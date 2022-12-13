An unsuccessful movie can spell the end of an actor’s career. There are a lot of factors for production studios to consider when deciding to continue hiring an actor for a role. Did the movie flop because it came out at the wrong time? Was it the actor that the audience was unsatisfied with? Despite the leaked financial statements saying otherwise, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam seemed to have flopped.

Controversy With Warner Bros.

There was a leaked financial statement for Black Adam forwarded to Deadline a while back that everyone expects was done by Dwayne Johnson himself. The reports showed that Black Adam would eventually profit about $52 to $72 million.

However, since then, Warner Bros went on to say that the statement had a lot of false assumptions, such as the fact that the film only made $100 million worldwide, which seems a little far-fetched for a movie as big as Black Adam — or any film starring Dwayne Johnson, for that matter.

The revenue took every possible outlet into account, including VOD, Blu-Ray, and every possible way the movie could make money, which inevitably warped the figures. Considering the audience’s reaction to the film and its short viewing window, it’s highly doubtful that the figures will match up.

Fan Responses

@OneTakeNews tweeted about the situation, saying that according to several of the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, Dwayne Johnson and his team were behind the leaked financial sheet filled with false assumptions in an attempt to make it seem like Black Adam was a financial success.

A fan, @snyder_all, tweeted in response to @OneTakeNews saying, “This is why it’s never good to fight against the studio in the press (unless you’re smart about it like Ray Fisher). WB leaked to the trades that Black Adam was a flop to give James Gunn a clean slate. The Rock’s ego got hurt & he did this. So now WB will bury him even deeper.”

The Truth

Unfortunately, it does seem like Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is losing money. From initial reports, the movie is bound to lose $50 to $100 million, primarily due to its failure at the box office. It wasn’t nearly the extent of loss as Morbius was, but it definitely wasn’t a success.

Inevitably, a movie will eventually profit over time, but that doesn’t automatically make it a worthwhile film, especially for the production studio behind it. Dwayne Johnson isn’t admitting to anything, and it’s doubtful that he or his team will. However, several Warner Bros. Discovery executives believe he was behind it.

Taking the company that made your movie head-on is dangerous, so I sincerely hope that Dwayne Johnson knows what he is doing. Luckily, a prominent actor like himself will have a good team behind him. Still, if it is the case that he and Warner Bros. Discovery do have a falling out, it would be a shame. His work with DC was just beginning. We will have to wait and see what the fallout of this little spat will be.

