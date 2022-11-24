Who decides what are the best anime series of all time? Me? You? Or perhaps it’s a matter of personal taste. There’s so much to consider when putting together a list like this. Like, whether or not to place quality over fan favourites or if the most influential anime series deserves a special place at the top.

Many anime fans may have inadvertently started with the likes of Dragon Ball Z. The show was wildly popular throughout the ’90s. However, many of those viewers may not have gone on to become long-term fans of the genre. This, too, was almost my story. It wasn’t until over a decade later that I got back into anime through a series of circumstances. I quickly went from being a casual watcher to an avid fan obsessed with the world of anime.

After watching many of the best anime series of all time and rewatching some of my favourites, I’m pretty confident in providing my take on what I found to be my personal favourites. Even as I type that sentence, I realise it wouldn’t agree with many others, with each fan having their own personal favourites.

Anime, referring to animated productions made in Japan, is said to have first come about more than 100 years ago in 1917. But the popularity of the Japanese art form wasn’t as widespread until the 1960s when the first anime was broadcast on television. This honour belongs to Astro Boy (a.k.a. Mighty Atom). Today, 100s of new anime series are broadcast yearly, only growing in popularity with each passing year.

The Top 10 Best Anime Series Of All-Time

I have a special relation to each of the series selected. Not only did they draw me in, each for their own reasons, but the art styles, voice acting, music and score, complex themes and thought-provoking nature of many of them make them stand out to me. I could have watched each of these shows more than once, with the second watching providing a lot more appreciation for each.

Looking for good anime to watch? We've got you.

10. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero starts off simple enough, but quickly turns into a series based on time loops, character development and unique villains. The adventure isn’t linear, and the time loops don’t always follow the expected path once reset. Interestingly, the anime’s original source material was a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki.

The lead character, Subaru Natsuki, is thrown into another world, the Kingdom of Lugnica in Isekai, with his adventures kicking off after a chance encounter with the heroine, Emilia. Subaru is what is known as a Hikikomori in Japan, an extreme loner, or someone who seeks extreme degrees of social isolation and confinement, quite the change for someone who barely leaves their house. It has quite a lot of comedic undertones, with Subaru, an anime fan, initially trying to predict all that will happen in his surroundings based on his experience watching anime. But things don’t turn out this way for him.

Without spoiling too much, when Subaru first arrives in Isekai, he is given the ability to Return by Death by the Witch of Envy, Satella. Satella seems to have an unexplainable connection to both Subaru and Emilia, who also seem connected as Subaru becomes Emilia’s personal Knight. Subaru’s Return by Death ability allows him to return to “save points”, unpredictable and unspecified moments in time that was set before his death, making him immortal in a way.

This isn’t the only ability that Subaru possesses in the series, but if you want to know more, you will have to watch the anime.

9. Death Note

After discovering a notebook capable of killing people when their names are written into it, the series revolves around a highly intelligent, hardworking and talented high school student, Light Yagami.

Light, with a strong sense of moderately warped justice, decides that he is going to use the power of the powerful Death Note to rid the world of criminals and people he thinks are evil. He starts out with a strong sense of justice, but this unfortunately becomes warped by the power he finds in the book. Of course, his killings don’t go unnoticed for very long, and the public soon begins to call him “Kira” referring to the entity that they think is making these deaths happen, although the name of the game is to figure out who Kira is.

Death Note is based on a manga of the same name, which ran between 2003 and 2006.

The show is popular largely in part thanks to its mystery and horror genre themes, also peeking its nose into a psychological thriller. It’s enjoyed by both Japanese and international audiences. The story is relatively short, spanning less than 40 episodes, making it concise and to the point without deviating too much, which can often happen with extended series.

8. Naruto

Naruto the anime series ran between 2002 and 2007, with Naruto: Shippuden airing between 2007 and 2017. The series is based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Masashi Kishimoto released in 1999.

The series revolves around a fictional anime world of Shinobi, where Naruto Uzumaki learns to become a ninja master with the help of his friends and other masters. The Ninja techniques used in battles are derived from chakra energy. The first thing you will notice about Naruto is how different he looks from the rest of his classmates, and I don’t just mean the yellow hair. He has some very distinct markings, which are quickly revealed because a powerful demon is sealed within him. Naruto became a Jinchuriki, a human sacrifice, the day he was born to save the world from the Nine-Tails.

Naruto eventually becomes friends with his fellow Shinobi, Sasuke Uchiha (who has an equally tragic back story) and Sakura Haruno, basically a Ninja Hermione, with pink hair. Sasuke is a prodigy among his peers, channelling all of his rage into his studies. He is on a path for revenge after his brother killed his entire village, all but him. The series follows his life and his journey to fulfilling his dream of becoming Hokage, the leader of his Ninja village. Sakura has a soft heart and hasn’t had to experience any of the hardships that the boys in her group have, however she provides not only comic relief for the trio but a grounded point of view.

Dealing with topics on strong bonds with friends and family, betrayal and overcoming various situations, the show is an intriguing adventure for the ages. The show is easy to get into, especially for newcomers and is widely regarded by many fans as a top anime deserving its spot on all top 10 lists and, for many, even at number one.

Naruto probably has one of the biggest anime fan bases across the genre.

7. Rurouni Kenshin: Wandering Samurai

Rurouni Kenshin is an anime based on a wandering swordsman who attempts to put his tormented past behind him. Having once been an assassin known as a Hitokiri, from the Bakumatsu, Hitokiri Battosai is trying to lay his old life to rest, now becoming a life protector rather than a life taker, now known as Himura Kenshin. Himura is now a Rurouni (where the title comes from) which is a derivative of the word ronin, a wandering and masterless samurai. Himura has vowed never to take another life, a vow tested when he has to fight to keep his country safe.

It takes place in Japan’s Meiji era with a glimpse into the life of people during that time. After stumbling upon a struggling martial arts school, he decides to help out, trying to live a simple life but turns out to be anything but.

The series takes on a wide range of topics, but there’s an underlying tone of remaining humble and giving of yourself to help those less fortunate and in need. Numerous adventures in the series are packed with great action and an anime style that pairs brilliantly. It’s just an all-around great story.

Rurouni Kenshin definitely deserves a place on everyone’s top 10 best anime series of all time list.

6. Ghost in the Shell

In a not-too-distant future, Major Motoko Kusanagi, or simply just Major, and her group of officers as part of the Public Security Section 9 fight high crime around Japan. Kusanagi isn’t just any officer, however as she is a cyborg, and an effective leader who uses her wits and cybernetic enhancements to bring criminals to justice. With her entire body having been replaced by cybernetics, she often contemplates whether her soul has retained any form of humanity, or if she is literally just a ghost in a cybernetic shell.

Little is known about Kusanagi’s childhood, leading her to believe that she was never human at all and that she was synthetically created to serve her purpose.

Ghost in the Shell is set in 2030, where science and technology have advanced allowing humans to become cyborgs with varying abilities to help humanity progress. However, Japanese syndicates have started to use these to their advantage.

Ghost in the Shell has inspired a generation of other anime, TV series and movies thanks to its concepts and art style, directed by Mamoru Oshii. While its live-action movie may not have received similar praise, it remains one of the best anime series of all time and has many iterations to enjoy.

5. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate is in the top 10 highest-ranked anime series of all time across many of the rating platforms. This isn’t the only reason it deserves its spot on my list. Its sci-fi and time-travel themes are one of the best around. The show takes place in Akihabara, Tokyo, which is a location for many fans visit.

Rintaro Okabe, a university student, discovers time travel and, along with his fellow co-workers at Future Gadget Laboratory, must try to prevent an evil corporation from fulfilling its plans. Often nicknamed Okarin or his preferred nickname Hououin Kyouma, Rintaro is a self-proclaimed mad scientist, he has all the melodramatics and eccentricities, as well as social ineptitude that makes a typical mad scientist but also never hesitates to lend a helping hand to complete strangers. Because of his genuineness, he is very easily deceived. There are several plot twists and surprise moments to keep you tuned in episode after episode.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist

The anime series is split into two series, Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The series is based on a manga series, which both shows follow pretty closely at the start. The former, however, proceeded to its end without the manga series having concluded, much the same as Game of Thrones. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is based on the entirety of the completed manga.

After an attempt to revive their deceased mother using alchemy, two brothers are badly inflicted when it goes horribly wrong. The older brother, Edward, loses his arm, while his younger brother, Alphonse, loses his entire body, and takes the form of metal armour to save him from death.

The Elric brothers have their moments of hilarity as the two travel around, the legend of the Fullmetal Alchemist becoming famous quickly. Funny enough, Edward is the Fullmetal Alchemist, but because of Alphonse’s fully metal body, people often end up thinking that Alphonse is the alchemist of legend.

Reviving someone from the dead is a huge taboo in the world of alchemy, with serious consequences, as the results prove. They set out in search of the Philosopher’s Stone to attempt to right their wrongs.

But this is just the start of a wild adventure for the duo. As they leave their small home town, they’re thrust into a world much bigger than them, having to overcome quite a lot of challenges and also prevent an evil group from also finding the Philosopher’s Stone to achieve their goals.

3. Samurai Champloo

After a chance encounter, Fuu Kasami, a teenage waitress working in a teahouse, rescues two master swordsmen, Mugen and Jin, who have been arrested by the Japanese police after their battle inadvertently resulted in the death of the son of the local magistrate. At the time, the son was harassing Fuu, who saves the duo as a result of assisting her. She asks the two to accompany her across Japan in pursuit of the Samurai who smells of sunflowers, and this is where the adventure really begins.

Fuu Kasami is a bright and trusting young girl whose kindness is unmatched. She has a bit of a penchant for getting herself in trouble, lost, and having accidents, but is also incredibly practical at the same time. Not wanting to seem inexperienced in front of her recently found bodyguards, the two end up treating her much like a little sister.

Mugen is a master swordsman whose fighting style is characterized by his reckless and erratic personality. Mugen is somewhat of an antihero, rude, temperamental and unhinged, he is fond of fighting and tends to cause trouble for his friends. One of the things that keep him fighting alongside Jin is his competitive nature, causing him to have a consistent rivalry with Jin, and partake in many instances of gambling.

Jin is much more serious than his counterpart and is a student of kenjutsu. His reason for fleeing was that he killed his own master in self-defense. Almost the polar opposite of Mugen, Jin is calm and collected under nearly every circumstance, although he can come across as a bit stoic. One of Jin’s mottos is that there is no honour in serving a cruel tyrant, and this really follows him throughout the series as he fights against those who use their skills to oppress others.

The show takes place in Edo-era Japan. What’s great about that is that Samurai Champloo attempts to be historically accurate with the time period, not just in the lifestyles but also the events that take place, in which the characters happen to be indirectly involved.

It’s an easy-going anime series that’s funny and, sometimes, over-the-top. But its art style and comedic elements make it an easy watch for first-time anime watchers.

Samurai Champloo is also only one of three anime shows my fiancé has indevoured to watch through its entirety. The hip-hop music themes are also relatable, bringing a unique style to accompany the great sword battles throughout the series.

2. Darker Than Black

A decade ago, a mysterious anomaly known as Heaven’s Gate appeared over the majority of South America. Soon after, another of these appeared in Tokyo, known as Hell’s Gate, which altered the sky and wreaked havoc on the surrounding area. As a result of this, the stars in the sky disappeared, replaced with fake stars. Each of these fake stars is linked to people who possess special abilities, known as Contractors.

These Contractors have been found and trained by various governments to utilise as spies and assassins. However, whenever they use their abilities, they have to “pay the price”, which comes in various forms, eating excessively, doing self-harm, changing their bodies and the like. The powers come at the cost of their humanity, murdering through objectives and rationale, and suppressing any emotional and other human hindrances to stop them from achieving their goals.

Darker Than Black is one of my all-time favourite anime series. It’s highly rated by many but doesn’t often appear on many lists, unfortunately. I love the show, and it requires at least two series watches to appreciate all the details and meaning extracted from the show. It may be a relatively short span of episodes, but isn’t an easy watch, especially for any new anime fans. Despite the Contractor’s lack of humanity, Hei, the lead character, is a slight contradiction of this, battling against other Contractors through a group known as the Syndicate, a group of assassins.

Hei has the ability to control electricity or molecules and regularly takes on false identities and personas for his many missions for the Syndicate and just for his everyday life. He can often be seen wearing his mask, and is an incredibly calculating assassin, and is a surprisingly emotive person, unusual for a Contractor who usually loses touch with their human emotions. As he becomes more powerful, he also becomes more ruthless but never truly loses his caring nature.

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is the only series on the list that is still ongoing. The series is based on a manga released in 2009, with the first episode airing in 2013. After eight years, the show is in its final season, due to end within the next month or so. The story starts off on Paradis Island, where its inhabitants have built huge walls to protect themselves from attacks from mindless titans.

Things quickly take a turn for the worse when two titans break through the walls, sparking a war that spans almost 13 years from the start of the series. Eren Yeager quickly emerges as the main character, alongside his best friend Mikasa Ackerman join the Survey Corps, a team that goes beyond the wall to try to find out as much as they can about the Titan threat, seeking revenge on the titans after destroying their home and eating Eren’s mother. But what starts off as a simple battle against the titans, there is much to uncover beyond the walls. Eren, although starting out relatively unskilled, is driven by his intense hatred towards Titans. Mikasa has an intensely dark past, after her parents were murdered by human traffickers, she only survived thanks to being rescued by Eren as a young boy and being raised alongside him. Mikasa went on to become one of the top-ranking members of the Survey Corp, being one of the strongest and most skilled in her class or recruits, at the cost of being exceptionally quiet, and arguably shy. The third part of their enigmatic trio, Armin Arlert is an incredibly intelligent young man, although relatively soft in comparison to his other two childhood friends.

Having initially thought of themselves as the last humans, there’s even more to discover further across the oceans.

Even beyond the show, there is a lot to unpack. There’s rich lore that has the potential to be explored beyond the show’s episodes, with just as many questions. The plot twists are wild, with bombshells at almost every turn. The voice actors do an excellent job for both the Japanese and English dubs, making the emotional connection that brings me back for more.

Having watched the series again a second time around, there’s far more to understand. You realise that each action has a consequence on the history of the war, dating back to many generations before Eren and Mikasa are involved. Even with the show coming to its conclusion soon, with quite a lot of lore to still unpack, one can only hope for a prequel series to bring fans back for more.

Attack on Titan remains incredibly popular and is considered one of the greatest anime shows ever.

But wait. There’s more. How can we forget these shows?

11 Honourable Mentions

I could have easily ended the post with the list of 10. But it may not be fair to some other great anime series. These are great in their own right but just didn’t make the cut for my list.

1. One Piece

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (commonly known as Straw Hat Luffy or just Straw Hat), along with his pirate crew. They attempt to find the greatest treasure left by the legendary pirate, Gold Roger. The show’s title is derived from this treasure, known as “One Piece.” He is, of course, the captain and founder of his powerful group known as the Straw Hat Pirates, and is on a mission to become the Pirate King, granting him the most freedom in the world. Interestingly, it seems that being an incredible leader is hereditary, as he takes after his father, Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army.

The anime show is beloved by many and, for most fans, deserves its spot in the top 10. This is true, and I fully agree. But personally, it doesn’t match the connection and personal preference from the shows on my list. Where it loses me most is the continued run, still running after two decades. That’s a long time for an animated series. That shows its staying power, but that’s where it loses me.

2. Erased

Having been sent back in time some 18 years, 29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma attempts to prevent his mom’s death in his teens, a story that began after a series of kidnappings when he was in the 5th grade. He possesses an incredible ability which he calls “Revival”, one that can bring him back to a time before a life-threatening incident occurred, giving him the opportunity to prevent it. Unfortunately, this doesn’t prevent him from being framed for his own mother’s murder.

The show is a slow grind but worth it. The premise may not be real, but the struggles and emotion displayed by Satoru are very realistic, dealing with themes about society and real-world struggles.

3. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is a story about Spike Spiegel, a futuristic bounty hunter with a laid-back lifestyle, despite his deadly skills in martial arts, often referred to as a cowboy. Alongside his partners, Jet Black and Faye Valentine (later in the series), they roam across the galaxy searching for a high-priced bounty for fugitives.

Despite being a skilled martial artist, Spike is also incredibly lazy and a heavy smoker, often seen with a cigarette dangling from his lips. Not all of it is out of laziness, as he is terribly tormented by the ghosts of his past, frequently suffering from nightmares, and has no fear of death.

The show has an authenticity about it, despite its futuristic themes. Realism draws you in and keeps you entertained with action, comedy and a killer score to round things off.

4. Ergo Proxy

The story is viewed through the lens of a post-apocalyptic future. Here, humans live in peace with AI-powered androids. But things quickly take a turn for the lead, inspector Re-L Mayer, after a series of murders, which cause tensions and threaten to dismantle the state of peace. Re-L is an investigator for the Intelligence Bureau in Romdeau, an oddball in the otherwise orderly society. Jokingly referred to as the “Princess” of Romdeau, or more seriously as “your excellency”, she is an important character in the society, which becomes even more apparent when she has a life-changing encounter with the Proxies, a mystery at the core of the anime.

The story is vivid and feels too real. With quite a lot of focus on philosophical and moral questions we face in the real world, the show deserves to be watched at least twice to grasp all the nuances and concepts it brings to the fore.

5. One Punch Man

One-Punch Man is a relatively new series, compared to others on the list. With only two seasons having been released, spaced across four years between them, it continues to leave fans wanting more.

The series revolves around a seemingly oblivious titular hero, Saitama, who does it just for the fun of it. He is incredibly powerful, as the title suggests, he is able to defeat his enemies with a single punch. Since he is so powerful, he has landed himself in somewhat of a self-imposed existential crisis, being too powerful to gain any enjoyment out of fighting as a hero. He is named the Caped Baldy by the Hero Association, having lost his hair from becoming too strong. Saitama seems pretty average at first glance, but he is virtually indestructible and seems incredibly indifferent.

6. Dragon Ball Z

A young warrior named Goku, along with his friends, are tasked with defending their planet from an onslaught of attacks from extraterrestrial enemies. But things aren’t as straightforward as it is on paper, with Goku learning that he, too, is from another planet and a huge number of twists through the show’s ’90s run.

Most kids growing up in the ’90s would have watched or come across Dragon Ball Z. In South Africa, the was a huge hit, as I recall all my friends rushing home between 4pm and 5pm when the show aired. Whether we were in the middle of a game of football or cricket, the streets would clear. This was the impact of the show, which many still remember fondly today.

And there you have it. That’s my list of the top 10 best anime series of all time. I can imagine that at least five of these shows would be on many lists, with quite a few being challenged.

7. Hunter x Hunter

For many, Hunter x Hunter is the best series of all time — even if it seems a lot like Dragon Ball. The show ties together themes of power, our connections to each other and our humanity in a story that could feel overwhelming for some.

It tells the story of Gon Freecss, a 12-year-old boy rookie hunter who seeks to reconnect with his long-lost father who discovers is a world-renowned Hunter (unique individuals capable of tracking down secret treasures and rare beasts). Along the way, our young hero meets other hunters and encounters the paranormal. Gon is athletics, adventurous and not the smartest, but seems to have a heart of gold. Having grown up in a rustic environment, he is great with animals and incredibly determined. But does Gon have what it takes to become a hunter himself?

Voted as the 16th best anime of 2000 in the Animage Anime Grand Prix, both the art and the animation of Hunter x Hunter has been praised by critics and fans.

8. Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon

Visually stunning and critically acclaimed, Sailor Moon revolutionised anime by creating or introducing the Magical Girl Warrior genre (at least to Western audiences). Unlike most magical girls, Usagi Tsukino (the titular Sailor Moon) and her Sailor Senshi are considered anti-Disney princess characters who use their powers to kick ass and fight for justice. Together they have the ability to save their planets from the evils of the Negaverse. Usagi is the reincarnation of Princess Serenity, although she seems anything but in the beginning. She starts out as a cheerful yet immature young girl who often overreacts and cries. Despite her minor faults, she has unwavering hope, and sees the best in everyone she meets, even her enemies.

Even people who have never watched the anime can identify with and know the characters.

9. Tokyo Ghoul

Written and illustrated by Sui Ishida, Tokyo Ghoul is a massive favourite of anime fans. It tells the tragic tale of the young and innocent Ken Kaneki. Ken was a Japanese literature student at Kamii University, living a relatively normal life before he is attacked by a ghoul and his life is changed forever. The character manages to pull at the heartstrings of audiences who can connect with his identity war. Of course, the promise of violent and bloody battles attracted many more viewers. This one is probably not for younger viewers.

10. Sonny Boy

One fan perfectly described Sonny Boy as “an experience. A philosophical, poignant, and inventive experience.” That’s probably the best way to explain it. It’s not like other anime. There’s no slapstick comedy. There are no cheap tricks. Instead of the usual action-packed blockbusters, the show (which is not based on a previous manga, book or video game) takes a number of unconventional twists. It follows the story of a group of students who are transported to an alternate dimension. When they arrive, they discover that they have new abilities — superpowers to help them survive the dimension. Think of it as a sci-fi take on Lord of the Flies.

11. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, produced by the Japanese animation studio Kyoto Animation and directed by Tatsuya Ishihara, is a milestone in anime history. The anime series follows a snarky and cynical high school boy, Kyon, who has a habit of hiding his real emotions, rarely admitting his fondness for anyone. Kyon encounters Haruhi Suzumiya, an erratic girl who has abilities that can alter the very universe, and the titular heroine of the anime. She enlists him to join the SOS Brigade, a club of her making, that was made with the intention of finding aliens, time travellers, and espers. Many might argue that this is definitely one of the best anime series of all time. It’s full of memorable characters.

Best Anime Series & Movies of All Time According To Fans Around The World

Anime or Japanese animation has made its way to the mainstream market of western media, expanding to video games, comics, movies and even fashion items. Shows like One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist, and Naruto have become staples of the industry. As anime becomes more and more popular (introducing the world to Japanese culture), fans have been arguing about who the most powerful anime characters are. But today, we’ll be looking at the 10 best anime of all time.

The results shown here are not just based on only one person’s opinion. Instead, we’ve headed over to My Anime List and compiled a list based on the votes of anime fans worldwide.

Here is the best anime of all time, as voted by you, the fans.

1. Code Geass

Code Geass follows the story of Lelouch Lamperouge, the black prince of The Holy Empire of Britannia, who uses the power of the Geass to build a world based on his ideals. Lelouch was once known as Lelouch vi Britannia but was exiled, taking on his new alias. With this power and leading The Black Knights, he liberates all of Japan and starts a rebellion under the alias “Zero”. Unfortunately for him, he soon finds out that Geass is not only a gift but a curse as well.

Every anime fan knows why Code Geass is known as a legendary series. With its intense fight scenes, captivating storyline, and amazing character designs, it’s no wonder so many fans love it. But what’s more intriguing about this series is its surprising ending.

Go watch the show and see for yourself why Code Geass offers the BEST ENDING in all of anime.

2. Kimi No Na Wa (Your Name)

Before the Demon Slayer movie, Makoto Shinkai’s Kimi No Na Wa (or Your Name) was probably the most well-known anime film out there.

Offering some of the best animation and art in the genre, especially with regards to the beautiful backdrops, and an amazing soundtrack (with the iconic songs by RADWIMPS), Your Name follows the story of two teenagers who share a profound, magical connection upon discovering that they are actually swapping bodies.

Mitsuha Miyamizu is the female protagonist, a 17-year-old high-school student. She lives in a small rural town in Itomori, and is a priestess for her family shrine. Her dreams of straying past her small-town life are answered when she switches bodies with a high-school student named Taki Tachibana, literally in her dreams.

Taki Tachibana is Mitsuha’s male counterpart, a 17-year-old high-school student as well, but living in a busy city, hoping for a future in architecture.

This is a great gateway anime for all you new weebs, and definitely one of the best of all time!

3. Naruto

If you thought that Naruto wouldn’t be making the list, you’re clearly not an anime fan. Naruto is one of the staples and an iconic series of the anime industry. It has shaped the childhood of so many fans and gone on to become legendary.

The series and the movies have some of the most relatable and yet diverse cast of characters. Even the villains in the franchise have captivating and emotional backstories.

While it is one of those longer-running series, Naruto is a surefire way to get that big dose of nostalgia.

4. The Monogatari Series

As confusing as the watch order of The Monogatari Series is, there’s no doubt that this anime series is one of the greats and the best of all time. With the deep themes present all throughout the series, it definitely is for the more dedicated anime fans. The series follows Koyomi Araragi, a third-year high school student who becomes inexplicably entangled with a vampire after she attacks him. After that, he isn’t quite human. The Monogatari Series is a masterpiece that’ll touch the heart and captivate the soul. The plot is the real selling point of this series. With a lot of mystery, romance, and even supernatural elements all mixed into one show, it is one to look out for.

5. Spirited Away

Spirited Away is another anime film that shaped the childhoods of many fans in the anime community, along with My Neighbor Totoro. The movie follows the young protagonist, Chihiro Ogino, referred to as Sen for most of the film, a ten-year-old who is caught up in a magical scenario, trying to help her and her parents make their way back to the human world. Chihiro’s character grows a lot during the course of the film, as she matures into a hard-working and brave young woman.

It was made by the ever-famous Studio Ghibli and has made its mark even in western culture.

With how the art, themes, and story are presented, Spirited Away can be watched by both kids and adults alike.

6. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a bit newer than others on this list, but its no doubt that it’s worthy of its spot. The anime series has some of the most memorable fight scenes and the best character designs. Speaking of which, the main protagonist of the series is Yuji Itadori, a relatively normal boy until he became Sukuna’s vessel, a cursed spirit known as the Disgraced One, or the King of Curses

Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen’s portrayal of female characters is also very on-point, and it’s a bit rare to see that in most anime.

The gritty and dark storyline also fits in perfectly. The writers are not afraid to kill off characters and shock the viewers to their core.

Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely one of the best anime series of all time.

7. Attack on Titan

Not only well-known for having one of the most popular anime openings of all time with Shinzou wo sasageyo, but this franchise has also been the talk of most anime fans, especially since studio MAPPA picked up the job for turning the anime to the big screens. Despite the dispute about the change in studio, Attack on Titan has been a hit week by week.

This series will put you on the edge of your chair with its jaw-clenching turn of events.

There’s no doubt that Attack on Titan is one of the best and most epic anime of all time.

8. One Piece

One Piece might be one of the longest-running anime series to this day. Hence, the top 3 spot on this list. For a total of 20 years and counting since its launch in 1997, the franchise has been on top of the charts and garnered several awards along the way.

One thing that is commendable about the series is its well-written variety of characters.

9. Gintama

Gintama is an all-time favourite when it comes to brightening up the spectrum with its hilarious spills and shenanigans. Gintoki Sakata is the main protagonist of the series, a highly-skilled samurai. He became known as the Shiroyasha – White Yaksha, a demon in Buddhism and Hinduism, a name given to him as a result of his demonic skills and swordsmanship, white clothing, and silver hair. This seems in complete opposition to the silly expression he usually wears.

It’s a no-brainer that this anime takes the second-highest spot as one of the best anime of all time since this is one of the best episodic series there is.

10. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Action, powers, philosophical themes, a rollercoaster ride on relatable human emotions, and the list goes on! Grasping the throne as the number 1 entry is Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The quest of the Elric brothers in order to reinstate their bodies is a front-seat ticket you won’t regret watching. Its play on fantasy worlds and dwelling in the many aspects of the human experience is what shapes the story.

The Best Anime Series On Netflix Right Now

Even with the growing market of streaming services, Netflix is still in the lead after all these years. And one of the main reasons for this is that it has possibly the most varied catalogue out there. Netflix has an incredible list of some of the best anime series of all time available for streaming, including some of the most popular classics, all the way up to the latest releases.

And while it may not be Crunchyroll, the catalogue is excellent. Recently they’ve been adding some new series to the already great list. Not just an original series, but also some quintessential ones and the more mainstream newer ones.

According to Bloomberg, the anime market reached $23 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase to more than $36 billion by 2025. Netflix has steadily grown its anime library over recent years, with TV shows like Castlevania, B: The Beginning, and Dragon’s Dogma pulling in large numbers. Now, in order to meet the demand and appeal to audiences in Asia, the streaming giant has announced its plans to expand at the recent Tokyo’s AnimeJapan 2021 Expo:

“We want to be able to pride ourselves as being the top entertainment destination with good quality content,” Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s chief anime producer, told Bloomberg. “The growth of our business is directly connected to the growth of our anime.”

Here we have a small list of the best anime series on Netflix. So no matter if you’re just getting into anime now, or if you’re a fan, you’ll enjoy this list. There’s action, romance, comedy, and classics you need to watch.

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Anyone who uses the internet has at least heard of Neon Genesis Evangelion, and there are some good reasons for this. Even though its original run was of just one year, from 1995 to 1996, the show has been expanding ever since.

Through movies, reruns, and more, Neon Genesis Evangelion is much more than just the episodes in the base anime. But you need to watch this if you want to begin to understand it.

Explaining the plot of Evangelion is no simple task so we’ll just say that it’s a mecha anime that deals with complex existentialism and emotional issues. It’s a deep anime where the characters have more than just the threat of angels (yes, angels are the enemies here, and it does deal with religion too).

Shinji Ikari stands as one of the main protagonists of the series, and is a designated pilot of Evangelion Unit-01. Initially, Shinji is a passive and laid-back character, but he is secretly yearning for approval and love from his father. He often wears headphones to try to escape reality, shutting out his fragile emotions and memories of the past.

The influence Neon Genesis Evangelion has had over anime and culture throughout the years is unmeasurable. It’s definitely one of the best anime series Netflix has to offer.

2. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Yes, this is the Jojo everyone’s been talking about. This is the anime adaptation of a manga that’s been going on for over 30 years now, and it’s been a constant top of the list of popular manga and anime ever since. It’s no coincidence that the anime is just as popular as the manga, if not more. It’s an excellent adaptation with different styles for each arch.

As the name implies, this is a really bizarre show. There’s a little bit of everything — so surely there’s something for you in Jojo‘s Bizarre Adventure. Whether you like action anime, mystery, fantasy, vampires, murders, and love stories (kinda), there’s something for everybody here.

3. Demon Slayer

This anime took the world by surprise these past couple of years, and it really came as a breakthrough for anime in the whole world. Even though you could say the story is a little bit cliche, it has all the basics of a good shonen covered. The art and animation are on another level.

In the show, Tanjiro Kamado is forced to join the Demon Slayer Corps to try and find the cure for the horrible curse that’s taken upon his sister, Nezuko. Tanjiro has always been a kind-natured young man and has a character design with some of the gentlest eyes in an anime. He has an intense disliking for those who are rude or show signs of cowardice, especially after everything that he and his sister have had to go through. The family bonds are key here, as well as the morals and tragedy that are involved in this business.

This is definitely one of the best anime series available on Netflix right now, and maybe of all time.

4. Death Note

If you enjoy stories where the main character is a genius and somehow always comes up with a plan, then Death Note is for you. Of course, there’s a twist in here, and that is that the protagonist is actually the bad guy of the story.

Light Yagami is a cynical high school student who receives a Death Note, a magical book ending with the power of Shinigamis that allows him to kill anyone whose name is written on its pages. Light attempts to use this power to create a new world order and cleanse the population of evildoers.

5. Gurren Lagann

If you like mecha anime as a genre, Gurren Lagann is the perfect one for you. Not only can you binge-watch the entire show in one day, but it is also one of the most moving, extreme, exciting, and beautiful-looking mecha anime of all time.

It has some of the most heartwarming moments mixed with the most intense and awesome mecha fights you’ll see in anime.

6. Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most commercial anime series in Japan, with so much content that it’s pretty hard to keep track of. It is also THE mecha anime of excellence, so you really need to check them out. But there’s much more than just cool robots and fights in there. Amuro Ray finds himself as the main protagonist, famous for piloting the powerful RX-78-2 Gundam. He comes across as a total nerd, which seems to become worse when his powers as a Newtype continue to grow. With his incredible knack for mechanics, ha makes a perfect pilot.

Mobile Suit Gundam is also one of the most profound anime out there, including some excellent political drama, emotional characters and stories, and of course, some of the best action out there mixed with a great plot. You really have to give it a chance.

7. Cowboy Bebop

We have to make clear here we are not talking about the newest live-action adaptation by Netflix here, but the original anime it is based on. Cowboy Bebop is a complex anime however you look at it. Similar to Neon Genesis Evangelion, it features humanism themes and nihilistic ideas and how they face the world like this.

The bounty hunter team in Cowboy Bebop goes out into space to make a living in different missions, mostly hunting criminals and helping the good guys. But the personal development and emotional moments of the characters are completely unique.

It has incredible animation and soundtrack, and you can binge-watch the entire thing in one sitting if you get into it. And you should check it out. It deserves a place on any “best anime series on Netflix” list.

8. Devilman Crybaby

A remake of the classic anime by the same name, this Netflix original is an incredible new adaptation of the series. The art style is completely unique, and it goes hand in hand with excellent fluid animation.

The series once again follows the life of Akira Fudo, a once shy teenager growing up in Japan, as he is forced to go up against an ancient race of demons seeking the downfall of humanity. To do so, he becomes part demon, becoming the titular Devilman, with the powers of a demon, while retaining his soul.

The plot is a complex one, even though it is mostly an action anime. It deals with moral questions, humanism, religion, and the consequences of your life decisions. Of course, this all goes inside a fast-paced plot with incredible action scenes. And since it’s quite short, you can binge-watch the entire show in one sitting.

9. One Piece

One of the longest-running anime series ever made, and it is also one of the most popular ones all around the world. One Piece is a key part of the anime industry, as the anime has been going on for over one thousand episodes now. Sure, keep in mind that Netflix has a little over 200 of these available at the moment, but by the time you watch all of them, chances are they’ve already added more, so don’t worry about it.

One Piece is an epic story about Luffy and his quest and life mission to become the King of Pirates. He puts together an ever-expanding crew to face these missions while also helping them with their own individual quests.

The plot is rich, the superpowers and art are unique and incredible, and it somehow retains the same spirit and energy as it had in the early episodes. One Piece is a truly unique anime and is one you definitely have to give a shot.

10. Dragon Ball Z

This has to be one of the most well-known anime series around the world, the countless references, the iconic designs, and the pop-culture impact is on a completely different level. Dragon Ball is pretty much what people who don’t watch anime think all anime is like. But actually, it’s a great show with excellent action, great characters, and memorable moments. Even the music is quite unique.

In Dragon Ball Z, we follow the story of the Saiyan Goku and the Z Fighters as they face the greatest villains in the universe and save it from destruction time and time again. Each enemy will be stronger than the last one, but some of them may even end up being the greatest of allies.

It is your moment to check it out if you haven’t yet, or if you have, maybe it’s about time to re-watch it.

11. Naruto / Naruto Shippuden

Since we already mentioned One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, leaving Naruto out would be insulting, and it’s that, in many ways, these three are the biggest and most popular shonen series out there, and for a good reason. They are easily the most iconic anime you’ll find out there, and while they may be a little over-mentioned, it’s because they are just so good.

Naruto has some of the best fight scenes in anime, but it also has a good deal of very emotional and complex moments. It deals a lot with friendship and perseverance, no matter the circumstance. Naruto Uzumaki has incredible power within, but he’ll develop it much more with the help of his friends. And he is wise enough to understand that the best way to get stronger is by building friendships and trust.

Emotions, action, memorable moments, incredible music, Naruto has everything. Put this high on your list of best anime series on Netflix.

12. Violet Evergarden

While there’s incredible beauty in the old anime series, it is undeniable that some modern anime has the best art we’ve ever seen in any animated feature, and Violet Evergarden is one of them. The pure beauty of the art and designs in Violet Evergarden can only be compared with the warmth and moving moments of the anime.

Violet grew up as a child soldier in war and even lost her limbs there. But now that the war is finally over and peace has settled, she’s scared physically and mentally, leaving her feeling empty and emotionless. However, she still needs a job, but she’s only ever been a part of the war. So she gets into a business as a letter ghostwriter, where not only she’ll reconnect with her emotional side, but also start to understand herself and her past while connecting with other people.

One of the most unique things about anime is that there’s something for everyone in there, no matter the age or even the genre of the spectator. And there’s a good reason it has become one of the most popular entertainment styles, surpassing more western animation.

While some people think anime is just action, weird hair, and people yelling at each other, the truth is that anime can be more emotional than most live-action shows. There are some incredible life lessons in anime, and, of course, there are some incredible action scenes too.

Best Anime Series For Beginners – What Should You Watch First?

So you’ve watched some anime and want to give it a try. But where do you begin? Here are 5 anime series and movies for beginners.

1. Highschool of the Dead

Think of this anime series as a throwback to every ’80s teenage horror flick you watched as a kid because that’s exactly what it is. It’s a group of horny high school teenagers who find themselves in the middle of a zombie epidemic and have to rely on each other to survive. The show is equal parts comedy and horror, with a good chunk of it being awesome action with bawdy jokes that will surely get you laughing.

High School of the Dead was released in 2010, and it certainly has fun with the genre. The series follows the main protagonist, Takashi Domuro, a second-year student at Fujimi Academy, who leads a group of survivors when their school is attacked by zombies and they fight for their survival. It plays on certain stereotypes, approaching the story in a new way while giving you an abundance of crude jokes. It’s only 12 episodes long, which makes it accessible to anime beginners. Plus, the story is fast-paced and doesn’t drag its heels along.

This is definitely recommended for anime beginners.

2. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

While the original Ghost in the Shell has garnered ample amounts of praise and even reached cult status, Stand Alone Complex is a TV series that isn’t quite the remake, sequel or prequel equivalent of the film. As its name suggests, this series stands alone apart from the film. While the film certainly delves deep into the psychology and philosophical ideas of a cyberised world and what that could mean for humanity, Stand Alone Complex gives us a far better idea of who these characters are and what exactly they do.

The anime series never really delves as deep as the film does in terms of its psychology, but for all intents and purposes, the show is much more balanced. If you like psychological thrillers like CSI or Dexter, Stand Alone Complex will get your blood pumping and kick your brain into motion.

3. Attack on Titan

Even beginners will recognise this popular anime series. Known as Shingeki no Kyojin, Attack on Titan, based on a manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, was released in 2013 and it has amassed substantial praise from fans and critics around the world. One thing that draws most viewers to the title is the fact that this show single handily made giants scary again.

The story is certainly refreshing and pulsating. In fact, the first 5 episodes would make one heck of a film that would keep audiences totally enthralled, mesmerised and wanting more. Hell, the first 5 episodes of the anime are enough for anyone to totally go ballistic. The story moves quickly and is beautifully animated by Wit Studio.

Whether you are an anime fan or not, there’s no way you can watch the first episode and say you are not intrigued. And, after the fifth episode, you would be hooked. Attack on Titan is definitely one of the best anime series of all time.

Watch The Best Anime Series Online: Here Are The Top 7 Legal Sites

Watching anime online has always been a struggle for avid fans of the Japanese animation art form, especially when you’re usually forced to search sites with pesky pop-ups and constant redirects (you know the ones). Surely there must be a way to watch your favourite anime shows online legally?

Here is a list of websites where you can watch some of the best anime of all time online. Heck, some of them are even free!

1. YouTube (Ani-One Channel)

YouTube has been one of the largest video-streaming platforms on the planet for a couple of years. Luckily, this giant company hosts several channels that stream your favourite anime for free. One of those channels is Ani-One Asia.

Ani-One launched way back in 2019 and aimed to give out free anime to everyone. The channel is owned by Medialink Group.

Popular series like My Hero Academia (currently streaming on Adult Swim), To Your Eternity, and Higurashi: When They Cry are currently being uploaded to the channel.

Not only that, but they also post fun videos such as cosplaying and some other wacky stuff. So if you’re suddenly bored of watching anime online, there’s a lot more in store for you.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AniOneAsia/featured

2. YouTube (Muse Asia Channel)

Muse Asia started back in 2019. It was established under the name Muse Communications, which has companies based in Singapore and Taiwan. And the best thing is, everything’s free!

Muse Asia has a lot and I mean a lot of top-tier anime on their channel. Series from Tokyo Revengers to Classroom of the Elite, and even to Assassination Classroom, this channel is surely a giant of its own. It even has Japanese dubs if you’re a weeb that has reached the highest levels.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/MuseAsia/featured

3. Funimation

Funimation was one of the first websites made for watching anime online. Over the years, it has grown a lot, especially after airing Dragon Ball, one of the most popular shonen anime of its time.

Not only does Funimation serve as a streaming platform, but they are also one of the leading companies that dub anime in English. This includes Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Violet Evergarden.

Link: https://www.funimation.com/shows/

4. Amazon Prime Video

Although Amazon Prime Video requires a prime membership of approximately 9$ per month, there is also a 30-day free trial. That’s long enough to gain access and watch its anime content variety. The streaming service has some old classics that the others don’t. These include Cowboy Bebop, Akira, and even new ones such as Dororo.

Link: https://www.primevideo.com

5. Hulu

Another option is Hulu. With a subscription of 10$ per month, the streaming service offers access to dozens of your favourite anime movies or shows.

Some of the most popular anime series online are masterpieces like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and One Punch Man.

Link: https://www.hulu.com/hub/anime

6. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll was established in 2006 is one of the most popular platforms to watch anime online, especially in America. This site is available in 180+ countries and gives users free access to thousands of anime. There is also an upgrade available to their premium subscription for 7$ to watch ad-free.

You can tell that Crunchyroll is at the top of the food chain as it even has its own awards show.

Look out for anime like Boruto, Darling in the FRANXX, and more!

Link: https://www.crunchyroll.com

7. Netflix

Netflix needs no introduction. But most people don’t realise that the streaming service offers a wide and large variety of anime movies and series. In fact, you’ll find some of the best anime of all time hidden amongst your regular content.

Castlevania, anyone?

Link: https://www.netflix.com

Tell us, what are your top 10 best anime series of all time and which other anime titles belong on our list?