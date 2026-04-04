In recent years, we’ve seen many YouTubers entering the world of mainstream entertainment in a big way. Zach Hadel (Psychicpebbles) and Michael Cusack broke the internet’s collective hearts last month when they announced their show, Smiling Friends, would come to an end – an animated show that had dethroned Rick & Morty in cultural relevance. That’s how far internet animators have come.

From Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel to Flashgitz’s Space King, animators have taken the internet by storm. That said, when it comes to hitting the jackpot, few have come close to the impact Gooseworx has achieved with The Amazing Digital Circus.

A surreal show that would be best described as a mix between I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream and The Pee-wee Herman Show, TADC has turned into something far bigger than anyone could have predicted. As we wait for the release of the final episodes in the series, let’s take a minute to appreciate how The Amazing Digital Circus became the cultural juggernaut that it is today.

Pilot Wars: Why The Amazing Digital Circus Dominated YouTube Views

Image Credit: YouTube / Glitch Productions

Animators have relied on sites like YouTube and Newgrounds to release pilot episodes for decades now. It’s a safe and relatively cheap way to let people know about your project. Gooseworkx, the creator of The Amazing Digital Circus, did the same for their series’ pilot.

Hazbin Hotel did the same thing. The series pilot has 122 million views on YouTube. That’s an impressive number, even by mainstream streaming standards. How about The Amazing Digital Circus? 421 million views. Now that is what you call a smashing success. But… how? How did a pilot for a series not based on a preexisting property get so popular? Well, we might have Glitch Productions to thank for that.

Glitch Productions’ Marketing Strategy That Changed Animation Forever

Image Credit: YouTube / Glitch Productions

Glitch Productions, the studio behind TADC, launched an aggressive marketing campaign for the series’ pilot. Not only did they engage in the usual viral marketing, but they also made sure everyone could enjoy TADC. The pilot came with high-quality multilingual dubs already embedded, obliterating any language barriers and earning the show a worldwide audience from day zero.

The pilot itself is packed with memorable characters and quotes. The final shot of Pomni (the series’ main character) became a hit on TikTok and other short-form video sites. In short, it was the perfect hook for a new series. And once the pilot landed, TADC became a cultural phenomenon.

Why The Amazing Digital Circus Is Ending After One Season

Image Credit: YouTube / Glitch Productions

In September of 2024, Netflix announced it had acquired the streaming rights to TADC. This was big news for the YouTube community. The show was still available on YouTube, but fans could also enjoy high-quality streams on the world’s premier streaming platform.

After eight episodes of absolute insanity, The Amazing Digital Circus will come to an end on June 19. And when we say end, we really mean it. After coming in contact with the show’s fanbase on sites like Reddit and X, Gooseworx confirmed that the series was always meant as a single-season experience, and even distanced themselves from the project a bit. Still, the finale is set to be the series’s longest episode.

Two years after releasing the most ambitious pilot in YouTube’s history, The Amazing Digital Circus opened the door for truly indie animators to become worldwide hits. Still, it’s a bit surreal to think that 2026 will see the end of both Smiling Friends and The Amazing Digital Circus. At least, there will always be Space King.

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