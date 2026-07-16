When it comes to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he’s a man of many talents. He’s been the People’s Champion. The Scorpion King. The dude who wears muted colour shirts in jungle-themed films. And he was Black Adam, Hercules and Maui, too. But you know what the Rock hasn’t been just yet? A pet rock. Yes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a pet rock.

The Rock Needs a Surprise Win

After his recent streak of box office flops (including the live-action Moana), there’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson could use a change. Once described as Hollywood’s most reliable box office draw, he has faced a tougher few years after a number of high-profile projects failed to meet expectations.

Even now, Jumanji: Open World, which many hoped would be a triumphant return to form, is carrying the weight of proving that The Rock is still the blockbuster powerhouse.

All of that, of course, makes the timing of this admittedly ridiculous “Pet Rock” idea perfect. Sometimes, the best way for actors to win fans back is for them to stop taking themselves so seriously.

Dwayne Johnson’s work in animation

Johnson might be recognised for his action roles on screen, but there’s also a different side to him; one that shows off just how much charisma he oozes. Of course, the heading gave it away here: his work in animated productions. You only need to witness his performance as Maui in Moana to see that he gets this art form. (Plus, now that we’ve seen him as Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets, we’ll never be able to hear the Pup of Steel without thinking of Johnson’s voice in the future).

While Johnson is a bankable action star, he’s equally talented as a voice actor. All those years of cutting promos on jabronis like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Triple H helped him shape an entertaining on-screen character with catchphrases galore, pitch-perfect delivery, and the ability to riff with others in a believable manner. It only makes sense that he takes all the wild and wonderful things he learnt in the WWE and applies them in his unstoppable reign as the king of Hollywood.

The Rock as a pet rock

Now, hear us out for a second. Johnson has shown that he’s able to laugh at himself. He isn’t a self-serious celebrity who gets high on the scent of his own farts. No, Johnson knows that life is too short to be a d-bag or holier-than-thou thespian. He gets that the business is about bringing happiness and joy to the audience, who crave escapism. And hey, in between his gains for The Smashing Machine or his next flex in an action blockbuster, he’ll probably need something to unwind a little. Something for the family…

So, here’s our pitch: An animated film about a magical pet rock that befriends a lonely child. When others discover this unique rock, they want to steal it away for their own purposes. But the child will fight back because this is more than a pet rock—it’s a friend. If you need an elevator pitch, it’ll be like E.T. but with a lovable pet rock! Just imagine the merchandising potential here.

Johnson Is Already Looking Beyond Action Movies

After failing to get an Oscar nomination for The Smashing Machine, Johnson is looking to spread his wings in other areas. He recently revealed that he’s been working towards another career goal in the last three years: Broadway. Speaking to People, he explained that he would love to star alongside Kevin Hart in a production of The Odd Couple. Unfortunately, Hart’s packed schedule has delayed those plans. Still, Johnson has made it pretty clear that he hasn’t given up on making his Broadway debut.

All of this points to one thing: Johnson knows the next stage of his career can’t rely solely on bigger explosions or another franchise sequel. So, between The Smashing Machine, his Broadway ambitions and family-friendly animation, he’s clearly exploring new ways to challenge himself.

That’s another reason why a self-aware project like The Pet Rock suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched. It would embrace everything audiences already love about Johnson: his charm, comedic timing and willingness to laugh at himself.

Sound interesting?

Sure, Johnson might be busy with Disney and making a live-action adaptation of Moana, but everyone knows that this is the movie we want to see. It’s beyond meta; it’s a prophecy than needs to be fulfilled. And only one man can deliver an electrifying performance as a pet rock.

I mean, Dwayne “The Pet Rock” Johnson has got a ring to it, doesn’t it?

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Crowns Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine as 2025’s Best Performance