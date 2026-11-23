Mahershala Ali — who won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight in 2017 and then again for Green Book in 2019 — recently opened up about the scarcity of roles written with him in mind on Carmelo Anthony and Kaz Famuyide’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “It doesn’t matter if I got 17 Oscars,” he stated. So what does matter? According to Ali, it comes down to whether or not someone is actually writing a role with you in mind.

What Else Did Mahershala Ali Say on the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast?

One of Ali’s main points was that unless someone is greenlighting a project with you in mind, “you’re like everybody else waiting and looking and searching.”

He has also spoken out in a GQ interview this summer about the prolonged delays surrounding Marvel’s Blade reboot — a project that never got off the ground, despite keeping him tied up for years and even prompting him to move his family to Atlanta. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has since said he feels like a “gigantic loser” for never getting the film made, and Ali says he has moved on.

Ali did acknowledge that actors can always produce their own projects, but it usually takes between 3 and 5 years. When asked if an Oscar validates Black actors, Ali pushed back on the idea, saying, “It’s kind of just talk. It doesn’t translate to anything real.”

Does Winning an Oscar Actually Change an Actor’s Career?

Image Credit: Netflix

Well, it depends on the actor. An Oscar can help get your name in the headlines and grow your fanbase, but it’s not a guarantee of prolonged success.

In fact, plenty of actors experience a career decline after winning an Oscar , while others get dream role after dream role without ever receiving a nomination. Ali, who made history in 2019 as the first Black actor to win two Best Supporting Actor Oscars, says the wins haven’t changed that.

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Comments on PEOPLE’s Instagram post are largely supportive of the actor:

@leomaranhaosa: “This is so frustrating. He’s a powerhouse of talent and yet a bunch of roles go to randoms”

@jessephoenx: “What ?? He’s brilliant”

@kikisymone12: “That’s so true… I see it”

However, other comments accused Ali of complaining and whining. Others pointed out that he’s had plenty of amazing roles and has never been “out of work.”

What Are Mahershala Ali’s Recent and Upcoming Movies After Blade?

Despite Blade not working out, Ali has made a few notable 2026 appearances. He played Latif in Bassam Tariq’s action-thriller Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (96% on Rotten Tomatoes ) and lent his voice to LAIKA’s stop-motion film Wildwood (97% on Rotten Tomatoes ) as Brendan, the Bandit King. Tariq was originally hired to direct Ali in Blade before leaving the project.

Before that, he was in Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) and he’s set to voice Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in June 2027.

So, is it a career worth complaining about? Probably not… Even with Blade now dead, Ali has balanced major studio franchise work with roles in well-received genre and animated projects.

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Where to watch: Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother is available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango at Home (since November 3), while Wildwood is still in theaters, with no streaming date announced yet.