Disney has had quite a terrible run of late regarding remakes of its classic films. This is especially true for its live-action adaptations. With animated classics such as Snow White, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King all receiving the treatment, it’s surprising that the conglomerate has kept to this formula. There’s been plenty of talk surrounding its latest live-action adaptation of a beloved animated film, Lilo & Stitch. The original animated film garnered favourable reviews when it was released more than two decades ago and built a successful franchise around the brand, where millions have fallen in love with the titular adorable blue alien. Could a live-action remake find the same favour?

Admittedly, I’ve not always been the biggest fan of Disney live-action adaptations. Often, it feels more akin to a cash grab banking on older fans’ sense of nostalgia, rather than verifiable depth and substantive storytelling. Still, I would always give my favourite movies and TV series the benefit of the doubt, hoping they’d do the original justice. As a result, I was nervous stepping into the theatre to watch a remake of one of my favourite animated films as a kid. Within a few moments, the fears eased and turned into anticipation and excitement.

The premise of the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation remains the same as the original, sticking very closely to the source material. Lilo Pelekai (Maia Kealoha) is a six-year-old struggling to find her place in the world due to her quirks. Under the care of her older sister Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) after losing both their parents, the pair find it hard to cope with the loss.

With Nani unable to keep a steady job, primarily due to Lilo’s mischievous side, they’re at risk of being split by Child Protective Services. However, things drastically change when a genetically-engineered alien crash lands on Earth, whom Lilo adopts as the family dog and names him Stitch. The duo built a strong relationship based on ʻohana (family). Lilo sees herself in Stitch, an untamed force of nature, ready to cause chaos without a second invitation.

As with the original animated film, the 2025 live-action Lilo & Stitch remake is classified as a sci-fi comedy. The film has plenty of comedic elements, most of which don’t feel forced or slapstick. Instead, it’s well-crafted with sufficient comedic timing for even adults to enjoy. Yes, many moments are dedicated to the kids, but it is just as enjoyable for all viewers, simply because many of its other jokes land so well.

However, the film’s heart is a story about family and love. One of the most significant changes of the live-action Lilo & Stitch film is how much more it’s centred on the sisters’ relationship and growth. The original spent more time focusing on the antics of the titular pair, and while they still enjoy plenty of screentime, it’s not the core. And it’s all the more beautiful for it. The young Maia Kealoha carries much of the film with her outstanding performance and timing. Her delivery, especially in those sombre moments, left many of the other movie patrons shedding a tear or two.

In the build-up to the release, there was much talk about the use of CGI in the film, especially around the furry blue alien. Although you wouldn’t have been able to pick it up right off the bat, with the film’s opening almost entirely CGI, the mix of real-world and CGI aspects worked well together. Careful attention was paid to how Stitch was rendered on screen, which worked out nicely in the end. He didn’t look out of place or overly complicated in design, keeping many of his traits from the animated film.

Overall, the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie adaptation is enjoyable. And, judging by the continuous laughter from all the kids in the theatre, it was also enjoyable for the younger fans. There will still be a few negative reviews out there, as there always are, but I can assure you, most of the population will enjoy this reimagining, too.

