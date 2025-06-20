When most anime fans discuss anime horror, they think of a wild mix of body horror, ghost stories, confusing psychological thrillers, and, of course, bizarre fantasy characters drawn straight from the pages of the best horror manga. And honestly, that’s probably a good description of the genre. If you like your creepy tales with extra tentacles, scary monsters and a good amount of gore, you won’t want to miss these 10 anime titles. A mix of anime series and animated films, they stand at the very top of the anime horror hierarchy. So, whether you’re watching on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu, prepare yourself for the creepiest, most bone-chilling horror anime ever made.

27. Vampire Hunter D (1985)

Directed by Toyoo Ashida, the film has a rating of 7,1/10 on IMDb and a score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is it about? It follows the story of D, an extremely skilled swordsman who is part vampire. He is hired to track down Count Magnus Lee, the film’s antagonist. The movie takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the remaining humans live in a wasteland infested by vampires.

Why we love it: Another classic in the anime world, this is an interesting take on the vampire genre and is worth a watch if you enjoy shows like Hellsing: Ultimate.

26. Wicked City (1987)

Serving as Yoshiaki Kawajiri’s directorial debut, this film is based on the first book in the Wicked City novel series by Hideyuki Kikuchi, Black Guard. Kawajiri played a huge role in putting this film together as the character designer, key animator, storyboard artist, and animation director. The Japanese name of the film, Yōjū Toshi, directly translates to ‘Supernatural Beast City’, a title very fitting of this dark fantasy horror film. This was after Kawajiri worked on a segment of the previous film, Neo Tokyo (1987), called The Running Man.

What is it about? The story takes place towards the end of the 20th century, when an alternate dimension populated by demonic entities called the ‘Black World’ exists. The existence of the Black World is known only to a few humans, and the Black Guards uphold the balance between the two worlds. We follow the double life of Renzaburō Taki, who is a member of the Black Guard when required but works as a salaryman for an electronics company otherwise.

Why we love it: Dark and atmospheric, Wicked City has gathered a cult following over the years, primarily due to its unique blend of horror, fantasy, and eroticism.

25. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

What is it about? Based on the third novel of Hideyuki Kikuchi’s Vampire Hunter D series, Demon Deathchase, the story follows D, a vampire hunter who is also known as a Dhampir, or a half-human, half-vampire hybrid. After a wealthy man’s daughter is abducted by a vampire nobleman, her father hires D to hunt down the vampire and rescue his daughter.

Why we love it: Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is one of the darker movies on this list, followed by a fantasy, horror theme involving vampires. The movie was widely considered a success, and we count ourselves among those who consider it a success. Having stayed true to the original novel, the movie is an excellent introduction to the world of Vampire Hunter D.

24. Mononoke

What’s It About: The tale centres on the Medicine Seller, a shadowy character who moves from one settlement to another and comes face to face with vengeful apparitions. Each segment reveals yet another mononoke—a wicked being that emerges from the depths of human emotion, wish, or wound. But the monsters themselves aren’t the real horror. No, it’s the sordid, sickening secrets of the human heart that spawn them.

What We Like About It: Mononoke is not merely a supernatural mystery; it’s a horror masterpiece that will haunt your thoughts long after you’ve seen its last frame. At first, it resembles a quirky exorcism series, but once you dive deeper, you’ll find a web of psychological terror and nightmarish creatures.

23. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

What’s It About: The anime follows Madoka, who is not at all extraordinary but is presented with an opportunity to become a magical girl and to “save the world” from dark forces. Instead of sparkles and rainbows, though, our protagonist is thrust into an extraordinarily grim world where every wish one makes has a price.

What We Like About It: Puella Magi Madoka Magica might look like your typical magical girl anime on the surface, but don’t be fooled—it’s a brutal, psychological horror that’ll crush your heart.

22. Uzumaki

What’s It About: This story is set in a small, seemingly tranquil town, but it follows a group of people who become obsessed with spirals. It starts off in a rather peaceful way, with the appearance of the pattern (on shells) in nature, but it quickly takes a turn into the horrifying. The characters’ lives become enthralled with spirals to the point where they can no longer function normally. The obsession affects their bodies and their minds and gradually unwraps reality itself.

What We Like About It: With its grotesque body horror, chilling atmosphere, and sense of impending doom, Uzumaki (which is based on the genius mind of Junji Ito) is a psychological descent into madness.

21. School-Live!

What’s It About: School-Live! begins as a standard slice-of-life anime centering on a group of high school girls who are living what would seem to be their most idyllic school days. But don’t let the cutesy uniforms and carefree vibes fool you—this is not your run-of-the-mill high school show. The premise gets turned upside down right in the first episode, when it becomes clear that the girls are not just attending class, but are part of a strange little sanctuary that has formed in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse.

What We Like About It: With its mix of heartwarming moments and bone-chilling suspense, School-Live! twists the typical “cute girls doing cute things” trope into a psychological thriller.

20. Boogiepop Phantom

What’s It About: When a weird light shows up in the sky, odd happenings transpire, drawing a bunch of adolescent scholars into the legend of Boogiepop—a figure that is said to reap souls. When the city is rocked by a series of murders, the myth is called upon again as a totally plausible explanation for the gruesome goings-on.

What We Like About It: With each episode feeling like its own creepy folktale, Boogiepop is an anthology of dread wrapped in urban legend horror.

19. Paranoia Agent

What’s It About: It all begins when a woman is assaulted by a mysterious boy using a golden bat. Before long, the number of victims rises, and the city is engulfed in panic and speculation. Two detectives are put on the case, but instead of getting a handle on the situation, they find themselves deep in the odd, unfurling mystery of Bat Boy.

What We Like About It: Born from the brilliant leftovers of Satoshi Kon’s filmmaking ideas, Paranoia Agent is a Rashomon-style mind-bender that dives deep into his favorite themes—paranoia, blurred reality, and the suffocating pressure of society.

18. Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai

What’s It About: For those who spent their childhood sharing scary tales around a campfire or inhaling episodes of Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark?, this series is the perfect binge-watch obsession for your next late-night adventure.

Unlike the childhood ghost stories, Yamishibai pulls no punches. Insidious, paper-cut-style animations draw viewers into classic horror territory—a mysterious phone call that cannot be answered, a cursed village, a legend poisonous to urban life.

What We Like About It: The stories twist and turn, coming back on themselves in ways that reveal the insidious embedded truths we tell to justify our irrational fears. Nine seasons of bite-sized nightmares provide ample reason to keep a light on.

17. Corpse Party: Tortured Souls

What’s It About: This 4-episode survival horror anime mini-series is based on the Corpse Party video game and follows the tragic events that occurred on the grounds of Heavenly Host Elementary School. After a series of gruesome incidents, the school was demolished and replaced by Kisaragi Academy.

Here, we meet our main characters, who perform an innocent charm ritual in an attempt to solidify their friendship. Instead, they are transported to an alternate, nightmarish dimension wherein Heavenly Host Elementary still stands. From here, the group need to work for their survival and find a way back to the real world while outrunning the spirits of Heavenly Host Elementary’s murdered students.

What We Like About It: Honestly, while parts of the plot can feel uneven at times, Corpse Party (which is banned in Russia, by the way) does deliver some truly disturbing moments that will linger in your mind long after watching. Plus, the art and animation are really awesome. Expect extreme gore!

16. Highschool of the Dead

What’s It About: Set in modern Japan, the plot follows a group of high school students and their school nurse as a deadly pandemic strikes worldwide. The group tries to navigate their way through the city to find a safe zone. Outside of the zombie outbreak, they also have to deal with the societal collapse caused by the apocalypse and people losing their morality.

What We Like About It: Based on Daisuke Satō’s manga of the same name, this horror anime had the potential to be one of the best zombie series out there. However, it is ruined by the unnecessary amount of fan service and the over-sexualisation of its female characters. Nevertheless, if this is something you can get past, then it is worth a watch.

15. Deadman Wonderland

What’s It About: Deadman Wonderland follows Ganta Igarashi, who is sent to a private prison after he awakens his psychic powers and is falsely accused of destroying his entire middle school classroom. But Ganta has bigger issues to worry about in this mysterious, perverted prison that enjoys creatively torturing its prisoners.

What We Like About It: While many have complained that it strays from the source material, it’s hard to deny how much fun it is to watch. With some unique character designs, the anime really sucks you in. It really is a pity it was cancelled after ending on a cliffhanger.

14. Elfen Lied

What’s It About: Bred by the government to have superhuman abilities, Lucy, a beautiful teenage mutant (known as a Diclonius), manages to escape the facility where she is being kept. However, she loses her memories and befriends Kouta and his cousin Youta, who take her in and give her a place to live. They end up getting dragged into the dangerous world Lucy comes from, having to watch the multiple attempts made to recapture her by the government’s Special Assault Team.

What We Like About It: With one of the most unsettling opening sequences, the show really does not disappoint. Despite toning down slightly as the story progresses, the horror kicks in full force when you least expect it.

13. Hellsing: Ultimate

What’s It About: This dark and unique horror mini-series sees Sir Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing as the head of the Hellsing Organisation. When a war-crazed SS-Major attempts to start an eternal conflict with his nightmarish vampire army, Integra unleashes her ultimate weapon: the ancient vampire Alucard. From here, he sires Seras Victoria, and the organisation tries their best to protect England.

What We Like About It: With some of the best animation you will ever see and a scary take on the fabled Dracula, this horror anime is well worth a watch. If you want action and endless scares, then this is perfect for you.

12. Death Note

What’s It About: What occurs when a genius with nothing to do gets a murder notebook and no adult supervision? Death Note answers that question. Light Yagami is a high school prodigy. He finds the Death Note, a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. Instead of chilling and using his prodigious brain and silly-putty morals to figure out a better way to make the world a “better place,” he goes full-dive into being a vigilante. And now, a few words about high school.

What We Like About It: Death Note probably needs no introduction. It’s one of the most popular anime of all time. Death Note is a truly iconic horror anime. Just don’t watch Netflix’s live-action adaptation.

11. Devilman Crybaby

What’s It About: The story is set in a world where demons have reawakened because humanity is in turmoil. Because of this, a mysterious Ryo leads his best friend (and our main character), Akira Fudo, to a club where he combines with a demon. Despite being a sensitive, soft person, Akira now must take the lead in a desperate conflict against demons to protect humanity.

What We Like About It: First, the anime has a unique animation style similar to that of Mob Psycho 100 and might take some getting used to. However, the animation style certainly adds to the horror elements presented in the show. Second, the anime gets very, very graphic, so be warned. With an amazing OP and a shocking ending, nothing can prepare you for the emotional rollercoaster this show will bring.

10. Tokyo Ghoul

What’s It About: The story is set in modern Tokyo, following college student Ken Kaneki, a shy young man who loves to read. He frequents a Cafe with his best friend, Hide, and develops a crush on one of the regulars there. After going on a date with her, he ends up in the hospital and wakes up to find he is now half-ghoul, a carnivorous humanoid creature that can only feed on human flesh. From here, he gets sucked into a dark world.

What We Like About It: While this anime’s first two seasons were top-tier, unfortunately, it has been bumped down to the number nine spot. This is because the last few seasons did not do the manga justice and ruined the anime for many anime-only and manga fans. However, the one thing this anime absolutely dominates in is its attempts at horror.

9. The Promised Neverland

What’s It About: The narrative begins with our main characters, Emma, Norman and Rey, living in a large orphanage in bliss alongside their house mother, Isabelle. They are incredibly gifted and some of the most intelligent children in the orphanage. Regularly, children find new adoptive families to live with and leave the orphanage. One day, the main gang grows suspicious when they discover one of the children left behind one of their most prized possessions.

What We Like About It: Kids and horror always go well together, but never end well for all parties involved. That is precisely the case with this heart-lurching anime that will have your heart in your stomach.

8. Parasyte: The Maxim

What’s It About: The story follows Shinichi Izumi, a 17-year-old high school student who is infected by a parasitic alien. The alien tries to make its way to his head but fails to do so when he notices it and manages to fend it off. Instead, it becomes part of his body by inhabiting an arm. The two now need to learn to co-exist with each other as they combat the threat of other, stronger, and more aggressive Parasytes wanting to consume them.

What We Like About It: Does the thought of something taking over your body and controlling your actions scare you? Well, then, this anime is perfect for you.

7. Shiki

What’s It About: Set in the remote village of Sotoba in Japan, it follows various characters as mysterious disappearances begin to plague its already decreasing population. These strange events begin to unfold as a mysterious family moves into the abandoned Kanemasa mansion that stands atop a hill near the village.

What We Like About It: As one of the older anime on this list, the animation really adds to the unsettling atmosphere of the series. Outside of the insanely creepy scenes that the anime bombards you with and well-timed jump scares, the story is well-written. It explores what happens when helpless humans are to do when forced into a corner, fearing for their lives. Also, there is just something very strange about the way all the characters’ eyes are animated that makes it difficult to find any of them trustworthy.

6. Made in Abyss

What’s It About: The story follows a little orphan girl named Riko and her robotic friend, Reg, as they begin an adventure into the mysterious abyss at the centre of their village. Filled with weird monsters and secrets, each level comes with its consequences. And the deeper you go, the more your chances of resurfacing decline. In an attempt to find her mother, the two plan to go to the lowest and most dangerous level of the abyss.

What We Like About It: This anime is not for the faint of heart as it depicts graphic scenes, especially towards children. And it does not hold back on any of its darker themes. So, take this as a warning. With a haunting soundtrack and a deceivingly welcoming animation style, be prepared for the worst with this one.

5. Another

What’s It About: It follows the story of Koichi Sakakibara, who transfers to Class 3-3 of Yomiyama North Middle School in the spring of 1998. Unbeknownst to him, two decades prior, a popular student of the class at the time, Misaki, passed away partway through the year. Devastated by her passing, the class kept her desk in the classroom and continued as if she were still alive to honour her passing. But then she appeared in their class photo at the end of the school year, and the class learnt that they were cursed.

What We Like About It: It’s really dark. Watch this only if you have a strong enough stomach to handle what they are going to show you.

4. Hell Girl

What’s It About: When the clock strikes midnight, you can access Hell Girl’s website and send her to exact punishment on someone who has wronged you. She will then take their soul to Hell. But the price you have to pay? Your soul will also end up in Hell once you pass. This anthology series follows Hell Girl, or Ai Enma, as she goes to various people and exacts their revenge for them.

What We Like About It: Some of the stories involve some truly disturbing and disgusting acts. Be warned, this anime doesn’t beat around the bush, and can be extreme. If you want true horror, then there is none more evil than what humanity can cook up. This is arguably one of the best horror anime out there and deserves to be in the top three of this list.

3. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

What’s It About: Tales of the Macabre features an array of stories, each about a different character who goes through their own set of horrors. As expected from the creator, there is some bothersome imagery and deeper meaning. The series adapts a good number of his short stories into 20-30-minute-long episodes. In fact, the first tale in the anthology is called “The Strange Hikizuri Siblings” and sees a lot of bothersome scenes of things being vomited up. In total, there are twelve episodes, with one or two tales being told in each.

What We Like About It: Having recently been released on Netflix, this anime deserves the number two spot on this list. Anything by Junji Ito is scary. But this anthology series takes the cake. After watching these, one really has to wonder what Junji Ito thinks about at night when he cannot fall asleep. Does he sleep with the lights off? Or on?

2. Higurashi: When They Cry

You can’t have an anime horror list without mentioning Higurashi: When They Cry.

What’s It About: A group of friends residing in the rural village of Hinamizawa begin to realise that they are somehow linked to the mysterious events that occur on the night of Watanagashi, the Cotton Drifting festival, every four years.

What We Like About It: Explaining the plot any further than this would be a huge spoiler. Just keep in mind that the first dozen episodes will have you feeling incredibly lost, but incredibly sick at the same time. However, trust the process as things are explained as the narrative progresses. In fact, it could be argued that audiences’ experiences are heightened by the confusion as the show throws some disturbing imagery and scenes at you episode after episode. It deserves the number-one spot as the best horror anime ever. Good luck with this one!

1. Perfect Blue (1997)

This film, based on Yoshikazu Takeuchi’s novel Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis, is directed by Satoshi Kon and has a screenplay written by Sadayuki Murai.

What is it about? The plot follows Mima Kirigoe, an idol who decides to leave her J-Pop group, CHAM!, to pursue a career in acting. Quickly, she gains the attention of a stalker called Me-Mania, a fan who is very upset about her switching careers. After discovering a website detailing her everyday life in explicit detail called ‘Mima’s Room’, Kirigoe lands a role in a tv show that involves an uncomfortable rape scene. From here, she begins suffering from psychosis, unable to tell reality apart from fantasy, resulting in a series of truly unsettling events.

Why we love it: Dealing with mental illness and the line between reality and fantasy, Perfect Blue follows a similar theme to some of Satoshi’s works, such as Paprika (2001) and Millennium Actress (2001). Initially set to be a live-action film, it was downgraded to a direct-to-video animation. However, before the release of the OVA, Satoshi decided to release the anime feature as a film, the studio fully expecting it to be a failure. However, the movie became a success, helping to shape the psychological horror genre in Japanese anime.

What is your favourite horror anime series and movie?