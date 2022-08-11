Who are the strongest and most powerful anime characters of all time? We take a look at all the classic and new anime characters.

The earliest anime can be traced back over a century ago, with the first known film dating back to 1917. While animations from Europe and USA were shown in theatres for a while prior to this, the introduction of Japanese anime quickly grew into a phenomenon with the public already bored of the previously popular stop-animation films of the time. Throughout World War II, anime played host to Japanese propaganda for roughly a decade. Thankfully, the ’50s introduced a slew of classic anime films and later the creation of a few notable anime film studios, including the likes of Toei Animation and Mushi Production, paving the way decades later for the likes of Studio Ghibli.

Having cemented its popularity across the globe covering a wide range of topics and genres, and based on fictional and non-fictional material, a range of powerful fantasy characters have been created over the many decades. Just as there are endless debates regarding the most powerful comic book characters across the DC and Marvel universes, the same argument has spilt over into the anime universe, especially of late. And the past decade of anime brought fans some of the strongest fictional characters.

We’ve spent some time researching which anime characters are considered the most powerful and strongest.

It’s worth noting that the following list is compiled from popular opinions across the internet, with a fair amount of personal opinions thrown into the mix. You’re more than welcome to comment below with your favourite anime characters who may not have made the list, although it may not change the overall list below.

15 Most Powerful Anime Characters

15. Vash the Stampede – Trigun

Vash the Stampede, who also goes by The Humanoid Typhoon, is the main protagonist from the Trigun series.

Vash wields a powerful nickel revolver and travels from town to town to learn new things, while also fighting to maintain “love and peace.” He is often surrounded by destruction and chaos. Two Bernardelli Insurance Society representatives, Meryl Stryfe and Milly Thompson, discover Vash while investigating claims due to the damage he often causes.

While Vash is powerful in his own right, he also finds himself lucky on numerous occasions. Although, luck may not be the correct word used to describe the destruction he indirectly causes. He is definitely one of the strongest and most powerful anime characters.

14. Light Yagami – Death Note

Interestingly, Light Yagami doesn’t technically have any powers of his own. The power he wields is derived from a Death Note, a supernatural notebook of shinigami used to take human life.

The Death Note itself was dropped in the human world by Shinigami Ryuk, after which Light takes possession of it. Any name that appears in the note will die.

However, with only humans being affected by this, Light doesn’t appear higher on this list, as it doesn’t affect any demons, vampires and the likes.

13. Ichigo – Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki receives the Soul Reaper powers after having befriended Rukia Kuchiki, the Soul Reaper who was assigned to patrol the city of Karakura Town.

Having received the powers, at a cost to Rukia, Ichigo accepts the responsibilities as his stand-in, fighting to protect people from the evil spirits called Hollows.

12. Akira Fudo – Devilman

Akira Fudo is the protagonist of the anime series Devilman, the oldest anime on the list, having first aired in 1972.

Starting off as a weak teenager, Akira has powers and memories granted to him by the demon, Amon, who possesses him. Due to being a pure-hearted individual, Akira retains most of his human characteristics while having the benefit of a host of demonic powers.

Interestingly, instead of joining the demonic forces aiming to bring about the destruction of the human race, Akira uses his newfound powers to protect humanity.

Such is his power, Akira can easily tear apart demons in half with his bare hands, while also being able to fly, teleport and breathe flames. In addition to these powers, Akira is also able to increase his size on a whim.

11. Meliodas – The Seven Deadly Sins

Son of a Demon King and the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath, Meliodas possesses great strength with a command over the flames of hell, as well as being the leader of the Ten Commandments. He also has the power to withstand and deflect magic, while also being cursed with immortality, making him practically impervious to the evil forces that be.

Meliodas has the appearance of a young boy, although his dark sense of humour easily gives his adult nature away. That said, he is getting on in age, having lived more than three thousand years old already.

Still, he is definitely one of the most powerful anime characters of all time.

10. Naturo Uzumaki – Naruto

One of the more popular characters in the anime universe, Naruto Uzumaki is a loud-mouthed ninja, who appeared in the self-titled show over a period of 10 years over 500 episodes, with numerous other spin-offs to boot.

Naruto’s ability, Sage Mode, along with his control over the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox gives him extreme strength with the ability to form insane monsters from his chakra.

In addition to this, Naruto also has strong relationships with the other Tailed Beasts, which allows him to wield each element of chakra to combine into an even greater power overall. At the same time, he’s able to spawn an army of clones to do battle alongside him.

9. Isaac Netero – Hunter X Hunter

As the former chairman of the Hunter Association, an organisation responsible for testing elite members of humanity, Hunter x Hunter‘s Isaac Netero is one of the strongest martial artists in the anime universe.

Having put himself through the paces of an extensive training regime that was said to have killed him, Netero gained incomprehensible power and speed as a result of surviving this ultimate of tests. In addition to this, he is also able to summon a massive karate god capable of destroying almost anything in its path.

Having implanted a bomb in his chest, Netero holds all the cards, with the bomb set to go off if he’s ever defeated in combat, dealing a lethal blow to any opponent. The bomb also has the added bonus of poisoning anyone strong enough to survive the initial blast.

8. Eren Yeager – Attack on Titan

Eren is the main protagonist of Attack on Titan and a former member of the Survey Corps.

His abilities include being able to transform into a 15m-tall Titan, who in addition to having extreme powers, possesses great regenerative powers.

Over and above this is Eren’s ability to command hordes of Titans to follow his instruction with the power of the Founding Titan living inside him. This can easily enable him to bring about the destruction of entire cities while being able to summon 50m-tall Titans to do his bidding if he so chooses. This ability alone is what allows him to appear on the list of the most powerful anime characters to date.

7. Mob – Mob Psycho 100

Mob, whose real name is Kageyama Shigeo, is the lead protagonist from the Mob Psycho 100 series, and also the assistant and disciple of Arataka Reigen, as well as the VP of the Body Improvement Club.

Mob is an esper, a human being that possesses psychic abilities. He possesses great powers, such as spiritual awareness, telekinesis, psychic energy absorption, astral projection (enters the mind and bodies of others), chlorokineses (able to infuse his power into plants, enabling them to grow and control them to his will), as well as psychic energy transference (transfers power to another, making them stronger based on how much energy was transferred).

His powers have the equivalency of large-scale natural disasters, with the addition of his opponent falling to his powerful psychic abilities.

6. Tetsuo Shima – Akira

The antagonist from the anime series Akira, Tetsuo Shima has immeasurable psychic powers at his disposal.

Having been awakened after a collision with another psychic, Shima’s power grows quickly. His powers grow so powerful and intense that it threatens the entire universe.

As a result, Shima transports himself into a place outside of reality to release the psychic explosion. This explosion is so immense that it births an entirely new universe. The event showcases the capability he possesses to both create and destroy universes.

5. Beerus – Dragon Ball Super

He may appear to us as a humanoid cat, but Beerus is anything but.

Being the God of Destruction of Universe 7, he is originally the main antagonist of the show, but later becomes a supporting member of the cast. Beerus is considered one of the strongest among the 12 Gods of Destruction, with a simple mission to maintain balance in the universe.

Beerus, however, is known for his laziness, sleeping for up to decades at a time, but once awakened sets out to destroy a few planets at a time to allow room for new ones to grow, maintaining balance in the universe.

Still, Beerus is one of the most powerful and strongest anime characters around.

4. Ultra Instinct Goku – Dragon Ball Super

One of the most popular characters in the history of anime, Son Goku is the strongest martial artist in any show.

He is widely considered the strongest fighter across multiple universes in Dragon Ball. Already possessing sufficient power to rival almost anyone, Goku’s recent acquisition of the Ultra Instinct form only increases his powers and moves him up the list somewhat.

Prolonged fights with his enemies risk destroying an entire universe as collateral damage. Long gone are the early days of the show with Goku still a young boy.

3. Whis – Dragon Ball Super

Although he may look quite the oddball, let it not fool you into thinking Whis isn’t an incredibly powerful angel.

Whis is the martial arts teacher to Beerus, as well as the strongest being in Universe 7.

Beerus himself has claimed that Whis is far superior to him, highlighting just how powerful he is.

Another showcase of his power is indicated by means of Whis having knocked out Beerus with a single hit to the neck.

In earlier fights with Goku and Vegeta, he easily fends off their dual attacks with his hands behind his back.

Over and above his power, Whis also has lightning speed, stating that each of his arms act as its own organism. This means that the movements of his arms aren’t dependent on thoughts from his brain to travel to his muscles, granting him super-fast reactions. He also carries around a powerful staff, allowing him to make objects vanish and reappear, as well as to materialise new objects from nothing.

2. Saitama – One Punch Man

You can’t talk about strong anime characters without mentioning One Punch Man.

Saitama rose from humble beginnings in the popular anime series. Having trained rigorously for three years, he gained the power to withstand any blow and defeat any enemy with a single punch. Hence the title of the series.

Saitama, unlike many other characters in anime, isn’t interested in being the most powerful in the universe, with his powers actually bringing with it depression for the protagonist.

Already the most powerful being in his universe, Saitama believes that the pursuit and journey to reaching one’s goal are more fulfilling than holding the position, which leaves him feeling a sense of emptiness having achieved this. In the world of anime, the powerful warrior definitely stands as one of the most powerful.

1. Zeno – Dragon Ball Super – The most powerful and strongest anime character of all time

Zeno is the ruler of each of the realities in Dragon Ball Super.

He has the ability to create and destroy all existence across multiple universes in a single instance. He may look unassuming, but he has absolute power and can bring about the destruction of all life as we know it on a whim.

Unlike many of the other characters on the list, Zeno doesn’t possess any fighting skills or techniques, he is simply powerful. He commands space and time with youthful abandon, which makes him extremely dangerous as well, having already destroyed numerous universes for the sake of some fun.

It has been a subject of debate recently whether Saitama could pose any threat to the likes of Zeno, having only previously thrown a single punch in anger (before the 2nd season arrived). Either way, it’s hard to deny that he is definitely one of the strongest anime characters. Most anime fans agree.

Special Mentions

Although they didn’t quite make the Top 15 list of most powerful anime characters, there are a few noteworthy mentions before we get started.

16. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Aspiring Pirate King and the main character of everyone’s favourite 1000+ episode anime, Luffy is a truly amazing contender for the most powerful anime character.

After consuming the Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit, he gained the ability to become a rubber man, making bullets and most projectiles immune to him. Over time, he learned how to further enhance this ability through the use of Gears and Haki.

As it stands, he’s already a big threat to the World Government and other pirates alike. Along with his Straw Hat crew, he’s the commander of a Grand Fleet consisting of 5,640 pirates.

15. Jotaro Kujo (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

As the third Jojo protagonist, Jotaro’s arrival in the Stardust Crusaders series was accompanied by a revamp of the power system with the presence of Stands, spirit-like avatars that each possess unique abilities ranging from gimmicks to reality warping.

In a quest stretching all the way to Egypt, we see Jotaro use his Star Platinum stand to take on formidable foes and consistently come out on top. This was possible due to the Stand’s extreme precision, strength and speed.

Towards the end of the series, we also discover that it possesses the ability to stop time.

14. Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

From a dainty kid to an unrelenting force of good, Izuku Midoriya’s character growth makes for an impressive tale worth telling. However, his raw strength is a spectacle on its own, especially seeing how limitless its potential truly is.

One for All is the quirk he inherited from All Might, allowing the user to stockpile power and transfer that power between users. As a result, Deku has access to the quirks of previous One for All users along with the unrivalled super strength and enhancements that come with the stockpiled quirk.

13. Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

The main antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, Muzan (or Lord Muzan by his subjects) is the first Demon and original creator of the demon race.

He’s the leader of the Twelve Kizuki, an organization that comprises of the strongest demons in the anime series, all serving directly under him.

Unlike other villain organizations, there’s basically no direct insubordination under Muzan as even the strongest of his demons are no match for his true strength.

In terms of abilities, he’s got superhuman regeneration, strength, stamina and endurance all to an extent far beyond the strongest of his subjects. Tangled with those base abilities, he has a blood demon art and his own way to avoid being destroyed by the sun.

12. Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto Shippuden)

Also known as the Rabbit Goddess and overarching antagonist of Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya is pretty much the strongest being in the series.

She’s also the reason why the world of Naruto exists as it is. Long before the existence of hidden villages, she consumed a fruit from the God Tree and became the first chakra user on the planet.

As a celestial being, her powers are basically limitless and she has access to powerful ocular abilities like the Byakugan and a Rinne Sharingan. The latter allows the user to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi, a powerful ability that sends users into a dream-like state, or alternate dimensions.

11. Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

The strongest character in the anime series, Anos is pretty much unstoppable as he is the reincarnated “Demon King of Tyranny”.

He demonstrates his absolute power through his Origin Magic Immunity, an ability that grants him immunity to the magic of spell casters who borrow the powers of their god.

Anos himself is a god, making it futile to pick a fight with him. He also has a fusion spell that he uses with ease while other beings required two millennia to study and practice it. If that wasn’t enough, he also has the ability to revive dead magicians and turn them into zombies.

10. Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The most powerful Jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo is basically an unbeatable force within the context of this anime.

He gets his power from the combination of two extremely rare techniques found within his family. The first is Six Eyes, an ability that allows him to see cursed energy in detail. He wears a blindfold, intentionally reducing the ability’s effects.

He also has another rare technique from the Gojo clan that lets him use Limitless, an ability that gives him the power to manipulate and distort space at will. He’s formidable against every opponent he comes across, so he tends to toy with them rather than ending fights in an instant.

9. Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

The main character in Mob Psycho 100, Kageyama (Nicknamed Mob) is a powerful psychic that was born with an innate gift for powerful psychic energy and the mystical abilities that come with it including telekinesis.

Although he is naturally strong, Mob discovered that his emotions can make him lose control of his abilities, so he often represses them to avoid hurting others. Because of this, he is pretty mild-mannered and awkward most of the time.

8. Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Protagonist and member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro is a character with a lot of heart and the skills to achieve his main goal.

After his entire family was slain by a demon, only his little sister was left alive and turned into a demon. Because of this, Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer corps in hopes of finding a cure and defeating the man responsible for his misery. I

n his quest, he mastered the Hinokami Kagura, a breathing technique that is feared by the Demon King Muzan. He also has mastered water breathing and possesses a rare Demon Slayer mark that enhances his abilities further.

7. Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

The protagonist to the Hunter x Hunter series, Gon is a seemingly naïve and happy kid, but his enthusiasm for battle also has a bit of a dark side to it.

In a fight, Gon tends to be ready to put his all into it, making things a bit unpredictable for opponents that tend to underestimate him.

In the rare instance where Gon is truly angry in an encounter, he is basically unstoppable and one particular fight in the anime proved this, showing Gon raising his abilities to rival even the Ant King, the anime’s strongest character at the time.

6. Baki Hanma – Baki The Grappler

Still only a teenager, Baki Hanma is one of the strongest characters in recent anime history.

With the sole mission of defeating his father, who at the time of the show’s airing, was the strongest living creature in the series Yujiro Hanma. Having trained for hours on end, every day for many years, he defeats numerous masters along his journey.

Season 2 of the show highlights Baki’s prominence in the anime universe after recently falling in love and finding a new source of motivation to increase his stature.

5. Alucard – Hellsing

Alucard, which is Dracula spelt backwards, is the main protagonist from the Hellsing series.

He is the most powerful weapon within the Hellsing Organisation, whose mandate is to seek out and destroy vampires as well as other supernatural forces that threaten the planet.

Although a vampire himself, he is the most powerful among all other vampires, while fighting for good.

4. All-Might – My Hero Academia

Also known as Toshinori Yagi, All-Might is the main protagonist in the My Hero Academia series, while also being regarded as the strongest hero in the world.

What’s interesting about All-Might is that he is currently getting weaker over time, but still in possession of the superpower, One For All.

All-Might also suffers from only being able to maintain his superhero form for a limited time, but which still is almost unlimited in strength, agility and speed during this time.

At full tilt, a single punch from All-Might is able to produce enough power to flatten a large chunk of a city, while at the same time also able to withstand point-blank explosions, which was showcased in one episode.

3. Broly – Dragon Ball Super

The legendary Super Saiyan (with power levels over 1,400,000,000) and born warrior, Broly is the ultimate physical version of a Saiyan.

In terms of physical strength, he is the absolute tower alongside the likes of Goku (with a power level over 8000) and Vegeta.

The fictional character is more ferocious than the other martial artists on the show, which is a huge plus for him. Of all the versions of Broly (231 cm – 7’7”; base form) we’ve seen so far, the one from the Dragon Ball Super movies is one of the most toned anime characters we can hold a lot of respect for. With superhuman strength, at full power he is basically a god, and a mighty one.

2. Itachi Uchiha – Naruto

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto once named Itachi Uchiha as the single most powerful character in the Naruto series.

In fact, the character has yet to lose a fight unintentionally. A prodigy of the Uchiha, he can cast powerful illusions, transform into a flock of crows and is one of the strongest Fire Style users in the series.

But that’s not all. His Mangekyo Sharingan grants him access to three legendary techniques: the illusion Tsukuyomi, the defence of his Susanoo avatar, and the Black Fires of Amaterasu.

With such brute strength and abilities, there’s no doubt that he is an incredibly strong character.

1. Natsu Dragneel – Fairy Tail

One of the strongest young mages in the Fairy Tail series, Natsu Dragneel made a name for himself as The Salamander, one of Fiore’s strongest.

He is on his way to becoming an S ranked wizard and a Wizard Saint. Don’t let his small stature fool you.

5 Most Powerful Anime Villains of All Time

Who are the most powerful anime villain characters of all time? We’re glad you asked.

Just like most TV shows or movies, anime villains are often overlooked by most viewers. While some villains are simply not well-written, others simply do not have the power to truly cause any real devastation. However, amongst these are a few characters who not only dominate every scene they’re in but manage to steal the show completely too.

This list is dedicated to those villains: the 5 most powerful anime villains of all time.

5. Sosuke Aizen – Bleach

The prime villain of the Bleach series, Sosuke Aizen, is possibly one of the most powerful characters and villains in anime history. Where most villains excel in raw power, Aizen is a master of all trades. Not only can he cut through anyone he encounters, but he also boasts a charismatic personality that has proven to entrance other characters or manipulate them against their will.

Sosuke Aizen was formerly the 5th Division captain of the Soul Society, and quite notably one of the most idolized and respected captains of the divisions. He was also respected by his allies from other divisions. However, beneath this kind and gentle demeanour lies an evil that not even Hollows can compare.

Following the betrayal posted by Aizen, he leaves the Soul Society with the objective of invading the Soul King’s Palace and claiming it for his own. The villainous Aizen believed he was more fitting for the role. But, in order for him to accomplish that, Aizen needed an element that would allow him to traverse to the Palace. This element is known as Oken and it can only be created by sacrificing places with excessive spiritual activities. Ichigo’s Karakura Town was also considered one of those places.

Needless to say, after Aizen’s ventures into Las Noches and becoming its ruler, he set out for war against the Soul Society, only to be stopped by Ichigo Kurosaki himself. Furthermore, Kisuke Urahara also contributed to sealing him away in the depths of the Soul Society.

As far as powerful villains go, Sosuke Aizen deserves his place on this list.

4. Father – Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

‘Father’ is the name used mainly by the Homunculi. In reality, this character has no name. In fact, he was also a Homunculus created from the blood of Van Hohenheim, and was supposedly referred to as “The Dwarf in the Flask.” This villainous character came into existence 400 years prior to the events of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Father, as an immortal being, gained his status of invincibility following the sacrifice of every single human being in the Kingdom of Xerxes. Moreover, Father also shared a portion of his powers with Van Hohenheim for repaying him for the blood he provided. He also inherited the knowledge of the Eye, allowing him to possess knowledge of almost everything. And in order to seek perfection, Father decided to separate all of his worldly desires, forming a group of Homunculi who are distinctly representing the Seven Deadly Sins.

Since Father kept failing to create the perfect Philosopher’s Stone, he kept trying repeatedly by sacrificing the lives of countless people, and he almost succeeded. The Elric Brothers, the Military, and of course, Van Hohenheim worked collaboratively to prevent him from achieving a God-like status.

Father is definitely one of the most powerful anime villains of all time.

3. Acnologia – Fairy Tail

Once a human, Acnologia, one of the main characters of the series, is a treacherous dragon that transformed into one after the excessive use of Dragon Slayer Magic. Acnologia’s power was feared by all, even the Black Wizard Zeref himself. And though most may argue that Zeref is the strongest character in Fairy Tail, we would rather disagree. Unlike any other dragon or dragon slayer, Acnologia did not require any specific attributes to empower him. For instance, Natsu needs to eat fire to boost his powers. However, Acnologia has the ability to consume any and every kind of magic thrown at him.

The King of Dragons is not a title by birthright. In fact, it is a title bestowed only to the one who stands atop every other being, ruling and conquering them. Acnologia is the possessor of this title and for good reason. He not only annihilated the vast majority of dragons by himself, but he is also the reason behind their extinction. But, like every other antagonist, Acnologia did so for a certain reason — vengeance.

Acnologia sought vengeance for the creatures that killed his family. Although both good and evil dragons existed, Acnologia was so blinded by hatred that swore to wipe out the entire dragon race. In the end, Lucy used the combined power of all Ishgarian citizens and formed a Fairy Sphere to entrap the dragon, while Natsu dealt the final blow in the space-time rift.

Acnologia deserves to be on the list of most powerful anime villains of all time.

2. All for One – My Hero Academia

In a world where most cannot survive for long, All for One is a character who has seemingly lived for well over a century. He is but the arch-nemesis for the wielders of One for All, and he is also the character who forced All Might into retiring. The fight took place roughly five years before the events for the series were set in motion, with a critically injured All Might. Needless to say, All Might did not hold back either. All for One suffered a great deal of injuries, so much so that his entire face was ruined.

Regardless though, All for One still remains just as powerful as before. Not only does he now lead the League of Villains, but he also ended the career of All Might once and for all. Currently, he remains imprisoned in the Tartarus prison. However, even then, All for One is still a force to be reckoned with and one of the most powerful anime villains.

1. Madara Uchiha – Naruto Shippuden

Imagine a character so powerful that even the creator cannot kill him— impossible, right? Well, it has proven to be possible after the debut of Madara Uchiha. While the above-mentioned villains are undoubtedly powerful and charismatic, Madara Uchiha is simply in a league of his own. This character is capable of single-handedly defeating the most powerful Shinobis from the entire series without breaking a sweat.

Madara grew up in an era where war and battles were an everyday experience. And unlike the future generations, this era was full of bloodshed and tragedy. He ended up losing all of his siblings but managed to somehow befriend Hashirama Senju, the child of an enemy clan leader. Both Madara and Hashirama are known as the co-founders of the Hidden Leaf Village. The two worked extensively to establish peace and harmony in the village, preventing any child from experiencing what they had to grow up with.

However, things took a wrong turn and it resulted in Madara and Hashirama engaging in a legendary battle that shaped the entire series. Though Madara faced defeat at the hands of Hashirama, he still managed to rip a piece of flesh from his body, allowing him to finally awaken his Rinnegan. Before dying, he handed the powers to Nagato Uzumaki, awaiting his return to reclaim what’s his. This character brought himself back to life after dying, literally.

Is Madara Uchiha the most powerful anime villain of all time? Probably.

7 Strongest & Most Powerful Female Characters in Anime

Although most Shonen anime is aimed predominantly at male audiences (mostly teenage boys aged 13-18), these TV series, movies and manga also showcase very strong female characters. In fact, in their worlds, which is mostly dominated by strong male figures, these kickass ladies deserve maximum respect.

Here are some of the strongest and most powerful female characters in anime, in their respective worlds.

7. Mikasa Ackerman

Attack on Titan is possibly the greatest anime of recent times. With an overall, well-rounded cast, the women in this anime are just as powerful and valuable as the males in the show. However, the one sitting atop the female cast in Attack on Titan is the Survey Corp’s Mikasa Ackerman.

Mikasa is an intimidating individual who was saved by Eren as a child but grows up to keep Eren out of harm’s way instead. Her kill count is undoubtedly one of the highest in the anime, only second to Levi himself.

6. Mavis Vermillion (Fairy Tail)

Fairy Tail recently came to an end, depicting a number of powerful characters throughout its runtime. One of those characters includes the Fairy Tail Guild’s first leader, the legendary Mavis Vermillion.

Despite her childlike looks, Mavis has been a remarkable strategist, landing her the title of ‘Fairy Tactician’ for good reason. She is known for using Illusion magic, resembling what most may refer to as Summoners.

Not to mention, Mavis is also quite prominent for creating powerful spells that were later passed down to her guild members. These include the Fairy Law and the Fairy Sphere.

5. Izumi Curtis (Fullmetal Alchemist)

If Edward and Alphonse struck you as master alchemists, then Izumi is easily the reason behind this. Known for mentoring the Elric brothers, Izumi is by far one of the strongest characters in the entire series, due to her profound skill in martial arts and alchemy.

However, despite being amongst the top five characters in the anime, Izumi only lagged behind due to a sort of illness inflicted on her body through a failed Human Transmutation from the past.

Needless to say, despite this trauma, Izumi is hands-down the strongest and most powerful female characters in the FMA anime universe.

4. Lucy (Elfen Lied)

After decades of human experimentation, the Diclonius were born. This powerful and newly evolved version of humans possessed powers far exceeding what humans could even fathom. And even amongst the Diclonius, Lucy is by far considered the strongest.

The Diclonius Queen, Lucy, is capable of manifesting telekinetic arms which can take on anything and everything mankind has to offer. Lucy is capable of massacring entire towns in mere seconds.

And if that’s not enough, Lucy has the ability to infect males with a certain virus which causes their children to also have Diclonius powers.

3. Tatsumaki (One Punch Man)

While Saitama certainly stands above all heroes in the OPM universe, the top heroes are still quite formidable. From the Silver Fang to Genos, each hero has their own set of skills and abilities. But, even though most of the heroes have a similar power level, the S-Class Rank 2 is where things start to get a bit different.

Tatsumaki is claimed to be the second strongest member of the Hero Association, and she definitely lives up to her rank. Tatsumaki is an incredibly powerful hero with psychokinetic powers.

She can annihilate her enemies, levitate extremely powerful objects, while also create impenetrable magic barriers.

The gap between her and other heroes is noticeably huge, making her not only one of the most powerful female characters in anime, but also the second, or third if including Saitama, strongest character in One Punch Man.

2. Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto)

So far, we’ve seen most of the characters as either humans or at least mortal beings. However, the final entry on this list is the ultimate celestial being itself from the Naruto universe — Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Kaguya is the individual who set in motion the entire world of shinobis. She consumed the fruit of the God Tree, becoming the very first wielder of chakra, while also being the most powerful user as well.

After absorbing the powers of the Ten-Tails, Kaguya had no weakness whatsoever. In fact, the only way of defeating her was to seal her away. Therefore, making her by far one of the strongest and most powerful female characters in all anime.

1. Madoka Magica – Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Most anime fans would agree that Madoka is the most powerful Magical Girl of all time. In fact, she turns into a god by the end of Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The Law of Cycles combined with Madoka is what form Ultimate Madoka. The young woman became an omnipotent, omnipotent being, the epitome of a Magical Girl who sacrificed herself to save everyone from a terrible fate — using her incredible magical powers for good.

Who do you think are the strongest and most powerful anime characters of all time?