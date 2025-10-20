Christopher Nolan is putting away the time bombs and focusing on Greek gods and sea monsters in 2026. The Odyssey, Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s ancient poem, officially hits theaters on July 17, even if tickets for the film have already been on sale since this year July. In fact, the 70mm IMAX tickets have already sold out a full year in advance. Twenty-five thousand seats vanished across 22 locations within hours, and that’s before we even got the first official trailer for The Odyssey.

Filming wrapped in August after a long seven-month shoot across Italy, Malta, Morocco, Greece, Scotland, and Iceland. If you’re wondering what a $250 million film budget buys you in 2025, it’s brand-new IMAX cameras, Mediterranean sunsets and one of the biggest ensemble casts of all time. Nolan’s longtime cinematographer, Hoyte Van Hoytema, also returns behind the lens, ensuring every shipwreck gets captured in glorious detail.

And yes, a trailer for The Odyssey exists, but like most Nolan marketing, it’s hiding in front of another movie. A one-minute teaser played exclusively before Jurassic World Rebirth this past July, which never made it online (officially, anyway). Now, a full-length trailer for The Odyssey is reportedly dropping with Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, echoing the Oppenheimer rollout strategy from 2022.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Matt Damon plays the film’s lead, Odysseus. Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope, while Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus. Zendaya joins as Athena, Robert Pattinson is Hermes, Charlize Theron is Circe, and Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, and Samantha Morton round out the rest of the cast list.

Adapting Homer’s epic, written sometime around the 8th century BC, The Odyssey is something Hollywood has tried and fumbled before. Many have called it “unfilmable”, something Nolan clearly saw as a challenge. But if anyone can turn 3,000-year-old poetry into an IMAX event, it’s the guy who made hits like Inception, The Dark Knight and Tenet. Universal’s distribution chief, Jim Orr, called the project “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of.” That’s pretty big.

But can Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey actually live up to all of the hype? Probably. Nolan’s built a career on making complex stories that demand full attention and rewards patience. Whether you’re into Greek mythology or just someone who wants to see Matt Damon fight mythic monsters on the biggest screen possible, The Odyssey looks like the cinematic event of 2026.

Image Credit: Instagram / @thescreenmash

Expect the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey very soon.

