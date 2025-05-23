Remember when every movie tried to be Indiana Jones with a new hat and a slightly different map? Well, Apple TV+ is spinning that wheel again with Fountain of Youth, and this time they’ve roped in Guy Ritchie to direct. Is John Krasinski the new Indie? Nope. But this knock-off movie can be quite fun.

The plot is in the title. Literally. Krasinski stars as Luke Purdue — treasure hunter, thief, scooter enthusiast. He’s hired by a rich, dying businessman (Domhnall Gleeson) to find the actual Fountain of Youth. See, it’s in the title.

Purdue is also being chased by an inspector (Arian Moayed) and an assassin/thief hybrid (Eiza González), because the film needs a beautiful but dangerous love interest for the lead character. Soon, he teams up with his estranged sister (Natalie Portman) to solve puzzles, dodge bullets, and run across booby-trapped temples.

Image Credit: AppleTV+

Yes, you’ve seen this before. In The Mummy, Romancing the Stone, National Treasure, Tomb Raider, Uncharted, Jumanji, The Lost City of Z, and probably that one time MacGyver got stuck in a museum. The adventure genre has been dormant for a while — Dial of Destiny tried to revive it in 2023 — but Fountain of Youth is Apple’s shiny attempt at resuscitation.

And it’s… okay. Don’t get too excited. It went straight to streaming for a reason. This isn’t the kind of movie that demands popcorn and IMAX (although it would still look great on a big screen). It’s the kind you put on while you scroll Instagram or eat leftover pizza. It’s fun background noise with explosions.

Image Credit: AppleTV+

Krasinski is clearly having fun here. Maybe he was inspired by his wife, Emily Blunt, who took a spin with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise. Maybe he just wanted a paid vacation. Either way, he’s charming as the lead. He looks like a guy who always wanted to play Indiana Jones, found an old Halloween costume and decided to live in it for a month or two.

Guy Ritchie, who once gave us movies like Aladdin and Sherlock Holmes, knows exactly what this is. It’s a paycheck movie. Flashy edits, quick banter, globe-hopping action. It moves fast enough that you won’t notice it’s not saying anything. But nobody asked for Schindler’s List. They asked for “something new to watch on Friday.” And that’s what you get. Not a movie you’ll remember tomorrow. Of course, in the streaming world, forgettable but fun is a genre all on its own.

Should you watch Fountain of Youth? Yes — if you enjoy your adventure movies with low stakes, good-looking people, and a plot that could’ve been written by AI.

RELATED: Lilo & Stitch (2025) Movie Review – A Beautiful Reminder That ‘Ohana Means Family’