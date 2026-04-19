This week, Marvel gave guests at CinemaCon 2026 the very first big Avengers: Doomsday teaser. Unfortunately, as soon as the presentation ended, Marvel locked it up and put it back in the vault for a later date. And while there’s plenty of shaky fake trailers all over the internet, especially X, they’re actually all fake and probably made with AI.



As soon as news broke that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans took to the stage and introduced execs and business partners clips from Avengers: Doomsday, the internet began searching for any possible leaks. But there were none because Marvel actually had very strict security and tech (anti-piracy lasers scanning the room) in place, ensuring that no cellphone footage would capture anything from the trailer.



All that very, very convincing footage you got excited about showing Thor and Captain America racing into battle was actually super fake and probably made by companies hoping to profit from views and interactions.

RDJ just stole CinemaCon 🔥

First full #AvengersDoomsday trailer dropped: Doctor Doom vs Thor, Chris Evans lifting Mjolnir, X-Men in the mix! MCU is BACK.

Who’s hyped for Dec 18?

#RobertDowneyJr #Marvel pic.twitter.com/PGZiOYW4hJ — Andray (@andrayofficial) April 17, 2026

Still, those who were in attendance have shared some of the secret details from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. According to reports from those who were actually in the room, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X starts the video with a warning: “Something’s coming, something we may not be able to deter.” From there, Thor continues the narration with: “We’re going to need a miracle.” Apparently, that miracle is bringing Steve Rogers/Captain America (last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame) back to the current timeline.



The fake Avengers: Doomsday clips, of course, didn’t show any of that. There was no dialogue and a lot of action. Of course, it’s easy to be fooled by fake trailers in 2026. There are plenty of them all over the internet, even in Google Discover and on MSN – and that’s after YouTube set out to demonetize channels creating the content. They’ve somehow survived and moved to other platforms, hoping to trick fans into a few thousand views and gain plenty of cash in their pockets.

The real Avengers: Doomsday trailer sounds a lot more emotional and intense. Robert Downey Jr. apparently has a different accent as Doctor Doom. And there might even be a scene where he faces off against Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Namor, Gambit, and Magneto.

December 18, 2026, isn’t far away, so you can probably expect to see plenty more footage… very soon.

RELATED: Avengers: Doomsday Won’t Be Available in IMAX on Opening Weekend