fiancee and former FBI agent, attempts to protect herself until she can reach L. However, Light has a different plan in mind and uses his charismatic personality to try and get her to reveal her true identity. After convincing her he is on L’s Task Force, she reluctantly reveals her real name as Naomi Misora. Wasting no time, Light writes it in his Death Note and puts her cause of death as suicide. Then, as she blankly walks off to end her own life, Light reveals that he is Kira with the most triumphant smile. Easily, this is a moment engrained into the brains of many anime fans.

7. Naruto Shippuden – Death of Jiraiya Gallant

There is no doubt that this pervy old man still managed to capture the hearts of many watching the show. As a result, he was easily a fan-favourite. However, episode 133 of Naruto Shippuden brought one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the series. Upon fighting the leader of the Akatsuki, Pain, he is severely injured when Nagato uses the Six Paths of Pain to sever Jiraiya’s arm. From here, he is brutally killed when Pain crushes his throat and ultimately impales him. Although his death is heart-shattering, we only truly process the weight of it when we see Naruto sitting on the swing by himself with a popsicle and no one to share it with. However, everyone’s hurt was slightly eased by the fact that Jiraiya’s death was not in vain, as he could send information about Pain back to Konoha.

6. Cowboy Bebop – Spike’s Bang

Who doesn’t love this iconic anime? Really, there aren’t many series that have reached the popularity of Cowboy Bebop in the anime community. And as such, it makes sense that a moment from the show has made it this high on the list. After Spike’s final fight against Vicious, fans finally glimpse the bounty hunter’s dark past. Watching his life in the present through one eye, the other displays the mysteries we were all curious about. In an iconic shot, we watch Spike make his way down a flight of stairs towards a group of people in the distance. He lifts his finger and gives us a “bang!” before dropping to the ground, succumbing to his wounds.

5. Attack on Titan – Erwin Smith’s Speech

It goes without saying that Erwin Smith was hands-down the best leader of the Survey Corps we have ever seen (not that we have seen many). And while Attack on Titan has many iconic moments, none compared to Erwin’s speech when the Scouts were up against the Beast Titan in season 3. The ending of his speech, “My soldiers push forward! My soldiers scream out! My soldiers RAAAAAGE!” has become one of the most iconic lines in anime history. To make the scene even crazier, Erwin gets swooped up by a rogue titan, causing his soldiers to falter. But, despite his arm getting torn from his body, he willed his troops to march on. If ever you need motivation, just play Erwin’s speech to get yourself going, as he is truly inspirational.

4. Tokyo Ghoul – Kaneki Ken’s Hair Turns White

Although it is still a crime how badly they messed the show up in the later seasons, not many people can argue that season one was peak anime. Upon being captured, held hostage and tortured repeatedly by Jason, Kaneki eventually began to experience visions of Rize. Here, she convinced him to let go and allow her to take over, making way for one of the most iconic moments ever. With his hair turning white, Kaneki escapes his binds and attacks Jason ruthlessly as the opening theme song begins to play. In a sequence that had fans screaming at their screens, the One-Eyed Ghoul dominates the fight, ultimately besting Jason. This scene undoubtedly earned its place in the top five most iconic anime moments of all time.

3. HunterxHunter – Gon Freeccs Goes Full Power

Let’s be honest; the Chimera Ant Arc made for one of the most disturbing and brutal arcs in all of anime. And as a result, some shocking moments surfaced throughout its runtime. But none compared to Gon’s reaction following Neferpitou’s reveal of Kite’s lifeless body she was puppeteering around for fun. As Kite was Gon’s only connection to his father, this sent the usually optimistic boy into an outrage, causing him to unlock his adult form. Then, in a fit of anger, he completely crushed Neferpitou in the most brutal of manners, not caring that he would not recover after tapping into such power. The animation for this sequence was terrific, with the weight of the situation hitting you point blank.

2. My Hero Academia – All Might’s Last Stand

While there are many iconic moments in the series, there is one that will forever be ingrained in the minds of anime fans everywhere. And that is All Might’s final fight with All for One we see in season 3. With the last spark of One for All, All Might managed to beat the series’ overarching antagonist. However, it is at the expense of revealing his true, shrunken form to everyone. In a moment of unparalleled epicness, All Might raise his hand one last time despite citizens seeing what he truly looks like. Although in absolute shock, everyone cheers for him, showing they accept him no matter his appearance. This is followed by All Might pointing at the camera and silently telling Midoriya he is officially passing on the torch. Easily taking the number two spot, this moment was both heartbreaking and inspiring.

1. Attack on Titan – Reiner Reveals He is the Armoured Titan

Okay, while Attack on Titan surprisingly only took two spots on this list (and let’s be honest, it could have its own list of iconic moments), the reveal of Reiner and Bertolt is still iconic. Unlike many of the other moments on this list, what makes this reveal so epic is the fact that it happens as background dialogue. At this point, many fans wondered who the Colossal and Armoured Titans were. And while coming back from a mission, Hange walks off, gushing over Titans as usual. Reiner approaches Eren and casually tells him about their true identities, with Bertolt staring in absolute horror, catching everyone off guard. Of course, Eren thinks they are joking until Reiner transforms on the wall in a moment that shocked the audience and everyone on screen. There was not a single person who didn’t have to rewind the scene to make sure they heard properly, as it was thrown in so randomly. However, this is once again Ishiyama proving his genius when it comes to storytelling.

