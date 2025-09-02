Disney Pixar finally gave fans a sneak peek at one of Toy Story 5’s newest toys: Smarty Pants, a potty-training toy voiced by Conan O’Brien. Revealed at the D23 Expo, Smarty Pants probably doesn’t need much explanation. He is a gadget designed to help potty train kids. Complete with a roll of toilet paper, a smiling digital face, and colorful buttons, he looks exactly how you’d expect. But don’t let the kid-friendly exterior fool you. This know-it-all gadget is going to cause a lot of friction with Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Bonnie’s toys.

Smarty Pants plays into Toy Story 5’s “toys meet tech” storyline. The toys now face the challenge of Bonnie’s growing fascination with electronics, including a toy tablet that could upend their world. I wonder where they got that idea?

Conan’s Smarty Pants arrives ready to school them all. With the comedian lending his sarcastic humor to the role, the character is expected to bring plenty of laughs. O’Brien confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “These films are amazing. I can’t believe this.” He added jokingly that his character “is the best of them all,” a subtle dig at Woody and Buzz. But we’d expect nothing less from Conan.

New character coming to Toy Story 5 is Smarty Pants, a potty training toy, voiced by Conan O'Brian #destinationd23 pic.twitter.com/BBSX4FAiI4 — TheDBCPod (@TheDBCPod) August 30, 2025

Joining O’Brien are Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. New voices include Ernie Hudson taking over Combat Carl, previously voiced by the late Carl Weathers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced Toy Story 5 in February 2023, following the underperformance of the Lightyear film which recently got Snoop Dogg into trouble. Tim Allen teased the new movie in an interview with Collider, calling the script “very, very, very clever” and hinting that the story warranted bringing back the original cast for another adventure.

At D23, attendees also got a glimpse of the film’s opening scene, featuring what’s being called “Multi Buzz”, which shows dozens of Buzz action figures stranded on a deserted island after a shipping container washes ashore.

We just watched the opening scene of Toy Story 5 featuring the “Multi Buzz,” dozens of Buzz action figures stranded on a deserted island after a shipping container washed ashore. Visually stunning, lots of laughs even in the first few minutes. Looks great. #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/SQq1nVeSza — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 30, 2025

Andrew Stanton directs Toy Story 5 alongside McKenna Harris, with Jessica Choi producing. The film hits theaters June 19, 2026.

